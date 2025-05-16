I have exclusively obtained the original text of Keir Starmer’s White Paper speech on 12th May 2025.

The speech is a relaunch of the Labour Party following disastrous local election results, and totally transforms how we understand Keir Starmer.

We now know that Keir was working under intense pressure to be a treasonous cunt, and hated every minute of it.

Keir was forced to spend his entire career telling people that borders are racist and that all working class white people are Far Right thugs.

He was forced to kneel for Black Lives Matter.

He was forced to elevate David Lammy, a sub-80 IQ obvious white hating racist, to the post of Foreign Secretary.

He was forced to promote and defend Nazi Shah, sorry, Naz Shah, a Labour MP who laughed at grooming gang victims and agreed that they should “shut up for the sake of diversity” before Keir promoted her to be charge of Community Relations and Female Rights.

He was forced to stand shoulder to shoulder with Jeremy Corbyn, acting as his political right hand, knowing full well that Jeremy laid wreaths for terrorists and supported the IRA, Hamas and Hezbollah.

He was forced to be in the Labour Party that selected, promoted and advanced former terrorist defence lawyer Sadiq Khan and forced to use the Muslim block vote to cement Khan turning London into a Muslim Caliphate.

He was forced to start drafting Islamophobia laws.

He was forced to be one of Britain’s strongest supporters of the European treaties, courts and agreements that demand that Britain accept migrants and asylum seekers in vast numbers.

He was forced to himself work as a lawyer who in 2003 represented asylum seekers and won a case that meant that no government could remove asylum seekers on the basis of a lengthy delay in seeking asylum. This decision alone enabled hundreds of thousands of claims to asylum and all its associated spending that would otherwise have been legally rejected.

He was forced to serve as the Labour Director of Public Prosecutions who blocked the prosecution of Muslim grooming gang child rapists.

For over 20 years in the political frontline, this poor man was forced to do things that he disagreed with and that disgusted him.

Not since Linda Lovelace shockingly revealed that a gun was held to her head by her husband during the filming of 1970s porn mega-hit Deep Throat, and that all the seemingly enthusiastic and slobbering cock sucking in that film was actually the result of force and the filming of rape have we heard a tale of such abuse.

Keir Starmer, Keir Starmer’s entire career, was the result of Forced Oral Opinion and Non Consensual Political Abuse, and, most shockingly of all, Keir Starmer’s abuser was right in front of us the whole time, hideously benefiting and profiting from this abuse.

Keir Starmer was the victim.

And Keir Starmer was the abuser.

While Keir Starmer suffered, weeping at night for our poor open borders, horrified by the sick acts he was forced to take part in, Keir Starmer took vile pleasure from his abuse of Keir Starmer.

“Open those borders wide, bitch, that’s it, that’s how you like it! Take those asylum seekers! Take them all at once! There’s a whole line here for you, bitch!” Keir Starmer would shout.

And Keir Starmer would have to take it.

He had no choice. After Keir was done, he would throw Keir a wad of cash or a clothing allowance, but it was never what Keir really wanted.

Keir just wanted to be free of the abuse that Keir was inflicting on him, and the country.

Reading the full transcript of Keir’s testimony is a harrowing experience. It tells the tale of how an innocent, naive young man with family issues was swept up by older men who pretended to like him, and in no time at all had been selected as an MP.

In the Commons, Keir would have instructions whispered in his ear by depraved thugs known as Party Whips, the name signifying the sado-masochistic nature of the relationship. Keir would then publicly do and say the things he had been instructed to do-vile things that made him ashamed.

It was the only way he knew to get a twisted version of the love and affection he craved.

He was invited to ‘freak-out’ parties where senior Labour Party figures, including Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, would take turns pumping him full of propaganda and Open Border legal jargon. These regular encounters, or ‘Cabinet Meetings’ in the fringe sexual slang of the day, sickened and disgusted Victim Keir, but Abuser Keir made him feign the enthusiasm which satisfied the older participants and guaranteed the supply of increasingly lavish gifts and job titles.

Keir bitterly recalls every bribe, every lie, every undeclared gift from an abusive Party donor, Keir forced him to accept.

“Keep this up darling and you’ll be Prime Minister one day” Keir recalls being panted at him frequently by the abusers as they took turns instructing him in the most obscene Critical Race Theory texts.

Keir suffered nearly 30 years in silence, at the hands of a long line of abusers, principally himself.

As a final indignity, he was indeed forced to become Prime Minister. He didn’t want the job, and almost nobody else wanted him there either. But Keir, and his abusive conspirators, did. In a final disgusting orgy of abuse, Keir was forced to imprison hundreds of completely innocent people for saying things Keir didn’t agree with.

“By this stage Keir had gone completely mad and I genuinely feared for my life. What if I accidentally said something to show my true feelings, to show that I believed in nation states, in borders, and in a country that defends its own citizens? I knew He would never accept that. I genuinely thought Keir might kill me…..other politicians have disappeared before, you know….”

These words come near the end of Keir’s deeply moving account of the abuse he suffered from Keir Starmer and many others. They stand as Keir’s starkest condemnation of Keir.

The transition from raving Open Borders fanatic doing everything you can to destroy your country to impassioned patriot defender of the nation determined to return Britain to reasonable immigration levels is a difficult one. Transitioners often face unjustified prejudice and mockery. People say that they aren’t sincere. People say that it’s all just words delivered in a panic after crushingly bad local election results.

But those people don’t know the heartache that goes into the life of a Trans Patriot.

They haven’t lived through 30 years of suffering the way Keir has.

Unless you have, like Keir, suffered because of Keir, you can’t begin to understand how stunning and brave Keir really is.