So it turns out, in a way, that I owe Social Distancing an apology. Since the heady, crazy days of 2020 I’ve been describing social distancing as useless, irrational, tyrannical and stupid.

In fact I’ve used Social Distancing as an example of pure irrational hysteria and of the pernicious effect of State and Media led dishonesty turning the brains of millions of gullible morons into mush.

The degree to which someone believed in the efficacy and necessity of Social Distancing measures during the COVID years has been, for me, a direct indicator of the degree to which that person is capable of rational independent thought or whether that person is a hopelessly controlled, conditioned and unthinking drone ready to put up with any amount of hysterically insane bullshit so long as a person in authority or wearing a white coat tells them it all makes sense.

In case anyone thinks my attitude, then or now, was unduly harsh I submit the following evidence:

Social Distancing was plucked out of thin air. There was never any scientific study providing clear evidence that it would do any good at all. Dr Fauci eventually admitted this and stated that there was no scientific basis for the idea that Social Distancing measures would prevent viral spread AND that the specific distances involved (6 feet) were simply a random guess. He claimed he no longer even recalled where the idea came from in the first place and that it “sort of just appeared” in evidence to the House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Pandemic back in January 2024.

People were told not to hug their children or grandchildren during COVID. The State and the Media seriously produced instructions and guidelines on hugging and not hugging. On the 4th June 2020 for instance the New York Times offered us an article titled How to Hug During a Pandemic. The New Scientist admitted that hugging can be nice and possibly worth the risk, but you need to follow a technique like turning your head away from your child while being hugged (How to hug people in a coronavirus-stricken world, 5th August 2020).

In China and other Far Eastern countries, thousands of children were placed in plastic bubbles during school lessons. Despite fact checkers today insisting these measures were local or ad hoc, improvised ones, footage and photographs involving large classrooms doing this were widely circulated at the time.

Chinese factories introduced a ‘closed-loop management” system “To keep factory lines open in the face of COVID curbs Chinese firms are asking workers to eat, sleep and work in bubbles isolated from the wider world, sterilising premises as often as three times a day an testing for COVID daily.” (Reuters, China’s factories opt for isolation bubbles to beat COVID curbs and keep running, March 18th 2022).

Companies like Amazon actually invested in laser systems tracking their employees and displaying their proximity to others on huge screens with staff ‘getting too close’ being reprimanded.

The most hysterical COVID fanatics across the globe improvised such plastic bubble protections themselves.

People wore helicopter hats with big rubber pipes sticking out of them to keep others at the 6 foot distance.

Restaurants in New York and other western COVID crazy places created indoor-outdoor plastic bubble extensions so that customers could apparently be both ‘indoors’ and ‘outdoors’ at the same time.

Plastic barriers were put in taxi cabs with holes in for payment exchange.

People were told they could not visit dying relatives in hospital due to the hospital maintaining COVID distancing rules.

Plastic barriers were placed at shop counters or at dining stations in work canteens to maintain social distancing, all with the apparent belief that air doesn’t circulate above or around anything when only one side is blocked to a certain height.

Directional arrows and distance markers were placed within shops, at cash points, and in public places on the apparent understanding that the virus would recognize and obey these instructions just as readily as the dumbest people did and again with the understanding that air doesn’t circulate.

People were forced to queue a certain distance apart when shopping or entering a shop.

People were denied the right to attend churches since social distancing could not be guaranteed, but were allowed to attend concerts or BLM protests.

Elderly couples or elderly parents and adult children were sometimes violently separated by nursing home staff enforcing COVID Social Distancing rules. Spectacularly cruel instances of what amounted to abuse were excused as necessary social distancing enforcement.

People were arrested for heinous crimes such as walking on beaches or sitting on park benches. (Woman says ‘I’m exercising my mind’ as she’s arrested for sitting on a bench, Metro, 8th April 2020).

Curfews and effective house arrest treatment of innocent people was ultimately base on social distancing guidelines and alleged prevention of viral spread.

Schools were locked down denying education, and school children on their return forced to comply with social distancing measures to varying degrees in different nations. School policy based on social distancing had severe harmful impacts on learning outcomes and child psychology.

Park benches were covered in plastic barrier tape and basketball hoops on public courts sealed to prevent use.

People were told to exist within limited ‘social bubbles’ and not visit relatives.

People were told not to have visitors, friends or guests in their houses.

People were denied proper funerals, or limited to less than 5 funeral attendees who were forced to sit apart.

None of these measures prevented viral spread and there was never any evidence that they would do so.

The actions and absurdities that took place were obviously both tyrannical and irrational, which is why at the time and since I’ve felt justified in dismissing anyone who supported these patently absurd and ridiculous measures as an effective political and moral retard.

Once you are on the side of the people insisting on rubber helicopter hats, home curfews for everybody, locks on basketball hoops and arresting people for sitting om a bench you have lost all claim to be rational and scientific.

And all of it was done based on a 6 foot distance simply invented.

But it turns out that, as I said at the start, I owe Social Distancing an apology. Because there is one group of people who might have actually benefited from it.

The unvaccinated.

The people who didn’t pump an experimental and dangerous gene therapy into themselves on demand or for a free doughnut or because the TV doctor told them to or because they were desperate for a week in Benidorm.

Today, Peter McCullogh and John Leake at Courageous Discourse share a Substack article by Nicholas Hulscher titled New Study Finds Concerning Evidence of COVID-19 ‘Vaccine’ Shedding. This article in turn discusses the study mentioned, which is titled Menstrual Abnormalities Associated with Proximity to COVID-19 Vaccinated Individuals.

Shedding, which I’m sure most of you know already and some in much greater detail than me but which I’m going to describe for the sake of clarity, is the idea that some degree of mRNA gene therapy contamination can shed (like skin or dandruff) from a vaccinated person to an unvaccinated person, transferring mRNA contamination and effects from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated. Whether by mere physical proximity, by sexual activity, by touching, kissing or other means, shedding would be a catch-all term for the contamination of the non-vaccinated by the vaccinated.

Let’s stop for a moment to consider the irony here. Wow, that’s a lot of irony, isn’t it?

Because if shedding is real and occurs to any significant degree, then everything irrational said about the unvaccinated by vaccinated COVID fanatics, becomes MUCH MORE true and rational for the unvaccinated when discussing the vaccinated.

It may be that wise efforts to avoid contamination by the mRNA vaccinated are precisely those completely irrational methods that couldn’t do a thing about an airborne virus.

Plastic bubbles, absurd tyrannies and Social Distancing were never, ever going to stop an airborne virus from circulating or enact the kind of separation that makes viral transfer impossible. The effort was ridiculous and doomed to failure (which is why previous pandemic preparation documents had never contemplated any of these measures or had specifically stated that they would not work).

But what if shedding exists and is, say, skin contact based rather than expelled in droplets by breath into the air? Then suddenly social distancing would make SOME sense but purely for vulnerable non-vaccinated groups protecting themselves from the PRIOR gullibility and stupidity of those vaccinated persons who took mRNA gene therapies as vaccines.

Hulscher shares this information in his article:

“The percentage of the indirectly exposed participants who reported being within 6 feet of a COVID-19 vaccinated person was 85.5%. Of these, 71.7% had irregular menstrual symptoms within one week and 50.1% had irregular menstrual symptoms within ≤3 days after exposure. When comparing daily proximity to a vaccinated person, the categories of “daily within 6 feet outside the household” versus “seldom/sometimes/daily outside 6 feet” had the highest relative risk at 1.34 (p<0.01) for heavier menstrual bleeding, early menses at more than 7 days early with a relative risk at 1.28 (p=0.03), and extended bleeding for more than 7 days with relative risk at 1.26 (p=0.04). Indirect exposure to COVID-19 vaccinated persons was significantly associated with the likelihood of the onset of menstrual irregularities. This study provides additional data to complement a growing body of evidence raising concerns regarding the safety of mRNA vaccines.”

So what we have here is threefold:

mRNA shedding is real.

This has genuine harmful consequences for the unvaccinated

A 6 foot social distancing rule might actually protect the unvacinated in ways it could not protect the vaccinated

Again, does anyone get the monumental, planet sized irony of all this?

Does anyone understand that everything they said (hysterically) against us, applies for real against them?

Does anyone feel that we might be owed a little more than an apology now? That we are OWED acknowledgement of just how evil and stupid COVID Social Distancing was, how utterly useless it was, how it destroyed basic rights. how it didn’t prevent viral spread, how it and lockdown and mRNA ‘vaccines‘ were ALL harmful?

Now I’m not, unlike the brain mush morons who fell for it and the State, Corporate and Media bastards who did it all a total fucking idiot.

So I don’t say we should socially distance from the vaccinated. I don’t say women or even pregnant women should observe physical isolation from the mRNA vaccinated. I don’t argue for that even though there is now more real science justifying it than EVER existed for COVID Social Distancing….precisely because I’m more rational than the State, the Media and the Medical Establishment.

We can’t isolate from the vaccinated because they are our friends, family members, work colleagues, fellow citizens and neighbors. We can’t disengage with the rest of the world. My wife and my in laws all got three poison mRNA jabs, against my advice. My sister did too.

What am I supposed to do, lock my wife in another room?

If shedding negatively impacts women, it might negatively impact middle aged men in some way too. But, frankly, there’s nothing I can do about it that makes sense at this point.

Those of us who didn’t take experimental vaccines cannot avoid contact with those of us who did take them. It’s impossible, given the number of people who did take those experiments. I recognize that and recognize how absurd and oppressive any society wide response to shedding would be.

Because I’m not a crazed hysterical lunatic.

And because I want a normal functioning society in which people are allowed to make choices and do normal things. Such a society is freedom and decency. Such a society always has risks. All life does. We can’t eliminate every risk, and the people mad enough to think they could just added new risks to the mix.

Their safety measures were worse than doing absolutely nothing would have been. Far worse.

Thanks to the success of the lies on mRNA gene therapies and COVID, thanks to the success of the coercion and abuses deployed to get that technology in so many human bodies, mRNA shedding is now just an environmental risk we have to accept, like any other thing that is everywhere and unlikely to be resolved. We can investigate responses and add it to the list of crimes committed, but we can’t mandate social distancing on it any more sanely than COVID fanatics did.

Which is of course, without any sanity at all. Even if we had the power to do to them what they did to us and the world, we are wiser than that, thank God.

Hug the vaccinated any damn way you please. So long as they are willing hugees, of course.