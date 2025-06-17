Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judy Kaplan Warner's avatar
Judy Kaplan Warner
11h

Well done, Daniel. This is one of your best. I think your analysis of Tucker Carlson is right on, but I would add that he is also lazy thinker who doesn't know as much as he thinks he does, which makes him susceptible to the weirdos he interviews. Your description of idealists is right on, too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jupplandia and others
Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
10h

A tour de force, Daniel. Thank you. I have not listened to Tucker for weeks. Primarily because due to the insidious, county club anti-Semitism that has sneaked into his dialogues. And his gratingly maniacal laugh has become too much. This isn't difficult. It has been a hallmark of US policy for decades that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Regardless of Administration. You would not let a lunatic have a loaded gun - especially not a particularly deranged psychotic - and the mullahs are nothing if not that. Trump is right, Tucker has gone off the deep end.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jupplandia and others
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Jupp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture