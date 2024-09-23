The gangster rap mogul Sean Combs has had quite a fall. Diddy (previously P.Diddy, previously Puff Daddy) sat the top of the US music industry for decades, not just (or even primarily) for his own output as a rapper, but for his influence and power as a music producer, executive and owner of the Bad Boys record label. Combs has 3 Grammy awards (from 13 nominations) and is credited with the discovery and cultivation of artists including Biggie Smalls, Mary J.Blige and Usher.

This was a man who didn’t just make hit records. He made other stars too. And in doing so he built a fortune estimated as between 800 million and 1 billion US dollars at the start of 2024.

His personal friendships (and rivalries) cover almost the entire US music industry and much of the entertainment and political establishment too. Diddy was a frequent supporter and personal friend of Barack Obama who campaigned for Obama, supported multiple Democrat Party fundraisers, interviewed Obama in 2004 and was said to ‘hang out’ with Obama whilst he was President. He also campaigned for and befriended Kamala Harris.

To be fair, and in a pattern that reflects that of other very successful sexual predators (Weinstein in the Hollywood film industry, Epstein as a mysteriously rich businessman, or Britain’s DJ and charity activist Jimmy Savile), Combs seems to have taken every opportunity he could to interact with powerful people across the political spectrum, something which the constant lobbying industry, desire for celebrity endorsement, and realities of campaign fund-raising all make remarkably easy for a famous individual with huge wealth.

Combs was a star connected to other stars and a person hovering on the edge of billionaire status (in other words, about twice as wealthy as Epstein). One of the remarkable things about the purchasing of power and influence today is how cheaply many politicians can be brought (in the UK, the current new Prime Minister is in trouble over donors paying the personal clothes allowance of his wife-astonishingly, a very senior British politician was available so long as somebody picked up an annual clothing budget of about £7,500). Whilst the Obamas, Pelosi’s and Romneys of the world are soon multi-millionaires in their own right, the parties they lead, the campaigns they conduct, are voraciously hungry for donations.

A Presidential campaign swallows up eye-watering sums, and PACS require hundreds of millions of dollars. That’s even before we talk about personal greed and corruption, how much of the funding goes into the politicians own pockets. The sheer cost of a major campaign creates a curious effect-these politicians need so much money to operate that they will sell themselves pretty cheaply.

What this means is that a person who can bring them BOTH millions in fundraising AND positive publicity (especially the kind that can swing large sections of the votes of minorities or young people) has an instant inside-track to top politicians. Any of these people can become a ‘buddy’ within a few phone calls.

Today, all that ‘friendship’ isn’t doing Sean Combs much good. His political allies have been silent, and his celebrity friends have been busily deleting their social media accounts (Usher, Megan Fox, Pink) in an apparent attempt to scrub the history of their links with Combs. Usher was one of P.Diddy’s discoveries, promoted by him when Usher was himself only 15 years old (in turn, Usher became a ‘mentor’ to a 15 year old Justin Bieber). Interestingly, Usher is the only Combs linked celebrity to comment so far on the scramble to delete accounts (claiming that his doing so was in response to his account being hacked and nothing to do with the Combs case).

Meanwhile Diddy himself is currently incarcerated facing charges which include sex trafficking and blackmail.

One of the things that made Combs famous in the past, a celebrity that celebrities wanted to know, were the lavish parties he hosted. These went on for something like 20 years and were a very popular part of the celebrity social scene (far larger in scale than, for example, the Playboy parties Hugh Hefner used to host). Current accusations now state that these parties essentially ended up as huge orgies orchestrated by Combs. FBI raids at his properties have recovered a sort of sleazy industrial scale of sex, recovering hundreds of dildos and whole vats of baby oil and lubricants.

All this would be grim or exciting (depending on your tastes) but still within consensual realms, were it not for the fact that these parties are supposed to have included in most cases young girls (and boys) deceived or coerced into participation, some of whom were definitely underage. Crucially (and underlying the trafficking case) these dupes and sex abuse victims were transported to the parties for the sole purpose of being abused. The current understanding is that these participants would be groomed with promises of stardom and record contracts, told that they were ‘dating’ Combs, and then persuaded or bullied into orgies that Combs filmed and/or participated in himself. Sex tapes could then be used for blackmail against both the groomed youngsters and the celebrities who participated.

Combs world then, and his power and influence, has rapidly fallen apart since the release of hotel CCTV footage of him violently assaulting and beating a former partner in a hotel corridor (Cassie Ventura who also launched a lawsuit accusing him of sex trafficking and for blowing up her then-boyfriend Kid Cudi’s car. The video of the assault on Ventura was aired by CNN on May 17th 2024).

Commentators have noted a key difference in this case, too, compared with the Epstein, Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and Weinstein cases, which is that the charges under which Combs is being held are stronger and include the full definition of sex trafficking (something not quoted in the other indictments). It’s suggested that this stronger wording makes it likelier that Combs will offer up evidence about other participants to mitigate his sentence.

All this though is primarily a sordid and predictable tale which hardly surprises anyone. That the world of gangsta rap should be pretty disgusting and exploitative is only a surprise to those who still pretend that US black culture is healthy and decent, rather than being the demographic base most distorted by welfarism, family collapse, crime, gangs, moral degeneracy, drugs, divorce, single parenthood and the devastating effects of Democrat patronage. It’s called ‘gangsta’ for a reason, and the reason is that violent criminals in the most blighted black communities started out as gang entrepreneurs. Half of the most famous of these people ended up killing each other. Half again started out as pimps and drug dealers. Their lyrics glorify street sewer capitalism, praising the shallowest materialism and the sexual politics of the hedonistic, animalistic gutter.

The money from forcing girls into prostitution or dealing drugs was reinvested into record studios and music careers, with newly minted ‘executives’ and ‘artists’ whose primary lessons in business practices came from cutting cocaine or making Cindy or Rochelle fuck another six guys a night for a smaller share of the proceeds.

Who the hell can be surprised that some of these people turn out to be rapists, or that turning a blind eye to rape became an executive trait in the music industry once these sort of people were bringing in the biggest profits?

The hamburger theory of politics asserts that the ‘meat’ of society is in the middle, that the healthy part where profit is clean and work is honest and most of the good of society gets done is in the middle, with the very top and the very bottom of society being the ‘bun’-less substance, less goodness, less worth, less nutrition-sandwhiching the majority. If the burger shrinks and the bun grows, everyone starves (materially and morally).

But should we use this analogy in a more directly moral sense? Should we finally be honest on the most disgusting crimes our society can witness-shall we be honest on the exploitation of women, on sexual abuse, on rape, on child rape-and say that these things are again most common at the extremes of society. They are most common in the crack houses of the poorest neighborhoods, and in the parties of the very wealthy. These are the settings in which they flourish, far more than in the middling and average households of the ordinary citizen. These crimes are more common in the Third World. They are more often committed by savages from backwards and failed nations (which is what makes mass immigration from these places such a social evil). But they are also most common in the plush film producer’s multi-million dollar private apartment, or the parties where every participant is too rich and powerful to feel bound by such a feeble thing as morality.

The gutter billionaires of gangsta rap combine both these backgrounds, and it shows.

Of course, mainstream society doesn’t want us to be honest about any of this. It doesn’t want us to be honest about the moral as well as the financial failure of the US black demographic. It doesn’t want us to be honest about the understanding of female and child rights common to Third World and Islamic immigrants. It doesn’t want us calling anyone savages anymore, and sees that as a far greater crime than the savages raping our children. It doesn’t want us to know that civilization is fragile and what strength it has is only built and preserved with firm borders and even firmer moral codes.

We are supposed to ignore that open borders create opportunities for vast child sex trafficking, and ignore that those claiming compassion towards refugees and migrants are actually facilitating the most disgusting crimes imaginable.

And at the same time we are supposed to ignore how many of our elites, billionaires, politicians, journalists and leaders are ALSO sexual savages and predators. We are supposed to think that it’s crazy to think there might be Satanic pedo gangs in charge of western nations. We are supposed to think its just coincidental that case after case after case of individual pedo behavior emerges from institutions like the BBC. We are supposed, every single time, to think that everyone who befriended a pervert did so accidentally and innocently?

But the coincidences start getting more ridiculous and extreme than the ‘conspiracy theories’, don’t they? The death of Epstein is more suspicious than the leaps of intuition in an Epstein ‘conspiracy theory’. The fact that Obama was covering up his gay rough trade lifestyle gets suspicious. The fact that 65,000 US dollars seems a lot to spend on innocent pizzas for a single party gets suspicious. The fact that people keep dying around senior Democrats like the Clintons and Obama gets suspicious. The fact that year after year nothing is done about hundreds of thousands of missing chidren gets suspicious. The fact that all these agencies and resources can’t stop child sex trafficking gets suspicious.

The fact that the whole Hollywood establishment praised a known child rapist for years (Polanski) gets suspicious. The fact that a Belgian pedophile sex killer had huge sums of money with no known origin in his account gets suspicious, and the fact that a Belgian judge was removed from that case after suggesting top level political involvement gets suspicious.

The fact that people who later turn our to be pedophiles can spend years interacting closely with the richest business leaders (Bill Gates), most powerful media and entertainment figures (Oprah Winfrey) and serving Presidents (Obama) without any of their security teams or agencies spotting that this person is a pervert gets suspicious.

Oprah has been close personal friends with at least five major sex abusers. Is that normal? Are we supposed to keep thinking that’s normal? Of course it isn’t proof of complicity or shared inclinations, but by God, its getting to be an awful lot of coincidence, isn’t it? That poor woman. Imagine accidentally befriending a pervert. Then accidentally befriending another one. Then another. Then another. When does the bad luck stop?

Perhaps we should look again at things like Pizzagate. Perhaps we should ask again why a whole swathe of senior Democrat figures apparently enjoy collecting artworks that depict abused children. That’s normal too. right? But, no, Pizzagate was thoroughly debunked. It was crazy nonsense. Remember the excellent mainstream journalism that debunked it all from sources like ABC News.

The ABC News that employed James Gordon Meek as a senior producer-a man convicted in 2023 of distributing and owning thousands of child pornography (lets be more honest-child rape) images.

But no, no, all this stuff about pedo networks is absolutely insane, isn’t it? We should follow the advice of respectable media organisations like the BBC on this sort of thing. Remember when the BBC helpfully explained to us how to detect conspiracy theories, how to avoid disinformation, how to discern truth?

That lecture was delivered by Huw Edwards, who has just been given a (itself disgustingly lenient) six month suspended sentence for the possession of images of child rape (of children as young as 7 years old).

It’s not just the gangsta rappers, is it?

All of this revolting filth, moral degeneracy and sickening crime is most common at the top and the bottom of society. The vast majority of people, still, thankfully, aren’t engaged in these sorts of crimes. But the more you let the powerful censor and hide information they don’t like, the more they do it. And the more you import savages from barbaric nations, the more they do it.

The only unique thing about a billionaire gangsta rapper who does it is that his story combines the worst of the street with the worst of the elite.