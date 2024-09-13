Biden (well, his controllers) and Keir Starmer are escalating the Ukraine War.

Supplying missiles (tipped with depleted uranium by the way) to strike Russian cities, training the Ukrainians in their use, and giving the Ukrainians authorisation to strike long range targets in Russia (which, the way the Ukrainians operate, will definitely include civilian targets) is going beyond any of the ‘support’ our governments have offered so far.

It’s one thing (wasteful, stupid and unwanted) to spend trillions propping up the Ukrainian state so that British or American taxpayers are paying the wages of Ukrainian politicians.

It’s a bit more stupid and unnecessary for us to give military supplies in a conflict that has nothing to do with us and doesn’t threaten us. (And when the Russians were a much bigger threat as Soviets us supplying all those jihadis like Bin Laden against them didn’t work out too well in the long run, did it?).

But this is essentially terrorism now. Look at it from the Russian perspective for a change. It’s on their border, and it’s going to be hitting their civilians way behind that border.

It doesn’t matter whether or not the Russians were wrong to invade Ukraine. I think they were, by the way, but I also understand there was some pretty severe provocations the West is responsible for.

Russia didn’t outlaw the Ukrainian language, it was the other way round. Russia didn’t target ethnic Ukrainians in Russia, it was the other way round. There were 14,000 deaths BEFORE Russia invaded. There was a western backed removal by coup and revolution of an elected pro Russian administration BEFORE Russia invaded. The Minsk Accords were backed with no intention of keeping the terms by Germany and the West, not Russia. The Minsk Accords were broken by the Ukrainians, not Russia.

But even if you think simplistically and say ‘well, none of that matters, Russia invaded’ have you ever asked yourself whether Russia invaded US? Why is it our fight, exactly? And at this stage, haven’t we done more against Russia than Russia has done against us?

This go ahead for long range attacks is another escalation by OUR leaders. We are funding the death of Russian civilians now. And we are doing it when we haven’t declared war on them, and they didn’t declare war on us.

Putin states in his response that the Ukrainians won’t be able to fire these missiles without NATO or western experts actually doing the firing for them, and that NATO and western satellites will be doing the guidance work too. That doesn’t sound implausible, and Putin points out that in those circumstances NATO is at war with Russia.

From their perspective, what makes us different now to how a nation like Iran seems to us? It’s somebody funding the murder of your civilians when your nations haven’t declared war. More, it’s somebody pressing the buttons and guiding the missiles.

How is this escalation in Ukraine’s interests even, let alone ours? We flew Boris out to Ukraine to scupper a peace deal in the early months of the conflict. Now we give the go ahead and provide the means for bombing Russian cities. Biden and Starmer, or their respective controllers, agree this. None of the civilian populations of the West are consulted first, of course.

Does this mean the Ukrainians can win? How? It’s not Afghanistan, it’s not happening when the Soviets were already in deep decline. It’s happening when the Russians have rebuilt for years and are militarily and economically healthier than they were at the end of the Soviet period.

How do the Ukrainians really overcome the huge gulf in available forces? Not by what we can supply. That doesn’t increase their manpower and it doesn’t do a lot about Russian artillery superiority either.

As we speak, the Russians have encircled and will probably mop up the Ukrainian forces that entered Russia. That was another move by people who seemingly don’t know any history and think Russians are a pushover. Another failure. More lives wasted. The War dragging on.

China and Turkey have just sponsored a suggested peace deal. Again, these are unpleasant countries….but they are behaving more sanely than we are. We prevent peace deals instead of sponsoring them.

And we are extending a war that the side we are supporting probably can’t win.

So why would the Russians think that we aren’t a target now, too, after doing all this? Would we not lay a finger on another nation funding attacks on us?

Did anyone in Britain or the US vote for a war with a nuclear armed opponent? Did any of us say ‘sure, keep escalating, we are happy to risk nuclear war so that a Ukrainian midget can stay in charge of Ukraine, a country many of us can’t place on a map’?

Did you get a say on this escalation, even if you do happen to agree with it?

We blew up a pipeline. That was terrorism. We are funding attacks that will hit civilians in a nation we aren’t officially at war with. That sounds like terrorism to me, as well.

Just how far can we go before a response comes, and how much actual war must you be doing and funding before we admit that we are at war and one of the belligerents?

Think about this. Other than ludicrous fantasies about Russia militarily threatening the whole world, has anyone on ‘our side’ explained what benefit we get from this war? I mean how it actually helps our world standing, our strategic interests, or ordinary people in the US and UK?

It’s like we don’t even need any rational excuse to escalate and engage and push it to an open, declared conflict that could be World War Three.

It’s just keep pushing and pushing with no benefit declared, no sane strategy described, and not a shred of concern about nuclear war.

The Russians seem a lot less crazy to me than our leaders do.