Keir Starmer has an approval rating that ranks him (this is not a joke, not a turn of speech, not a metaphor) as actually less popular than serial killers who raped and murdered people including their own children.

Starmer is less popular than Fred and Rose West. Some wag actuslly did the work of comparing polled reactions to serial killers with polled reactions to the current Prime Minister.

The last I saw his approval rating stood at -38 points. Now it’s not unusual these days for the PM to be widely loathed. Really few Prime Ministers have lasted long in office without becoming detested and the kind of automatic deference the post once held hasn’t been around since satirists like Peter Cook openly mocked Harold MacMillan.

In a way it’s not surprising. Most Prime Ministers and British governments have delivered failure. The general policy has been one of managed decline, and particularly grim periods of failure like the Winter of Discontent in the 1970s only stand out as being somewhat worse than what is usually delivered.

The two most successful Prime Ministers of the 20th century were both hated. Both Thatcher and Blair won three elections in a row. Thatcher was subject to a level of hatred from the British Left and the chattering affluent leftist media and entertainment class that was probably the most virulent loathing in western politics before Trump Derangement Syndrome came along. But as with Trump many people outside those leftist circles felt the exact opposite. Blair was unusually popular at first, after the slow death of the sleaze ridden Major government, but by the time he stepped aside for Gordon Brown he was widely loathed by both those on the Right and those on the Left.

Blair can be seen (even more than his fellow Europhile Major) as the beginning of a sequence of purely Globalist Prime Ministers from both main parties, all of whom have been hated by the general public. Cameron was always a shiny faced Etonian benefiting solely from Gordon Brown being a dour incompetent, and modelled really on the kind of person who decides that Jaguar should rebrand as a car company that doesn’t feature cars but does try to look like an advert for a C4 sitcom about transsexual models in the fashion industry. May was an awkward, uncharismatic managerial robot whose Vicar’s Daughter unworldliness was as anachronistic as exhuming MacMillan’s corpse and electing that would be. Johnson’s bombastic buffoonery had some charisma to it and was briefly indulged with popularity from seemingly defying the Decline and Globalism consensus with Brexit…but that was immediately squandered by obeying Globalist orders on COVID and Ukraine. Finally Truss was instantly removed by Globalist coup while Rishi Sunak was seen as a foreign multi millionaire with the face of a rodent and the legacy of being the chief architect, as the former Chancellor, of the worst economic damage in 350 years.

In other words, all of them have been Globalists and all of them have been swiftly detested.

Starmer’s remarkable achievement is in just a couple of months to be more disastrous, more hated, and more Globalist than any of his predecessors. To refer back to the serial killer poll, it’s like topping the death count AND having performed the violation of a corpse that other necrophiliac serial killers consider going too far.

But this is what Globalism consistently delivers wherever it is in power. We see it with Trudeau, we see it with Macron, we saw it with Biden, we saw it with Sunak, and now we see it with Starmer. The Globalist national leader is invariably hated by most people in his or her country, mainly because Globalist policies are expensive, destructive, and actually designed to reduce the living conditions, security and wellbeing of people unfortunate enough to live under Globalist rule.

Every Globalist transfers wealth to his friends and patrons and to banks and corporations at the expense of ordinary people. Every one of them builds a mountain of unsustainable debt. Every one of them pumps billions and trillions to other countries or to causes ordinary people don’t support. Every one of them imperils the energy and food supplies of a nation, as well as its sovereignty and peace. Every one wants expensive perpetual wars abroad and open borders at home. Every one of them wants to reduce the freedom, liberty and choice of their own people, while pontificating about threats to Democracy as they threaten it themselves.

They all offer thought control, a war on free speech, prison sentences for ordinary opinions, rigged forms of corruption, vast spending, economic mismanagement, and techno-feudalism. They all want WWIII and Net Zero.

And yet even among this crowd Starmer is MORE detested, MORE quickly, than the rest.

A man of innate mediocrity in every department has found what he is best at, which is giving people good reasons to hate him.

As a result a petition to call a General Election is well beyond 2 million signatures now. It is growing rapidly (I read elsewhere at around 20 signatures a minute but when I watched the petition it was much faster than that).

If that petition had the same attention as a General Election, it would get more votes than the Labour Party got in the General Election.

Labour have one of the largest majorities in history, secured with 80% of people NOT voting for them.

Starmer has been directly responsible for the false imprisonment and resulting suicide of an ordinary citizen who called him and the police corrupt.

Starmer has also openly admitted his loyalties are to the WEF in Davos rather than Parliament or Britain, and to a ‘partnership’ with BlackRock rather than to the British public.

He has admitted, essentially, that he works for BlackRock.

And with zero mandate to do so and with no significant public support for doing so, he is pushing Britain towards nuclear war. As well as destroying our countryside and signing us up to billions and billions of foreign aid, climate aid abroad, aid and welfare to invaders, and endless spending on everyone and everything except the British people or real British interests.

The idea that Britain is a democracy is patently absurd now.

Russians have far more reason to suppose that their leaders are both sane and want Russia to succeed than any Brit had to think our leaders are sane and want us to succeed.

We are a sold out BlackRock purchase backed by State tyranny, driven towards destruction for the profit of foreign interests…..just like Ukraine is.

And the British people know it. They know that they didn’t vote for Starmer. They know that the Labour Party hates them. And they know that the idea that this country is a democracy still is absurd given that the man they detest is enacting policies the vast majority of them also detest and doing so while openly admitting that he serves BlackRock rather than Britain.