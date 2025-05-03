So in the UK we have just had our local elections. This is for council seats, the lower tier of our political system. Local councils can spend a lot of money, employ thousands of people, and make important local decisions. But they don’t control any of the big policies or key strategies, which are all determined by the party in power and MP votes in the Commons. Local council elections leave the vast Labour majority in the House of Commons still riding roughshod over any remaining semblance of sanity and freedom, but it’s the first major test of the popularity, or lack of it, of the Labour government.

First, the positive. The result is clear. The Conservative Party are still hated and being punished for their 14 year period of wasted opportunities and Globalist betrayals. To some extent this is now slightly unfair, at least in terms of the commentary coming from Kemi Badenoch and the rest of her party, who are trying at least to sound more populist. More importantly, Labour are almost wiped out at the council level by these results, a clear condemnation of their first year of chaos, tyranny, and madness.

Here are the results, with that pattern of huge rejection of the two main parties evident:

As you can see, the biggest losers on the night in terms of number of council seats lost were the Conservatives, the biggest gainers by far were Reform, and the main party almost extinguished are Labour. A geographical map of the results also makes it clear how dominant the Reform performance in England was:

The performance of the two main parties was actually remarkably similar. In percentage terms the Labour Party lost 65% of the seats they held, and the Tories lost 68% of the seats they held. This vote is clearly a huge No vote.

That point is emphasised by a party that is on paper at least the exact opposite of Reform. The other big winners of the night were the Liberal Democrats, who are neither liberal nor Democratic. The Lib Dems are the party of rabid university professors who should be sectioned, and of the kind of students who think Labour is too rightwing. They are also in a reflection of the weirdness of the electorate a sort of Mad Middle Class protest party. They tend to do well in very leafy and idyllic rural locations, voted for by Jeremy and Jacinda who are both in their 60s and angrily devoted to the plight of asylum seekers.

While the Reform vote might be said to represent the anger of the average citizen towards Uniparty Globalism, the Lib Dem vote somehow manages to still pretend it is a vote of protest, even though the protest is from the most comfortable people of all who want a lot more madness, and as jolly quick as we can get it, please.

It might be that Lib Dem vote which explains Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s response to the total drubbing his party suffered. In what has to be one of the most bizarre responses to a massive loss ever delivered, but which is also a depressingly predictable take given Globalist ‘thinking’, Starmer looked at the total rejection of everything his government have been doing and said this:

“I get it, we were elected in last year to bring about change. We've started that change – waiting lists down, wages up, interest rates down. We've got to deliver that change more quickly and go further than we've gone so far."

Here we see what modern Globalist lunacy is reduced to. A firm rejection of what the Globalist has done is taken by the Globalist as a demand to do more of the same quicker and further. It of course makes no sense when looking at the Reform vote and the Labour performance. That should tell the Labour PM to do a lot LESS of what he has done so far. But it does make sense in an odd way when looking at the Lib Dem vote.

The calculation may be that traditional Labour votes being lost to Reform, working class votes, can’t be recovered, but those Extra Globalism Now votes lost to the Lib Dems CAN be recovered. Getting the working class back requires a pivot that is probably too enormous to achieve, but getting back those Boomer age middle class virtue signallers stuffed full of progressive nonsense their fat bank accounts make possible? Well, that might be more achievable and is certainly more consistent with who Labour feels comfortable with.

Or it could just be of course that Keir is simply batshit crazy and sees everything as the exact opposite of what it really is. Supporting delusions even cynically must eventually take a mental toll and end up placing the average metropolitan progressive in a place where they do sincerely think that up is down and that cold is hot.

Either way, the part of the result to celebrate is that Labour, the most traitorous, evil, destructive party in British history, were dealt a harsh blow. The depressing part is that it won’t change their direction of travel in the least. Another thing to factor in is that the biggest winner of all is still the Apathy Party. The turnout was 37%.

Most British people have already given up on our broken ‘democracy’. 73% don’t even turn up to play anymore. That’s the result of a century of decline and of really a postwar consensus of treason from the two main parties, with a brief blip in the other direction during the Thatcher years.

But what of Reform, our hope for real change rather than Globalist ‘stasis quo’ (deliberate error)? In many ways this result will be taken as a vindication of the Faragist strategy. Once again Farage seems like the only man capable of challenging the entrenched two party system and the Globalist agenda. Once again a huge movement of rebellion is being ridden by a man who more and more….seems, to me at least, a total fucking fraud.

In the lead up to this Reform have been both despicable and hopeless, even hope denying. With just 5 MPs to manage they managed to first alienate and then try to destroy the very best of them. Rupert Lowe has been a populist superstar. He’s saying everything I think most Reform voters and even many Conservative ones want to hear. He’s been fiercer, stronger, bolder, braver and better than Farage on every level. He’s not only spoken honestly about the need for deportations, he’s formulated a plan for doing it. He’s not only spoken honestly on grooming gangs, he’s independently delivering a National Enquiry the main parties won’t support.

Farage has been an abject coward. He’s a coward on Islam, saying they will be the majority, Britain will be a Muslim nation, and there is nothing we can do about it. This is one of the key areas any real opposition, any real populist, must have the courage to address. The child rape gangs are still active. Thousands of our children have been harmed. All the main parties bow down to Islam. Islamic hordes march in our streets, have captured our towns, whole regions have been lost to a religion and a culture that denies any integration and any loyalty to Britain.

We are threatened with the extinction of our entire identity, way of life, and culture. We don’t want to live in a version of Pakistan. Thousands have suffered because we have let mini Pakistans exist in town after town and city after city. Almost nobody is prepared to speak honestly on this, and it is tipping us towards total barbarity.

Farage is scared and useless. He courts Islam just like the main parties. He basically tells us nothing can be done and we have to adapt to being Islamic dominated. He’s a submissive, weak fool. The Reform Party chairman who seems primarily behind the ousting of Lowe is of course a Muslim.

And how was Lowe ousted? By the lowest, vilest, most cowardly attacks imaginable. They lied. The Reform leadership lied. Terrified of Lowe’s honesty on deportations and Islam, guided by a Muslim, they concocted a false story of bullying for which no real evidence has ever been supplied. They called the police on their own MP. They harassed his staff. They leaked damaging lies to the Globalist media. They got an independent investigator in, and then made that person furious too by selectively leaking only the parts that might damage Lowe. They knew full well how corrupt and disgusting our police now are (and have never spoken against that either) and pulled them into their sick little plot to destroy people who had been working for Reform and working for Reform voters.

Or what about genuinely fighting Labour? Farage’s reaction to the council election vote was to AGAIN describe Starmer, the most vile tyrannical traitor ever to serve as British PM and the person who represents everything Reform voters want protection from, as a “decent guy”. Farage has said nothing about the tyranny, nothing about the mass arrests, nothing about State sanctioned murder of people like Peter Lynch.

He describes the killer of British freedom of speech, the man with blood on his hands, the child rape enabler who refuses a national enquiry into grooming gangs just as he refused prosecutions as the Director of Public Prosecutions in the Blair government, our Dhimmi Prime Minister who is destroying our country, as a “perfectly decent human being”. It’s people like Lowe, the ACTUALLY truthful, actually decent, actually populist and vitally needed people, that Farage attacks.

Globalist traitors and Islamic take-over? Those are the things he refuses to attack. Get used to it, is the Farage message. This is the way the world is, now. Accept it and move on.

Is that the wave of real change and real hope Reform voters want? I don’t think so. We need real champions. We need real warriors, we need a British Trump, we need men like Lowe.

Instead we have this fucking charlatan, this poundshop fake patriot, who won’t engage in any of the fights that could save us. Riding the turquoise wave of our anger and despair, and laughing at us just as much as Keir Starmer does.

So yeah, it’s hard to celebrate. That Reform Wave, which should be beautiful, which a few months ago even I would have been cheering louder than anyone, looks like exactly what we need, but cruelly misplaced, benefitting a man who will let us all down. Some say it’s just smart tactics, all these gross displays of cowardice from the Reform leadership.

But I have got used to betrayal. The Conservatives did it a few thousand times. What’s the use of a Reform that won’t reform, any more than a Conservative who won’t conserve?