Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
5h

US attorney Jeff Childers has a positive take on the Trump/Musk split, describing it as a win-win situation which had to happen sooner or later anyway: https://www.coffeeandcovid.com/p/t-rex-wars-friday-june-6-2025-c-and.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
42m

"The Right can’t stay united for more than a few months, even when the task facing them is monumental and the threat of failure is existential, even when the individuals involved are brilliant and have developed a close personal bond quickly."

Truer words! We on the Right have a Big Tent, while the Left speaks with one voice and punishes any heresy. I am so sick of us acting like a circular firing squad. We don't have to ape the Left, but do we need constantly to give them ammunition with our silly squabbles? As far as this "breakup" - Trump was acting with uncharacteristic calm and now that Elon has offered an olive branch, he needs to accept it and move on. Only the "mean girls" of the leftist party find this entertaining.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Jupp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture