I didn’t intend to say anything about the DNC.

After all, what can we say about this event and this Party that we don’t already know?

It’s been my opinion for some years now that the US Democrats are the most loathsome, vile, disgusting political party to exist anywhere in the western world since the defeat of Nazi Germany.

And I still think that even after a month of Keir Starmer’s Labour Party (mainly because they are the poundshop knock-off version of the Democrats).

But in order to explain that point properly I need to talk about Nazism and Communism more generally and the forces that shaped our societal understanding of both.

One of the great successes of the Left since World War Two was to pretend that the National SOCIALISTS were a right wing outfit. The truth is that the Nazis and Italian fascism too were offsprings of Communism, just as modern Globalism and Progressivism are. Communists and Nazis did not hate each other because they were so different. They hated each other because they were so similar and competing for the same territory using the exact same methodologies. They were even competing for the same kind of person as a recruit. The psychological profile it takes to become a dedicated Nazi is the exact same one it takes to become a dedicated Communist…. or, today, an enthusiastic supporter of the Democrats.

But of course this truth, and the way Italian fascists like Mussolini or Nazi thugs like the SA brownshirts were trained in and formed by rhetoric almost identical to that of Communist parties, was an embarrassing reality that Marxists had to conceal. They could not be held accountable for BOTH Nazi excesses and Soviet ones. If they were, it would be impossible to pretend that the next attempt at takeover was a benign one and impossible to escape the conclusion that their type of thinking always, one way or another, led to torture chambers and death camps.

So helpful lies were needed. The Nazis suddenly became entirely rightwing, and none of their socialist attitudes, aims and early rhetoric was to be mentioned. The Soviet and Stalinist Communists were an aberration, a departure from benign socialism, and it wasn’t true that socialist policies led towards a communist end. Socialism couldn’t possibly be the larval stage of communism because socialism was just about being fairer, kinder, and more compassionate. By contrast, no matter how good and normal patriotism had been, no matter the fact that it was the nationalists of other nations who defeated Nazi Germany, every rightwing attitude WAS Nazism in utero, just waiting to hatch a Neo Nazi monster.

These were the central lies postwar Marxists decided on, and they have shaped everything that is happening today.

Ever since, the Left has pressed the idea that authoritarianism, totalitarianism, dictatorship and the kind of industrial scale evil that comes from an all powerful State doing whatever it pleases comes primarily from the right of politics, and is particular the end result of nationalism.

This pretence was maintained both by ignoring and diminishing all the murderous results of socialist and communist governance and by continually reiterating the extreme evils of Nazism but always in a way that burdened anyone on the Right with the taint of those crimes.

All the classic university and school textbooks were being written by historians who were avowed Marxists, with the Marxist School being by far the most influential group of historians of the post-war era. These people, men like Britain’s Eric Hobsbawm, had a vested interest in beating home the message that Nazism was somehow the natural end point of all conservatism, patriotism and love of country, while disguising as much as possible the way that socialist expansion of the State for allegedly benign purposes was much more linked (both in historical precedent and in original Marxist rhetoric itself) with an inevitable progress towards Communist dictatorship.

At every point the many elements of Nazism that were inherited from the Left were utterly ignored, and the shared methodologies and requirements that represented Nazism and Communism in practice (like both requiring and moving towards a One Patty State with a bureaucracy interfering in every aspect of life) deliberately downplayed.

The Marxist historians were not the only ones doing this. Despite the existence of the Cold War and a certain class of 1950s B movie, the left leaning entertainment industry showed very little interest in ever displaying the horrors of Stalinism. The films in which a somber lesson in the creeping takeover of once peaceful nations by communist forces of repression and dictatorship feature are massively outnumbered by the films which frame all dictatorship as an exclusively right wing creation.

Joining the historians and the film makers, multiple professions saw leading figures with leftist political affiliations following this postwar script-always, always reference Nazism, always, always taint the entire Right with it, and always, always downplay both the leftism in Nazi ideology and the evil in Communism elsewhere.

So when psychologists with leftist political leanings set out to describe the authoritarian and tyrannical mind, they did so in a way that pretended there had never been any leftist dictatorships at all, and that instead characterised basic conservative principles (like respect for the past) as supposedly key constituents of a totalitarian mentality. They did this even while Year Zero Communist atrocities were taking place and showing them that it’s far more common for the most evil authoritarians to have a contempt for the past and a desire to eradicate it than it is for them to wish to return to a Golden Age.

The same lies were also, crucially, pivotal to the creation and justification of the transnational bodies set up at the end of World War Two. Entities like the United Nations were specifically set up with the claimed aim of preventing another Nazi Germany emerging. The EEC, which became the EU, made a similar claim the foundation stone of its justification for imposing decrees and policies across multiple nations. The international rule of law, human rights legislation, and a system of international courts like the ICHR were all founded essentially as anti-Nazi endeavours with every one of them assuming that Nazi meant ‘logical end point of rightwing thinking’.

It’s curious isn’t it-of all the postwar transnational bodies set up to make a better, brighter, freer future, all of them except for one was aimed at an already defeated opponent, an opponent that had in fact been defeated primarily by traditional, conservative minded nation state patriots. Only one of these post war transnational bodies (NATO) was set up to face the older, more successful, remaining and real threat of Communism. The responsibility of the Left for Nazism was buried, the responsibility of the Right for Nazism was vastly exaggerated, and a whole new system of power hungry unaccountable bureaucracies (so similar in many ways to Soviet bureaucracy that the last Soviet leader directly compared the EU to the system he had grown up within) was set up all founded on and promoting the twisting of history devised by Marxist professors.

And this became the mainstream understanding of the West, an understanding that ignored socialisms progress towards tyranny, that pretended that love of one’s own nation was inherently dangerous, and that welcomed the Soviet Union while it still existed to help shape the policy documents (statements of universal rights and the like) that transnational bodies would take as their highest ideals. The Soviet Union had a seat at the top of the UN, and just as much a hand in shaping it and subsidiary bodies as the US or the UK did. In many ways, a far more effective hand.

Think about it in the simplest and most reduced terms. In the ultimate pulp franchise, the Indiana Jones movies, Nazis feature as the regular enemy and the understanding is entirely that Nazism is rightwing. In only one film of the entire franchise do we see a Communist villain take the place of a Nazi villain. Extrapolate that disparity across every movie and fiction produced since WWII and you probably have a ratio of the Right being linked to ultimate evil five to twenty times more frequently than the Left is.

Really, outside of the 1950s, the standard quickly became that communists were as frequently portrayed as suffering victims and righteous idealists as they were portrayed as the murderous authoritarians they really are. And even the right itself tended to accept this whitewashing of communist evil, as they did when turning against anti-communist champions such as Senator McCarthy. The official right even took on that job of destroying the last generation of western leaders who took the task of fighting communism seriously enough to know that professedly communist film makers are a bad idea and likely to spread communist ideas through your society.

We are so used to accepting this stuff that for years I myself never even thought about it. I accepted McCarthyite as a term for unjust legal persecutions, show trials and political fanaticism. Like most of the people in a society being shaped by Marxist lessons, I seriously undervalued the need to keep any form of communism out of any kind of influential position, including and perhaps especially cultural ones.

And I did this without ever asking myself one important point. Was it the anti-communists who killed 100 million people, or the Communists? Were the things Senator Joseph McCarthy did actually, genuinely worse than the things that Joseph Stalin did?

Clearly the vast majority of evil had been performed by the communists, to which an excess of zeal in response might seem not all that excessive at all…once you actually do start to fear millions of people dying or your nation being taken over.

Were strict and stern efforts to keep communists out of positions of influence and power, ether directly political offices or perfect propaganda positions in film and culture, really so irrational? So unjustified?

But when I was young and the Cold War was in its dying days, anti-communist efforts were accepted as being cruel and unjust, McCarthy was still a figure of ridicule if mentioned at all, and 1950s Reds Under the Bed type warnings were innately hilarious and archaic (just like hyperbolic old anti marijuana ‘the dangers of drugs’ films).

And so, finally, back to the DNC and why modern Democrat politics is so fundamentally evil and malign. These people share characteristics with both Nazism and Communism. Their contemporary lies are versions of the postwar lies regarding how we treat Nazism and Fascism and have treated them since 1945.

The West set out to extinguish Nazism forever. Now that was indeed a noble thing, and it was astoundingly successful. There has never been a serious Neo Nazi movement since (except in one or two South American nations of limited importance, and, ironically, in the Globalist darling that is Ukraine). The ‘far right’ has never, ever been a serious force since. It’s never got anywhere near government in the US or UK. It’s never shaped policy in any major western nation. It’s the ideology of a tiny number of isolated and widely despised people, people who usually have no power, money or influence of any kind.

The truth is that white supremacism died in 1945, and is only ever conjured up again as a means of justifying black supremacism and imposing Hard Left social and demographic engineering on ALL white people, including a vast majority who don’t have any authoritarian or racist instincts at all.

The West did not ever set out to extinguish Communism, not really. Military confrontation of a direct nature was largely avoided, keeping communists out of power and influence was quickly designated as unacceptable McCarthyism, and for whole chunks of the Cold War you could probably find more western agents who were Soviet sympathisers or active traitors than those who weren’t. The victory of the West was purely an economic one based on the fact that Communism doesn’t actually work and never will. It wasn’t based on the kind of determined eradication that the West offered to Nazism, and the entire Cold War came and went with communist ideas growing more, rather then less, widespread and socially acceptable (particularly to younger generations who had the most sustained encounters with Marxist lecturers).

The modern Democrats, and all woke and progressive ideas generally, are the extreme end of that ‘the Nazis were rightwing’ lie. Like the postwar transnational bodies they think everything western, traditional, conservative and white is tainted with Nazism. Like the Nazis, they build their entire worldview on racist principles and on blaming one race for all evils. Like Marxists they subvert nations from within, and redefine words to change reality. Like their Marxist forefathers they despise the past and favour Year Zero policies. Like both Nazis and Marxists they want a One Party system (which is what a Uniparty system is too). Like Nazis they believe in euthanasia and population controls, and like both Nazis and Marxists they associate themselves with versions of Science freed from old Christian religious and moral restraints. Like almost all totalitarians they are utopians focused on a perfect future and uncaring of the brutality with which that future is accomplished.

These are similarities which even when people are honest enough to note them are usually mistaken as merely methodological alignments. They are that, but you only get that shared methodology from psychological alignment.

You have to think in a certain way to do these things, and this shared thinking is what makes Democrats, progressives and Globalists so dangerous. They think like Nazis and Stalinists, they act like them, and worse….most of them are unaware of that.

It’s likely that more Nazis and more Communists were aware of their own barbarism, brutality, authoritarianism and violence than Democrats are. The white liberal Karens and the purple haired trans brigades of the Democrat Party genuinely do think they are the bearers of empathy even as they lament failed assassinations. An average SA or SS trooper at least knew he was violent, just as a Maoist would.

And here I want to share one piece from the DNC to illustrate my point. Who better to share than good old Killary:

“We have to fight for the truth….What do I see? I see freedom. I see the freedom to make our own decisions about our health, our lives, our loves, our families. The freedom to work with dignity and prosper, to worship as we choose or not. To speak our minds freely and honestly. I see freedom from fear and intimidation, from violence and injustice, from chaos and corruption. I see the freedom to look our children in the eye and say, “In America, you can go as far as your hard work and talent will take you,” and mean it.”

Think about the level of self-blindness in a speech like this from a person like this. I’ve shared only a small amount. I don’t want to induce vomiting from my innocent readers. Fighting for truth….from a person who illegally deleted thousands of her emails and had her computers smashed up to hide the truth, from a person who lied professionally as both a lawyer and a politician every day of her adult life.

The freedom to make decisions about our health….from a person and a party that backed forcible injections of children with a medical experiment (another strong Nazi similarity).

Freedom “to speak our minds clearly and honestly” from a Party that told social media companies who to block and silence and ban from speaking, and who have arrested and imprisoned people for speaking far more truth than they do.

Freedom from fear and intimidation, from the party that turned the FBI into a version of the KGB and from a woman linked to a huge catalogue of mysterious deaths.

Freedom from violence and injustice, from the party of the Antifa street thugs and the mass release of murderers and rapists, from the party of the endless hordes of dangerous strangers invading the nation, and from the party of the cities of drive by shootings and gang violence, from the party that locks grandmothers up for trespass in a public building while celebrating a lifelong violent criminal as a martyred black Jesus. Freedom from violence….from a party that, when it comes to town, all the shopkeepers board up their windows.

Freedom to go as far as your talents take you…from the party of racial quotas and selections, the party that hates meritocracy, the party that destroys opportunity and detests any success that isn’t based on their corrupt patronage.

The gaslighting, the projection, the loathsome psychic vampirism and appropriation of the kind of speech that manages to ignore all its own crimes while speaking as if it were voicing the cry of one of its own victims.

All this is, contrary to Killary’s intentions, the truth of the DNC. And it was made possible, ultimately, by those first Marxist lies at the end of World War Two. That’s how we got here.