The above image, according to my brief search, is of a field in Gloucestershire. Whether it is or not, it’s very similar to many English scenes I have enjoyed over the years. Despite constant expansion of our population and vast house building programmes, much of our countryside still remains, and much of it is spectacularly beautiful. But it is all under threat.

Which prompted me to think about a notion often expressed by people who would hate my romantic and nationalist reactions to the beauty of the English countryside.

Let’s take a look at a common progressive leftist talking point: Stolen Land.

The concept of ‘stolen land’ is commonly used to express a leftist progressive distortion of history. It is intended to assert that white people, the West and western nations bear a racial guilt for the ‘crimes’ of colonialism and the creation of nations like Canada and the USA. It delegitimises white European history, whites generally, and the laws and moral worth of western nations.

At the same time it enforces a Noble Savage idea of all non Western cultures prior to contact with Europeans. It has no place for recalling slavery between African kingdoms, or Arab conquest and slave trading, or the effective and extremely brutal empires of South America such as the vast possessions of the Aztecs. It pretends that no other people and no other culture has ever conquered others, and of course ignores most of human history to do so.