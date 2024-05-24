Jupplandia
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Lies, Damned Lies and Statistics
How the Office of National Statistics Lied About COVID Vaccine Safety
May 24
•
Jupplandia
104
Share this post
Lies, Damned Lies and Statistics
jupplandia.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
45
Falling Down and Chasing Time
Can a Dream follow a Nightmare?
May 22
•
Jupplandia
8
Share this post
Falling Down and Chasing Time
jupplandia.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
True Faith and False Piety
What a Catholic Commencement Speech and the Furious Response Tell Us About the Things We Need
May 20
•
Jupplandia
11
Share this post
True Faith and False Piety
jupplandia.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
14
The Globalist Cheat Codes
How perpetual winning is made easy when you have all the cheat codes
May 17
•
Jupplandia
7
Share this post
The Globalist Cheat Codes
jupplandia.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
These Truths I Hold To Be Self-Evident
A conspiracy theory self diagnosis check list
May 15
•
Jupplandia
13
Share this post
These Truths I Hold To Be Self-Evident
jupplandia.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
22
The Hate That Always Gets the Praise
Anti-English rhetoric is a key component of contemporary madness
May 13
•
Jupplandia
16
Share this post
The Hate That Always Gets the Praise
jupplandia.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
The Month of the Dog and the Bear
What a meme and a hate campaign tell us about our Age of Absurdities
May 10
•
Jupplandia
13
Share this post
The Month of the Dog and the Bear
jupplandia.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
14
America is On Trial, and Amerika is Too
A guilty verdict for one, is a guilty verdict for the other
May 8
•
Jupplandia
17
Share this post
America is On Trial, and Amerika is Too
jupplandia.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
The True Price of Globalism: Crime, Gangs, Violence and Squalor
Why do globalists want this?
May 5
•
Jupplandia
20
Share this post
The True Price of Globalism: Crime, Gangs, Violence and Squalor
jupplandia.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
12
The Self Love in Group Hate
The psychological attraction of betraying your own people
May 3
•
Jupplandia
14
Share this post
The Self Love in Group Hate
jupplandia.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
11
April 2024
Putting the Good Dog Down
There comes a time to just put a bullet in that bitch, you know?
Apr 30
•
Jupplandia
24
Share this post
Putting the Good Dog Down
jupplandia.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
20
Why I Am Not A Free Speech Absolutist
The problem is not one merely of restriction, it is also about who is being restricted, and why
Apr 29
•
Jupplandia
13
Share this post
Why I Am Not A Free Speech Absolutist
jupplandia.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
© 2024 Daniel Jupp
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts