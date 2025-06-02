Today was the start of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Talks that President Trump has battled valiantly to create. Talks which any sane and rational person should want to succeed.

Hundreds of thousand of people have died. Millions have been displaced. The war is on Europe’s eastern edge.

By any sane reckoning, a peace agreement is in Russia’s interest. Only peace will rehabilitate Russia with the West and allow trade and normal relations to be restored. Only peace will stop the loss of Russian life and stabilise Russian relations with the US, UK, France, Canada, Germany and other European nations, particularly the EU block.

By any sane reckoning, peace is in the interests of Ukraine. Only peace will restore longterm security to Ukraine, negotiate the removal of Russian forces, stop the devastating financial and population costs of the war, and allow Ukrainians who have fled elsewhere to return home.

By any sane reckoning, peace is in the interests of Europe and the Western European powers. Only peace removes the threat of war with Russia. Only peace puts a halt to sanctions which have damaged those imposing them as much or even more than they have damaged the Russian target. Only peace allows mutually beneficial financial and trade arrangements with both Russia and Ukraine. Only peace prevents the threat of nuclear war.

By any sane reckoning, peace is in the interests of the US. Only peace breaks the cycle of perpetual war that has been US foreign policy since 1945. Only peace ends the alleged necessity of vast US expenditure on behalf of Ukraine. Only peace allows the US to normalise relations with Russia and draw Russia somewhat out of the Chinese sphere of influence.

But we are not dealing with sane reckonings.

The day before peace talks were due to start, Ukraine launched drone attacks which seem to have destroyed between about 40 Russian bombers on airbases deep inside Russia. Reports suggest 117 drones were secretly moved near to Russian airbases in an operation that took 18 months to plan. The targeted planes have been subject to mixed descriptions. I’ve seen one report downplaying them as outdated craft of little strategic value:

Most mainstream and alternative sources however describe the destroyed planes as a significant part of the Russian bomber fleet and the planes that are used to deliver nuclear bombs (in the instances where these aren’t delivered as nuclear missiles). Attention has focused on the asymmetrical warfare aspect of this too, with bombers of this kind and number representing billions in military spending whereas a drone fleet is incredibly cheap to purchase and operate.

The implications of such a successful drone attack on military bases deep inside a country as vast as Russia are obvious in terms of assaults of a similar nature on western nations or operations conducted by terrorist groups. It’s even been pointed out that the Chinese operate a very large number of drones in extremely sophisticated ways….and have also purchased a great deal of US farmland.

Such a major attack is, one would think, something that renders hopes of a peace deal far more remote and scuppers the talks before they commence. It extremely hard to see how talks proceed with any chance of success after an attack of this scale. That negative impact on the peace talks is a two fold Ukrainian insult-firstly to the Russians, and secondarily to the Trump adninistration which has worked so hard to get peace talks going.

Typically, western mainstream media shows an adolescent, gloating delight in the drone attacks apparent success, describing it approvingly as Ukraine inflicting a Pearl Harbor strike on Russia without recalling what happened to Japan after the original one. Again there is an air of endorsement to reports which present Zelenskky entering the peace talks with the air of a man who has just delivered a kick in a balls and is very pleased to have done so:

The western leaders who have been most bellicose and deranged in their rattling of empty sabres in the direction of Russia, like Britain’s Keir Starmer, also seem inordinately pleased with the drone assault and the fact that it might now make peace impossible and push us all towards World War Three.

Apologies for presenting such an image, by the way, without warning those of a more delicate disposition first that a full page turd was on the way.

If it were not so serious, we would be able to just joke about this. Anyone who has seen that old clip of Keir Starmer campaigning and being asked to punch a bag in a boxing gym will be fully apprised of just how ridiculous it is for this man to be talking about readiness for battle. Britain’s Submissive in Chief can’t even fend off tiny Mauritius in a negotiation, has the air of a man who likes being pounded in a slightly more specific fashion than applies in manly pursuits, and is currently struggling to prevent Ukrainian rent boys fire bombing his properties, a situation both more personal and embarrassing than Putin’s Ukrainian troubles.

Sadly, the idea of Britain facing up to the Russian Bear is now equally ridiculous. We don’t have a steel industry or a manufacturing base anymore. Our fighting capacity, our real fighting capacity, is just a fraction of the already massively reduced total which comes after pretty much a century of military reductions. Our armed forces are much reduced from those which just about managed to defeat the Argentinians in the Falklands War. The idea that we have any capability to fight seriously against anyone, let alone a Russia well recovered from its late Soviet decline, is risible.

But again, we are not dealing with sane reckonings.

For sane reckoning, for a serious grown up looking at just how godawful a shit show this supposed Ukrainian triumph really is, we have to turn to General Flynn. Flynn’s assessment seems to me to about 1,000 times more sane and realistic than any coming from those who consider the drone assault a good thing. It’s a damning repudiation of the sheer asinine idiocy of the Putin Bad, Zelenskky Good mindset, an adult realising that such Ukrainian successes are just about the worst thing that could happen right now. Flynn posted the following message:

“ATTENTION!

So, it appears Zelenskyy gave the go ahead to attack parked Russian nuclear capable bombers without informing President Donald J. Trump (if true that our President was not consulted nor informed, this isn’t simply a breach of protocol. It’s a geopolitical insult and a warning sign. If Ukraine is willing to conduct strikes with strategic consequences without notifying the White House, we are no longer allies with coordination issues—we are co-belligerents flying blind).

Also given Senator “warmonger” Lindsey Graham’s and Senator “Da Nang Dick” Blumenthal’s recent visit, this attack could appear as though it was sanctioned. I pray the Russians have better intelligence than that. IMHO, these two don’t have the sense or common sense to pull something like this off (there will have to be denials though).

FYI, Those bombers that were hit HAVE to be out in full view due to nuclear treaty obligations. Zelenskyy took advantage of that. For instance, they appear to have hidden the drones in containers and were driven on trucks near the airbase. Smart use of deception (see photos below).

However, imagine any one of our big bomber bases having the exact same thing done to them. Very costly U.S. Strategic Bombers can be taken out in the same way by anyone with access to inexpensive drones, delivery trucks, explosives, and a bit of technical knowledge (not good and new tactics will now have to be developed).

People, and especially world leaders, need to realize the global implications to such an operation as Ukraine just pulled off.

Russia will respond. Action, reaction, counteraction. Those are the shifting tides of warfare.

This wasn’t a bold action, it was brash. Ukraine’s short-term win could be the world’s long-term loss.

Despite what is a complete mess right now in Europe, there are still solutions to achieving peace. They are narrowing however and time, as it often does, becomes an enemy instead of a useful friend.

Pete Hegseth

Tulsi Gabbard

Vice President JD Vance

Marco Rubio”.

Flynn of course is absolutely right here. The key points make it very clear that we are t talking about some Ukrainian success against the Wicked Putin that right minded people can cheer on.

What we are talking about is this:

A strike deep inside Russia.

Just before peace talks.

Targeting part of Russia’s nuclear war capacity (there can hardly be anything more reckless than that. What if nuclear weaponry was actually stored at the targeted location?

A strike conducted without notifying President Trump. What kind of ally does that?

Coinciding with familiar neocon US figures visiting Kiev. Did they know? Did they give the go ahead?

A level of planning and success that seems to exceed Ukrainian capacity and have required western assistance.

What this means then is that Ukraine has shown totally flagrant disregard for the US peace effort. If US neocons or intelligence agencies were involved, they have committed treason by trying to force the US into a full war with Russia against the public policies of the US government and the US President.

If British or other forces helped with this, too, they are waging an illegal, undeclared war.

What’s truly terrifying is that almost nobody in the mainstream and nobody who backs Ukraine is either honest enough or rational enough to set limits on their actions or Ukraine’s actions. They are either so batshit crazy that they think any level of provocation of Russia will never create a response, or so batshit crazy that they actually do want that response.

All this would be mad and bad enough were Russia and Ukraine simply another perpetual war quagmire involving massive expenditure and no positive results. But it’s not.

It’s trying to start a full war with the nation possessed of the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons. Some people are much more sanely aware of what that means than NATO, Lindsay Graham or Keir Starmer are:

Personally, I don’t want to risk nuclear Armageddon because globalist leaders of western nations and NATO, together with neocon war hawks in the US, when looking at Russia have IQ ratings about on a par with Somalian rapists looking at a pretty girl.

These people are now working directly against the Trump peace initiative and directly for a siruation where Russia will go nuclear in its response.

Throughout the Cold War both sides showed sanity and restraint at vital moments. The Soviets backed down from the Cuban Missile Crisis. The US secretly facilitated that backdown with hidden gestures of their own. Both US and USSR soldiers, when faced with false information or machine error incorrectly suggesting missiles had been launched, delayed and confirmed rather than initiating retaliatory strikes. Such near misses happened several times, and every time were averted because somebody was in a key position who didn’t want nuclear war and was going to do everything possible to avert it. Ultimately, this restraint encompassed the least competent Americans and the most brutal Soviets….and it’s a restraint that NOT ONE GLOBALIST shares.

What I would like to see is Trump and his administration fully realising how serious this situation now is. I would like to see the President and his loyal administration figures move to fully purge the intelligence agencies and to get to the bottom of whether they and neocons knew about this planned attack and endorsed it.

It’s also the perfect point at which to reassure the Russians and de-escalate by ending all assistance to Ukraine. End every dime, immediately. And the same applies to NATO, if NATO supplied information for this attack. How can we possibly keep funding people and institutions that are doing everything they can to press the nuclear button?

World security and peace won’t come from backing Ukraine a moment longer. The Ukrainians clearly don’t care if they are the catalyst of a nuclear war.

But we should.

And for those who pretend this is a very clear and moral story, that Russia Invaded and that nothing else matters, explain to me exactly why my little children should be turned to radioactive ash for the sake of a foreign nation that has never ever been our ally, explain to me why I should support the risk of millions of innocent deaths everywhere simply to keep a coke addict in power in Kiev and please the moral vanity of soulless political crooks like Keir Starmer.

Because it’s not a risk I, or any serious person capable of understanding what is at risk, wishes to take.