Yet another Tik Tok craze, yet another strange social media sensation.

Only this time its not some dumb challenge, or stupid dance, or brain dead anti Trump meme sponsored by the people bringing you World War Three.

Its a short clip from a street interview where a pretty young woman is asked what keeps men happy and replies “Hawk Tuah (whilst mimicking a spit) Spit on that thang!”

So, a smiling and laughing reference to giving blowjobs. Which went viral and spawned thousands of following memes and commentaries. Not just in the US, but globally. Millions of people were interested enough to comment on this, including of course, myself.

On one level this huge response makes sense. Heterosexual men are pretty basic about these things. Young, happy, smiling girl talking about blowjobs? Why wouldn’t we smile and laugh back?

On another level though its all a little bit weird. The level of reaction indicates the out-sized power of social media for the spread of jokes, ideas and responses. At the same time as this story broke, my 7 year old son was telling me that Mr Beast has 300 million online subscribers (260 million on YouTube alone).

300 million people follow a guy who posts challenges and burns money. That’s a following larger than the population of every nation of the world except for China, India and the USA. When we look at the top social media platforms, the top 7 all have a billion or more users. Theoretically if someone reached every subscriber to a top platform they would reach a significant proportion of the entire human race.

This is stuff that we treat as if it’s a long accepted truism and has no real impact. But how many votes would be swayed if Mr Beast decided to use his clips to get political? How many adults would look to their daily entertainment fare for their voting preference? How many childhoods are being partly shaped by this entertainment? How did Taylor Swift become a billionaire, and we get to the stage that 5% of US adults would base their vote on her recommendation?

Every time a Tik Tok craze comes and goes, or a joke reaches everybody, its another testament to the mediated reality we live in. Compare the number of kids who have a social media account, or several, and who subscribe to multiple influencers, to the number who have good reading skills, or the number who have ever done something particularly immediate and earthily traditional in objective reality, like working or living on a farm.

All of which, I know, is a leap from a joke about blowjobs…but a logical leap.

This is why Chinese control of Tik Tok matters, and why the vast river of inanity that is Tik Tok might not be an accidental reflection of temporary entertainments and distractions, but a more lasting and strategized policy of getting your enemies to drown in their own immediate urges and trivial stupidities.

What makes the massive Hawk Tuah response strange in another way is that we already exist in a Porn Society. Why, really, does talking about a blowjob make such an impact in a society where everyone can access PornHub or some other porn sharing site in seconds and watch the real thing all day long if they want to?

Could the girl who gave the Hawk Tuah comment have expected it to be a fun, light, entirely non-embarrassing comment, a comment she can make without shame, if we hadn’t already had a long and radical realignment of sexual morals which has made us a Porn Society?

It doesn’t end there. One of the interesting things is that we live in a Porn Society utterly saturated with sexual references and casual support for the public display of sexuality in all its forms, and yet we are still imposing rules on these things at the same time. We have public indecency laws, for example…but these are set aside for Pride festivals or Drag Queen Story Hour. Why? Authorities have done things like supplying condoms to known gay sex meeting points that are in public parks or public toilets. Why?

The Hawk Tuah girl interview occurred during Pride month. We have all seen completely disgusting and inappropriate, indeed pedophilia-adjacent, things occurring at Pride festivals. But the same rules don’t seem to apply. If a solitary male gyrated sexually at our children in another context, they would quite rightly be arrested. At Pride, the police are dressed up and cheering whilst this happens, and ‘liberal’ parents compete to push their children towards half naked men in leather puppy dog masks.

All of which is revolting and basically constitutes child abuse.

But all of which is praised and treated as legal and endorsed. If you object to it, you’re a homophobic bigot, apparently.

At the same time we are once again told to celebrate sex acts between the same gender, Hawk Tuah girl, who is apparently a teacher, has been sacked, at least according to the latest internet rumors. Isn’t this a bizarre mix of sexual morals? The existence of things like PornHub and Pride is in the first case fine and in the second case virtually mandatory, but a young lady joking about spitting on a penis is a sacking offence?

We are simultaneously told to be so sexualized as a culture that young women making graphic reference to a sex act is a wonderful bit of fun…but that it’s also very disgusting and she should lose her job for it? We are simultaneously told that men are toxic if they joke about sex, but girls are empowered and independent if they joke about sex. We are told that bizarre fetishes that are clearly sexual and antisocial and not something our children should really be exposed to are things we should all celebrate and endorse, and if you don’t celebrate and endorse them you are a ‘hater’, a bigot, somebody who must be shamed.

The guy dressed as a woman must not be shamed, but the woman worrying about men in the female toilets should be shamed.

Selling clothes to kids with known pedo slogans and images on them (‘Love is Love’ etc) is fine. You can walk into shops and see the Pride section in the kids clothing aisle. Why? How does anyone think that’s about not bullying or outlawing homosexuality? It’s not about anything positive or compassionate. Its about grooming and sexually targeting children.

Our societal sexual morals, of course, are now as confused and hypocritical, as absurd and malfunctioning, as our Globalist led attitudes to race, or borders, or citizenship, or anything else you can think of. We should not, I suppose, be surprised by that. The defining characteristic of the modern western liberal democracy is internal inconsistency and division, particularly about anything that matters.

We live in a society where shame is considered shameful, where our sexual standards were largely shaped by Alfred Kinsey sympathetically interviewing child abusers and being stimulated himself by those discussions. That’s how modern ‘scientific’ based sexual morals were framed, and how our understanding of how common (how normal) some sexual inclinations are was set.

And we all have some guilt in this. Years ago I laughed at the British campaigner Mary Whitehouse, who seemed a relic from some impossibly distant past as she opposed smut and swearing and sexuality on TV. Like pretty much every male of my age I’ve lived in the Porn Society and accessed it. I can also be pretty crude in my references and jokes, perhaps more so than any man of 50 would have been in the generation before mine. But my political and perhaps even spiritual instincts know that in everything from things we find funny to things we jerk off to its not exactly the ennobling of mankind that we are taking part in.

We are all creatures with a soul, and we are all wankers too. It would be better if we acted on the first more often in public, and on the second less often in public. It’s hardly a Victorian hypocrisy to say that we believe in the freedom to choose any non harmful to others sex life whilst also wishing that there was a hell of a lot less of that going on publicly.

Perhaps a realist knows we are both coarse and fine, both flesh and spirit. I’m certainly not a fan of the level of sexual repression and patriarchy we see in Islamic societies which then become factories of degeneracy just like our western free for all, only with more rape and bestiality than even the leather mask wearers of the Pentagon enjoy.

It’s in sexual politics and attitudes, perhaps more than anywhere else, that we see the true danger of extremes, with extremes of social license and social repression both creating societies of commonplace perversion and abuse which are most harmful to the most innocent.

But perhaps we need a bit more Mary Whitehouse now, and a little less Porkies. A little more of being embarrassed by our desires, and a little less of being proud of them all the time (whether straight or gay). We should want to be remembered and defined by actual achievements, rather than by gender or sexual inclination or the narcissistic insistence on some new identity.

Who gives a shit? What have you actually achieved?

And it’s not repressive to hope that young women, young men, will start to relearn the benefits of reserve, the difference between private and public spheres, perhaps that your sex acts aren’t a joke and aren’t a public matter either. That hardly seems an overly repressive hope. And it is one that would give us our dignity back, as human beings who are more than merely rutting and laughing animals.