Jupplandia

Barry Lederman, "normie"
Daniel, you wrote the civic/history lesson that should be taught in every school, including our western universities.

Bruce Miller
"Look at the latest LA Riots and tell me that a Mexican illegal entrant who waves a Mexican flag while burning the US has the same inalienable rights as a US citizen in the US and I will know you are a fool. He does not. Wisdom discriminates between the deserving and the undeserving and between the citizen and the non citizen."

You just described the US Democrat Party and almost the entirety of the legacy media in the United States (and the Anglosphere and most of Europe). A ship of fools bleating for stupidity and catastrophe. Nothing more. The sight of illegals burning an American city whilst waving foreign flags. puts the lie to all their shallow propaganda.

