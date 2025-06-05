Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Gary Edwards
2h

A pox upon them all.

Disengage!

Douglas Brodie
1h

It is so sad that so many have fallen for the establishment MSM propaganda that Putin is bad and Nato/Ukraine is good. President Trump has repudiated the USA’s prior provocations against Russia and is doing his best to stop the life-draining proxy war in Ukraine but the EU and Starmer want to inflame the situation, as shown by the latest Nato-supported drone attack deep inside Russia.

These warmongering idiots are acting as puppets to the globalists, e.g. BlackRock, who want to somehow defeat and pillage Russia of its immense wealth of natural resources. They are also ideologically opposed to Russia as it stands against the totalitarian western establishment’s quest for one-world governance which no western electorate has ever voted for. As with all leftist plans, they haven’t a clue how to go about it, apparently forgetting that Russia is armed to the teeth with hypersonic and ballistic nuclear weapons which the West has no defence against. What a shambles.

