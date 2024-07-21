In his recent Michigan speech Trump addressed Project 2025, and did so in a way disturbingly similar to Globalist and Democrat responses. He dismissed it as being the same as wokeness and the Hard Left, describing it and the people behind it (some of whom are former members of his administration) as “extremism”. His comments were reported as follows:

“Like some on the right, severe right, came up with this Project 25, I don’t even know, some of them I know who they are, but they’re very, very conservative. They’re sort of the opposite of the radical left.

You have the radical left and the radical right and they come up — I don’t know what the hell it is, it’s Project 25….He’s involved in project — and then they read some of the things and they are extreme, they’re seriously extreme.

“But I don’t know anything about it, I don’t want to know anything about it.”

It’s the second time Trump has publicly distanced himself from Project 2025. Whilst other patriots have laughed at the hysterical mainstream reactions to the 900 page policy document created by the Heritage Foundation, Trump seems to be taking leftist reporting on what it contains seriously.

The question is, is that because he’s following a strategy of least offence now, or is it because he genuinely shares leftist attitudes to what Project 2025 wants to do?

Personally, I’m seriously concerned about Trump attacking Project 2025 and calling it the extreme Right.

I understood that the COVID and vaccine madness wasn’t his fault and that he was manipulated and deceived on that.

And I understand he’s fairly ‘moderate’ and liberal really on things like abortion and gun control.

And I understood that he achieved remarkable things despite being surrounded by an administrative and Deep State that was continuously opposing and betraying him, including key personnel he let too close like Bill Barr or Mike Pence (and White House lawyers, too).

Despite all that, errors can be forgiven for the sheer magnificence of the things Trump DID get right. There is just one thing Trump cannot afford to get wrong again. And that is letting the administrative State and the Deep State continue as if he hasn’t been elected.

For me some kind of large scale project of reducing the administrative state and the Deep State is vital and the only way we restore sanity. This is the key requirement now of saving the West and delivering a Populist agenda.

For 70 years the other side have been creating institutions, subverting institutions, building networks of power, creating things like the WEF, transferring power to the EU or the UN or other transnational bodies, diverting trillions into their special projects.

These things are a cancer. They allow huge corruption, they deny democracy, they entangle nation states and their people in huge bureaucracies composed entirely of people being paid by that nation to destroy that nation. This is where the open borders policies and perpetual war policies and hate your own people policies are ultimately all formed. This is where the return you to the Stone Age anti oil policies are formed and the climate change hoax and the pandemic hoax and the ‘stop evil Russia’ hoax.

The WEF, the UN, and specific parts of the UN like WHO have created tens of thousands of policies and project documents that are undemocratically signed up to and forced on us. Net Zero agreements, or DEI policies, or ESG policies. It’s endless. These unelected people in transnational organisations and the politicians who bow down to them are Globalism. And our elections and freedom are both a sham while these parasitic bastards crush us and divert our taxes and huge debt to things we never wanted.

It had previously seemed with his comments on the Deep State and his nationalism and his calls for an end to perpetual war and a concentration on national priorities that Trump gets it, particularly in his threat to stop funding some of these bodies. That’s exactly the core of Project 2025. The permanent administrative state at home, and the trsnsnational bodies abroad, are united entities now determined to force things on us that ordinary people don’t want.

You either destroy that or you are useless. When Trump shouts Fight, Fight, Fight, our hearts soar. But THIS is what we want him to fight. Not just the Democrat puppets like Biden, but the powers behind the thrones. A fight that isn’t taken to the globalist institutions and the permanent political class isn’t going to achieve anything.

It’s amazing the terror 2025 has caused…but it’s caused that because it’s the first instance of populists and conservatives planning to DO something real. It’s the first project to mirror, in reverse, globalist projects. Globalists have endless projects they are enacting. Kalergi Plan. Clowerd-Pliven Strategy. Agenda 2030. Agenda 2050. Sustainable Development Goals. And endless infiltration and recruitment organisations for putting their people in place-WEF Young Leaders, Common Purpose, Soros Foundation, Gates Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation. The two big investment banks as well, forcing the same stuff on thousands of businesses. Thousands of lesser NGOs too all serving the agenda.

We NEED a Populist policy platform that cuts at the heart of their vast bureaucracies and networks of power. That starves them of public funding, and bans and outlaws them too. If you don’t break all of these you don’t get freedom back.

If Trump calls cutting these globalist institutions back “the extreme Right” and believes that we really are lost. This guy was the only hope out there in terms of someone with the capacity to actually get into power and then do something good.

I’ve praised him more than anyone and celebrated more than anyone when he’s shown such incredible fight against such massive corruption which includes trying to kill him. I love the guy. That fist pump was the work of a living legend. It told us everything about his courage, just as Pence’s notorious elbow bump with Pelosi told us everything about his deceit. But Trump has been naive before. He’s been fooled before. And now he says that cutting back on these cancer bureaucracies is extremism? That’s the SAME position the Globalists have.

If he thinks something like Project 2025 is extreme then he isn’t going to do anything worthwhile and the West really is fucked.

I hope it’s strategic. Sound milder to your enemies, use the big stick when you’re actually in power. His reaction to the assassination attempt was mild in this fashion, and perfect. He praised God, and didn’t rant against ALL Democrats, or even against those wishing him dead. I can see the strategic sense of that. On this talk about Project 2025, I’ll probably trust what a Bannon or Navarro says about it. But it’s not the kind of talk I really want to hear from Trump. Not at all.