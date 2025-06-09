Once again a city burns.

Once again we have totally avoidable, preventable, predictable savagery, arson, destruction and violence.

Once again it is funded and supported by Democrat organisations, excused and lied about by Democrat politicians, supported and encouraged by the mainstream media, and created to serve the interests of a totally psychopathic, malign political class.

The apparent failures of Gavin Newsome and Karen Bass are not accidents. They aren’t even incompetence. The truth is that California burns because they WANT it to burn. Whether by natural disasters that are rendered far worse through ‘green’ land management and Climate Apocalypse activists and DEI hires and turning off water supplies, or whether by savage immigrant hordes taught to expect complete Democrat backing when they loot and burn and go on barbarian rampages, none of this is accidental.

LA burns because Democrats want it to.

Democrats are on the side of looters, rioters, arsonists, perverts, degenerates, maniacs, killers, gangbangers, pedophiles, fraudsters, invaders, savages and freaks.

They are the party of burning police cars and the party of South American drug gangs. They are the party that want American daughters raped, American sons murdered, American homes and businesses burning, Americans laws defied, Anerican lives lost. How many times must it happen before everyone is honest about this?

There has never ever been a clearer link between insane political ideology and harmful antisocial consequences as there is between the way Democrats invert morality, pervert justice, and recruit violent and disturbed people to their cause or deploy paid mobs and imported armies of thugs and criminals to terrorise America.

There is a reason these outbreaks happen in Democrat controlled areas. There is a reason these outbreaks are always occurring in Democrat areas during a Republican Presidency. There is a reason that police forces elsewhere can prevent them, and the police in LA or San Francisco or Chicago can’t. There is a reason that before the burning starts we see hundreds of identical printed banners with the same slogans that appear on Democrat websites or as Democrat talking points.

There is a reason that there was a short gap at the start of the second Trump term before these riots got going.

Kamala Harris had spent all the Democrats money on her failed bid, and funding from some of the usual CIA taps was blocked as well. We had a peaceful transition because they couldn’t afford at that point to pay anyone to burn shit down and because the NGOs were in chaos worrying about DOGE. That’s the only reason there wasn’t massive violence at thar point.

The people who organise and pay for the violence were temporarily broke, and temporarily playing catch up. But give them long enough and….here we are.

And LA burns.

You don’t have to be Mike Benz to spot the connections, but he’s usually one of the best at laying it out clearly. So here it is:

When was the last time ANY Democrat protest was fully peaceful? When was the time that white Trump voting Republicans burned down whole neighbourhoods, set fire to fleets of vehicles, went after whole branches of the police or whole departments of the federal government via the use of arson? When was there a period of months of riots featuring mainly white rightwing rioters?

I’ll give you a clue. The last time you could say that large scale and sustained violence came from a specifically white group, over any extended period of time, you’re talking about groups like the KKK before most of us were born. And they were also Democrats.

When our side object to a product or the company or the company owner we stop buying their products. When their side object to a company, they assassinate the CEO or launch a campaign of fire bombing cars. And then all cheer that domestic terrorism and laugh about the victims of it. When Republicans objected to woke messaging and inappropriate polirical and gender ideology obsessed content in Disney or Marvel movies, the6 kept away from the showings of those films. Not once did they try to burn down a cinema. We all know the contrast between that and how Democrats have treated Elon Musk and Tesla. Maybe that will stop now Musk has fallen out with Trump.

Perennial pretend fence straddler Bill Maher, who has specialised in pretending to object to insanity and extremism while still always voting for it, has jokingly talked about rehabilitating Musk. Because that’s pure Democrat thinking for you. Exchange hurty words with Trump and that’s supposed to be less forgivable than Democrats blowing up your forecourts and wanking while they fantasise online about your murder. Words are violence, people….and violence is, well, business as normal.

A Democrat never saw a burning car he couldn’t smile about. They just fucking love the chaos. They love it. Bone deep, it’s what they dream about. They excuse it because they start it, and they start it because they love it.

Of course there is some kind of rationale too. A brutal, power fixated, utterly selfish rationale, but a reason, I suppose, if you want to look for one. It’s true that there is a selfish political advantage reason for Democrats to import savages and then back them doing stupid savage things like burning their cities to ash. This is of course the fact (which Musk repeatedly cited before his recent drug episode mini breakdown over the BBB) that it’s not the quality of immigrant that Dems care about, but the quantity:

The more illegal savages they can cram into their States and cities, the more electoral college votes they are assigned, and the more funding and support they can demand, too. Why, surely you can see we need an extra billion here, an extra billion there….its a humanitarian crisis! We have foreign mouths to feed!

Crisis creation, riot and destruction, are as useful domestically as pointless wars are useful abroad. Without the pointless war much federal spending simply isn’t required and all those military supply and nation rebuilding contracts are gone too. How msny billions are lost when there is no need to spend?

Well in just the same way the city that burns needs rebuilding. It doesn’t matter if it’s actuslly rebuilt, of course. You just need a reason for the contract…just watch corn the line a werk or two. If it hasn’t already come, Newsome will be telling us all just how much extra funding is needed. He will go straight from supporting the devastation to saying it didn’t happen to saying he needs an extra trillion dollars to fix the results. It’s as inevitable as the result of teaching a fucking moron with an IQ of 80 that nobody gets arrested for stealing stuff.

But if we are really, really honest here I think we need to look beyond the polirics.

Sure, the Democrats can burn things down and come out of that with more money, like a crook with a fake insurance claim. Of course that will be done and that gives a motivation. And yes, basing the number of allotted electoral college votes on population regardless of citizenship gives a rational, if incredibly irresponsible, reason for importing every backwards rock thrower you can get and fighting tooth and nail against deporting them. BUT….

If these selfish rational reasons for supporting incredibly destructive immigration didn’t exist at all, it would not change a thing.

They would still want to burn everything down. They would still back rioters and looters, killers and rapists, cartel members and setting police vehicles on fire.

It’s who they are.

Domestic terror has been the tool of the Left as long as there has been a Left. Some of the rioters might not do it for free….but every Democrat politician would speak up for it, unpaid, do it, unpaid, and love it and want to do it all over again, unpaid.

The siphoning off of vast sums into their own pockets is a fortunate bonus. Ideological punishment and cruel satisfaction, the pure sadistic lure of putting an America they hate to the torch, is the real lure, the taste of good times in the Democrat heart.

It’s the destruction that gets the blood pumping.

This is what they love:

And this is what they crave:

From the street level Antifa thug to the designer suited Newsome, this is what makes them smile in the shadows. It gets them hard, to put it crudely. They can’t think of anything worse than a nation where this performative destruction is unavailable.

They all wish they were standing on the roof of a gutted car, waving the flag of another nation. It’s so fucking cool.

What is Hell for the sane, is Heaven for the mad.