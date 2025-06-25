In Joseph Conrad’s masterpiece Heart of Darkness, which is ostensibly about the European colonial experience in the ‘Dark Continent’ of Africa, the tale of a man following the trail of Kurtz into the African jungle is introduced by a scene on the River Thames with a narrator pointing out that “this too, was once one of the dark places of the Earth”.

Heart of Darkness, this prefiguring and framing of the text tells us, is not just about Africa. It is not even primarily about Africa. It is framed by reminding us that to the Roman legions of the First Century AD, the mists and marshes of what would when Rome’s four centuries of rule were done become England, the chill dark woods and the pale skinned men holding spears who watched from the arboreal shadows, were just as mysterious, barbarian and seemingly savage as the heart of Africa appeared to the 19th century Christian explorers, traders and missionaries who ventured there.

The novel (or really novella, it is a very short piece that packs an awful lot into a slim volume) provides us with this opening as a sort of warning that for all the intensely symbolic and lushly written geography that will follow, the subject is really about the human heart and mind, the power of the imagination, the fevers of obsession and delusion, and the manner in which a dividing line between civilisation and barbarism exists within each and every one of us.

Dark territories are not just restricted to exotic foreign locations, and if the story is about the debilitating and degenerating effect of a savage location, it is also about the individual choice we make to either resist or succumb to the worst of all possible urges. In the discovery of the external barbarism of African tribes, for instance, Kurtz discovers and plumbs the depths of his own depravity, of his capacity for that mix of brutality, violence, mysticism, superstition and daringly reckless behaviour stripped of all restraint which truly signifies the barbaric. The narrators mixture of fascination and horror, mingled even at times with both loathing and pity, is the voice of a civilised conscience that teeters on the brink before itself rejecting the kind of descent that Kurtz embraced.

All this may seem very far from the results of a Democratic Party primary for the right to become the next Mayor of New York, but really isn’t.

Today, there are no blank spaces on the map to fill, and certainly no western expeditions of exotic discovery. Everywhere is named and known and almost everywhere can be looked at on Google. If we wish we can quickly pull up satellite images and summary descriptions of just about every inhabited spot on Earth. There are no sections of the map that are graced with late medieval ‘Here Be Dragons’ and even a State provided travel warning about some Third World fly-blown hellhole is robbed of all mystery. At the same time, the modern reality is not the West going to other places and imposing itself on them, save within the narrow limits of a military bombing run or a satellite football game broadcasting western threat and western allure with an often similarly indiscriminate approach. The modern reality is of the rest of the World coming to the West, in vast numbers, bringing its ways and values and still barbarian manners without the slightest need to integrate or adapt to the conditions and values of our civilisation.

Conrad told us that the line between barbarism and civilisation runs through every heart, whether the skin above it is black or white. Modern realities on Globalisation, Globalism, human trafficking, open borders and mass migration tell us that so long as strenuous efforts to build walls don’t exist, the compartments of First World and Third World are now effectively meaningless. Child bodies slain in voodoo practices have floated down the Thames. The muezzin’s call floats above the streets of Paris. The flags of Hamas and global intifada fly from windows in New York.

The three greatest cities of the West, the London of finance and Victorian splendour, the Paris of French elegance and fashion, the New York of American dreams and commerce, are all Third World shit holes now, if we are bluntly honest, made so by those who claim to have enriched and ennobled us, turned dangerous and filthy and dark by those who most pretend that these places are even more shining, utopian and advanced then they ever were before.

We are supposed to hail the flood of Diversity as the life blood of utopia, even as it delivers a sewer’s worth of consequence. From destructive riots in Paris to street stabbings in London, and from obscenely high housing and rental costs to exploding levels of crime, we are supposed to pretend that the mass decanting of the population of the world into these great cities has only increased their greatness, which in everything but numbers alone is the most obvious of lies. It’s true of course that each in their time was the beating heart of an Empire (whether literal or not) and true as well that each has welcomed arrivals who added to their glory. Conrad, after all, was such an arrival, a Polish man born in Kiev when it was part of the Russian Empire who wrote in his second language, English, with the same total mastery one would expect if it were a language he himself had invented. Few let us forget that the Statue of Liberty requested the huddled masses of the world, although we are supposed to pretend that the strict immigration rules the US once insisted on either existed or were entirely evil in nature (mirroring in this the way progressive modernity describes white ethnicities as either fictional, when it suits, or both real and inherently malign, when that suits better). Even that most border conscious and quintessentially Anerican of New Yorkers, President Trump, is a third generation immigrant, as his critics will relentlessly remind us too.

The reality of course, which any cocktail waiter might know let alone any decent economist or patriot, is that an addition may add when it does not overmaster the whole, and can only detract when it utterly erases the substance and flavour of the original concoction. As long ago as Theodore Roosevelt, for all of America’s utterly unique relationship with immigration, this was sensibly known by the majority and couched in rather modern language too when Roosevelt warned against hyphenated identities and argued that any American, no matter their origins, should be solely identified as American, by themselves and others. For joining something to have any meaning at all, there must remain something to join, which cannot be the case when the thing is actually replaced altogether.

Anyone who has ever been through the Muslim enclaves of London and Paris knows this to be true, and that their alien homogeneity of mosque, madrasah, halal stores and women in burqas is no diversity at all. Today, we are supposed to pretend that what you add, as well as how much you add, makes no difference in whether the end result is a thing you which to swallow, or that is good or bad for you to accept. Every poison must be treated as a tonic, and every choking lump of crime and malice as a sweet treat of enormously nourishing goodness. Our greatest cities are the places now divided between a few gigantic corporate hold outs, an extremely wealthy class or caste of business and administrative ideologues who profit from the mess, and a growing seething population of utterly unintegrated foreign hordes.

The only people without a place there anymore, are the people for whom and by whom these cities were originally built. And I’m not referring to the Romans of Londinium when I say that.

London, Paris and New York today are the places where Luxury Beliefs create entirely Foreign Streets, where the worst of our own import the worst of elsewhere and, in doing so, drive everyone sane as far from those City Sized Ghettoes as they can get. A very advanced stage of soft, pampered, civilised decadence becomes completely aligned with and utterly indistinguishable from the hardest, fiercest and most savage forms of barbarism. They agree with each other. They work together. The first funds the second. Both are in complete agreement that you and I and everything we cherish, from the safety of our children to the memory of our ancestors, should be destroyed.

In London this alliance of decadent civilisation and imported barbarism has flourished in the form of the Mayoralty of Sadiq Khan, elected again and again through the power of the Muslim block vote. There is not a single Luxury Belief nonsense that Khan does not endorse and fund. He is a very vocal believer in Diversity and Equity. He is a Net Zero and Green fanatic, hated by what few ordinary Londoners remain for a surveillance and taxation system of allegedly Green monitoring and harassment that charges people for every single car journey in or out of London. He is a strong supporter of Pride festivals and LGBTQ+ activism and Trans ideology. Thanks to Khan, the whole of London had become a billboard of Luxury Belief virtue signalling.

The kind of insanities that DOGE financed abroad on behalf of the CIA’s social engineering, ideological genuflecting and sexual degeneracy agendas gets funded in London from the enormous budgets the Mayor and London Assembly control. In some ways this is a repeat of the past-in the 1980s the Greater London Council was dominated by Labour politician Ken Livingstone, a reedy-voiced Hard Left fanatic, antisemite and crook who ran up billions in debt on all manner of insane leftist projects until Margaret Thatcher, in one of the most sensible and necessary decisions of her three terms in office, abolished the GLC. Livingstone later successfully became a pre-Khan London Mayor after Labour effectively resurrected all the GLC’s ability to waste money with new powers invested in the Mayor and his office. It’s this history (of vast London spending of public funds on hard leftist agendas prioritising everyone except the White British) that Khan gleefully inherited and set to work backing both LGBTQ+ absurdities and black and Muslim cultural and racial supremacism.

Because of course at the same time that Khan is a Green Dream, Pride Festival kind of guy he is also a Muslim who remains in power through the Muslim block vote coordinated via mosques and ‘community leaders’. A former defence lawyer working for Islamic terrorists, Khan brings the whole decadent structure of corporate law (the fields of human rights and immigration advocacy) into the service of turning London into a Muslim dominated foreign city, a task already pretty much complete. His rule of London has been that most curious of modern inventions, a kind of Queer Caliphate with the internal contradictions of Islamic hatred of gays somehow leap-frogged entirely via a leftist devotion to anything Exotic and a replacement of perhaps sensible gay rights by entirely degenerate and revolting Queer Theory.

Because at least white leftist pedophiles and devout Muslims can agree that our children are sex objects. And of course both the Hard Left and the Muslim imported jihadist agree that their existence requires our funding of it, with our taxes and work supplying the actual grist to the mill of their expensively indulged hatred of us.

In the form of Zohran Mamdani, backed by the maddest of Democrat billionaires (a distinction one has to be exceptionally vile to obtain) while spouting the language of Marxist Revolution, New York’s putative new Mayor will continue that city’s already rapid decline while following a model previously established in both Paris and London. New York will be an entirely foreign city to ANY patriotic or decent American, regardless of background, a sort of Portland Plus in the midst of the BLM riots. For let us be completely honest about what Mamdani is.

He is the meeting point, in human form, of western decadence and non Western barbarism. All the softness and degeneracy of the modern West, he inherits as the pampered university ‘educated’ son of a wealthy film maker who cosplayed as a rap artist and producer before he started to cosplay as a politician. Mamdani, like so many western Marxists, embodies every privilege he claims to oppose. His family did not come to America with nothing and build something, with no handouts on the way, as better immigrants once did and in some cases (always the legal arrivals, by the way) continue to do. Rather, Mamdani has only ever known what it’s like to be a rich westerner whose ethnicity and original background today simply access another privilege in addition to wealth, the kudos and race card of darker skin. Like every other Hamas loving worthless shitbag on the campus or in Congress, Mamdani is a spoilt rich kid adopting any loyalty he can find which justifies his disloyalty to the nation as a whole.

Much has been made of Mamdani’s appeal to Generation Z, which says as much about his worthlessness as it does about the worthlessness of much of that generation. He’s the Exotic, borderline handsome, Luxury Belief Prophet of Freebies, hugely popular with New York youth on the basis of seeming to offer them free flats on the public purse and free food in State controlled grocery stores (which worked so splendidly well in the Soviet Union, of course). His background in ‘housing advocacy’ was in pure Marxist and Black Supremacist activism, based on the idea that little realities like paying for your accommodation shouldn’t apply to vulnerable groups (darker skin tones). In modern progressivism, helping people squat in property they don’t own, bankrupting anyone foolish enough to become a landlord, and advocating that race status excuses you from all adult responsibilities, constitutes an enlightened quest for a better world.

In reality of course it simply delivers a world in which the State goes bankrupt, people are rewarded for refusing to pay their way, and incredible burdens are put on the few remaining tax payers as they prop up the feckless, idle, imported and stupid and fund, against their will, the most idiotic and self destructive policies one could imagine. Mamdani, as a Bernie Sanders supported Generation X influencer, is sold as something new. First Muslim Mayor, first Indian-Ugandan Mayor, First Millennial Mayor, and First Voice of the generation below that. But in every way imaginable he’s selling old soiled goods in barely fresh packaging. He’s a knock-off copy of the already trivial and mediocre Mayor Khan in London. He’s carrying around Marxist ideas that have been utterly failing for over a century.

One of the great ironies of Modernity is just how old it is. That was physically manifest in the decrepit Democrat gerontocracy of Sanders, Pelosi and Biden. But it’s spiritually and ideologically true even more of the generations coming to replace them. Young and dumb meets old and evil in exactly the same way that decadence meets barbarism. This is the true ‘intersectionality’ of progressivism, its ability to endlessly recombine the same constantly failing bullshit, working every element of grievance into new recipes of destruction. What Sanders and the Great Woke Hope Mandani share is being outside of time, outside of place, disconnected from reality. What they share is a rootless idiocy which cannot acknowledge 100 Years of Failure. Neither the long history of non western barbarity (just how awful and bleak non western civilisation can get), something no sane person should want to return to, nor the long history of Communist and Socialist error and harm, registers with these people. Their Now is a Now With No Past, and No End.

Only the Promise in the Now matters. Free Things Shall Come to Pass.

Ignore the dead bodies floating by. Ignore the grotesqueness of the moral inversions at play. Free groceries and global intifada are the way.

If you live in New York, London or Paris and aren’t one of these lunatics, I suggest you move. And if you’re one of those leftist elite New York Jews insisting Mamdani’s hatred of Israel isn’t hatred of you, you might well be in for a rude awakening.