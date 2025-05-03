Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JMButler's avatar
JMButler
1h

Good article!

You list all the points that rational people were thinking of when voting this time.

I only wish we'd all been involved and not just a limited number of counties, because that would have meant Labour would have been completely annihilated at a local level.

Then even Starmer, with his shaky grip on reality and consequences, might have removed his head out of where it's currently residing and taken notice.

Not to be unbearably picky ... but if only 37% of the population voted, that leaves 63% unengaged.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
fredo49's avatar
fredo49
2h

Can't fault this analysis....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Jupp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture