Our society is ready to describe virtually everything as Just Like the Nazis. Opposing mass immigration, not wanting to become a minority in your homeland, not wanting Islamic rape gangs active in your country, not wanting your taxes spent abroad, believing you have a culture that is worth protecting, believing your own ethnic group actually exists, refusing to trash your ancestors or prioritise strangers….all these things get described as Nazism.

But hating Jews doesn’t.

That’s odd enough, isn’t it?

It’s pretty bizarre that hating Jews and Israel doesn’t get included in the list of things that are Just Like Nazism.

But now we have another two things that are really exceptionally close to actual Nazi policy, but which are not described as Nazism.

We now have doctors who will happily induce a woman to pregnancy in very late term, get the baby half out the birth canal, and then crush its skull with forceps and suck out its brain to kill it.

I mean, am I alone in thinking it strange that doctors who do that can be considered respectable and sane? Am I alone in seeing that physical act as very like the kind of thing a Nazi doctor would have done?

And similarly we know that ‘assisted dying’ would fit right in with a Nazi medical policy framework. Nazi doctors were keen to assist the dying of undesirables too. Mentally disabled? Homeless? Got depression? Anxiety? A stutter? Different politics? We will dispose of you. It wasn’t only Jews and the doctors were not only in concentration camps. Nazi medical practice disposed of the mentally ill in their care first.

Canada’s MAID assisted dying sees the depressed, the economically disadvantaged, the elderly and the disabled all being encouraged to kill themselves. Because that’s a lot cheaper than caring for them. Providing the shots to finish them off is much cheaper than long term care or assistance. It’s all economic saving, and it generates a new industry of death too. You get well funded doctors, you lose economic drain vulnerable people. Win win, so long as you have the same ethics as a Nazi.

Britain under its psychopathic leaders will be the same. All disguised as choice and compassion, when it’s the exact opposite, when it’s the State bumping off people it’s already failed to massage the books and save money. So much more money left for importing young healthy savages and putting them in five star hotels that way.

The closest things to Nazism today are very clear-Islamic attitudes to Jews, Dave Smith style readings of history, leftist advocacy of ‘global intifada’ and the Palestinian cause, alternative media pundits seeing everything as a Zionist plot….and Globalist Progressive attitudes to medical care.

Late term abortion and assisted dying as part of a depopulation agenda could only be closer to Nazi policies on health and care if every doctor today wore a little cap with a silver skull on it.

I’m very conscious of Godwin’s Law in saying this, but it’s unavoidable.

The Globalist Progressive version of compassion, the things they advocate in health care, the things their doctors are prepared to do, just like the Jew hatred they are fine with, would fit in perfectly in Nazi Germany. Seamlessly, as very nearly the exact same thing. Perhaps the only difference would be that before crushing the full term babies skull, they would try to make sure it wasn’t blonde, and if both parents were Aryan you’d be encouraged to have lots of kids.

But aborting the eugenically unwanted? Being prepared to do something as disgustingly vile and horrific as sucking a baby’s brain out? Judging whether people should die depending on if they are an economic drain on the nation? Casually disposing of those who are unwanted whether at the beginning of life or later on?

Just the same.

Actual Nazism, directly comparable attitudes and policies whether in foreign policy or medical care, have been returned to us by people who call everyone ELSE Nazis and Far Right. The irony is both supreme and sickening.

Godwin’s Law applies to comparisons that are false, not to ones which are accurate.

I will never believe that a person who can have a job crushing baby skulls is some kind of healer, since I don’t even think that a person who can do that for a living and walk away smiling is sane as I understand sanity. That is the job of a psychopath. Imagine hours of that every day and then going and playing a round of golf. What are you, to live well from that work?

And I will never ever believe that people who hate Jews and back Nazi medical practices are good, kind, rational people who get to call me Far Right for opposing the things they support. They aren’t.

They are simply accusing me of being what they are.

Unlike them, I don’t back genocide against Jews and I don’t back Nazi medical practices.

I leave that to the respectable types in Parliament.