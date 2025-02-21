I don’t particularly want to waste time on Ukraine. I don’t want to ever hear another bullshit argument in support of Ukraine. I don’t want to ever see a Ukrainian flag. I don’t want to argue for or even against supporting Ukraine.

I’m sick to death of Ukraine.

But our world is full of stupid people who believe every psy-op going, and full too of crooked people who are happy to keep lying to everyone and paying the media and the politicians to lie too.

I’ll tell you what Ukraine is.

Ukraine is a sickness. Ukraine is a contagion. Ukraine is a symptom of a mind virus, and the sign of an intellectual pestilence fatal to 99% of brain cells. And Ukraine is a vast money laundering exercise just like COVID was.

Ukraine’s fate is indeed a crime, but it’s not an exclusively Russian crime. It’s a Globalist crime scene too.

Of all the zombie attitudes, the idea that we should care about Ukraine, give a shit about Ukraine, risk anything for Ukraine, is one of the most zombie brained attitudes there is. Perhaps the worst.

Examined outside the lens of Globalist distortions, there is nothing about Ukraine that would suggest it deserves our unflinching support, and nothing either to suggest that Globalist mandated love of Ukraine is actually a sincere, healthy love from the Globalist sources demanding it, or an alliance thar really serves the interests of the average western citizen.

Here is how the mainstream Globalist narrative on Ukraine goes:

Ukraine is an allied nation that was subject to an unjustified attack by an aggressor. We must support it to defend the principles of democracy and national sovereignty, to discourage military adventurism and invasions, and to prevent a repetition of the period when appeasers refused to confront Hitler. Putin is a dictator who will threaten and seize other nations if he’s allowed to get away with invading Ukraine. Other regimes will look to how we respond, and will be emboldened if we don’t confront Russia and preserve the international rule of law and the sanctity of national borders.

That’s a one paragraph summary of the bullshit. It lives in the 1% of brain matter remaining to a zombie, the bit that can allow them to express bullshit in words akin to those of a real person. Every element of it is immediately discernible as bullshit by the simple ability to know anything OTHER than the mainstream narrative.

Ukraine was not and is not an allied nation. It had no tradition of alliance with the West. It was part of the Russian sphere for centuries, and in some ways a birthplace of Russian identity. It was a Tsarist region, then a Soviet region, always a Russian controlled region, and never a possession of Western European nations with the exception, possibly of Greece via the Greek Byzantine Empire. Oh, and it had a Nazi phase too, in opposition to the Russian Marxists. It still looks back fondly on its Nazi years. Stepan Bandera, its most famous leader during its alignment with Nazi Germsny, remains a Ukrainian national hero.

In other words, it has rarely possessed the full elements of a nation state, and both when it has and when it hasn’t, it has been on the side of our enemies.

The last time England had any direct connection with Ukraine was during support to the last White Russian stronghold in the Russian Civil War. The last time before that was the Crimean War. The last time before that was probably when boatloads of fleeing Anglo-Saxons departing the England of the Norman Conquest settled a small corner of the region a thousand years ago, a people whose trace is entirely forgotten by Ukrainians and Russians and the modern English alike.

One forgotten link very long ago, two more modern links that only represent three or four years out of the last thousand where England, Western Europe or America had anything significant to do with Ukraine.

For the whole Soviet era Ukraine was a Stalinist administrative novelty, and an enemy of the West. Its existence as a sovereign nation is a modern invention, and not a recreated modern nation with the kind of deep background of sovereign identity in earlier periods of history that one might find with Greece or Israel. The idea that this is a long standing ally who shares lots of culture and values with us is a complete, laughable fantasy. The idea that borders based on Stalin’s pen are sacred is particularly absurd when it comes from people who consider all other borders, especially our own, as not being sacred.

The moral argument for intervention in Ukraine is a fiction on multiple levels.