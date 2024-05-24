Jupplandia

Lies, Damned Lies and Statistics
How the Office of National Statistics Lied About COVID Vaccine Safety
  
45
Falling Down and Chasing Time
Can a Dream follow a Nightmare?
  
9
True Faith and False Piety
What a Catholic Commencement Speech and the Furious Response Tell Us About the Things We Need
  
14
The Globalist Cheat Codes
How perpetual winning is made easy when you have all the cheat codes
  
3
These Truths I Hold To Be Self-Evident
A conspiracy theory self diagnosis check list
  
22
The Hate That Always Gets the Praise
Anti-English rhetoric is a key component of contemporary madness
  
18
The Month of the Dog and the Bear
What a meme and a hate campaign tell us about our Age of Absurdities
  
14
America is On Trial, and Amerika is Too
A guilty verdict for one, is a guilty verdict for the other
  
10
The True Price of Globalism: Crime, Gangs, Violence and Squalor
Why do globalists want this?
  
12
The Self Love in Group Hate
The psychological attraction of betraying your own people
  
11

April 2024

Putting the Good Dog Down
There comes a time to just put a bullet in that bitch, you know?
  
20
Why I Am Not A Free Speech Absolutist
The problem is not one merely of restriction, it is also about who is being restricted, and why
  
6
