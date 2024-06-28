Last night saw the grim horror of a CNN hosted Presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. In many ways such a spectacle is crueller than anything devised by the writers of The Boys or the directors of the Saw franchise of torture porn movies.

Trump himself summed it up best: “I don’t know what he said in that last sentence, and I don’t think he does either.”

It was a rare moment of clarity in a night where two elderly muggers assaulted the English language and did things to it that should never be seen or heard. I admire Trump perhaps even more than Trump does. I think he has greatness in him, and is the last Real American leader. His honesty and courage cannot be faulted by anyone truly rational, because it is the blunt honesty that will always be fact checked as a lie and the abiding courage that will always be hated by cowards.

Trump had the honesty, alone in his billionaire class, to see that the experts and institutions and respectable management class were destroying his country, and he had the courage to keep advocating the things that work even when the entire globalist Establishment want the country to fail.

But Trump is not a great speaker. The rallies are not really about his words, but about his presence. His presence just being on the side of ordinary Americans and facing destruction for it. His charisma, and he has it, is not based primarily on his eloquence, because he has none. He can be almost as rambling and confused in his delivery as the senile Biden is.

His two minute summation at the end of the debate was awful. His general ability to articulate himself is awful, full of the now very familiar tangents, asides, repetitions and obsessions. The verbal ticks of ‘biggest ever in the history of…’ and ‘nobody has ever seen anything like this’ and ‘I mean huge…’which are applied both to his own achievements and to his rivals failures.

The fact that sometimes these things are 100% accurate doesn’t change this repeated style of presentation becoming boring or off-putting. It’s not when Trump is mean that he’s inarticulate. It’s when he’s amazed at the good he achieved or the evil done by others. When he’s being deliberately mean is when he supplies brilliantly crisp quotations mercifully free of the Bigly language present everywhere else.

I genuinely love Trump. I love everything he represents, but sometimes listening to him as a platform speaker is hard work. It makes me want to write a script for him. Because he could express what he’s been and why he’s needed so much better than he does. He’s much better though when he talks to people naturally, off the stage.

Biden, of course, was a man always ready to say whatever he thought would get him power, a man defined solely by a raging thirst for power and money and status. Ironically, before the dementia, Joe was everything Democrats portray Trump as being. A natural gangster, a soulless entity fuelled by an avariciousness that would make Mammon blush. A racist in reality, where Trump’s racism is just a projected psychological fantasy believed by his enemies. Joe represented Irish Americanism at its very worst-the kind of curious combination of historic grievance and desire to grab everything to themselves that made certain Irish Americans outdo the Mafia in their criminality…especially if they got hold of a police uniform or better still a Senatorial seat along the way.

In another reality, Joe could easily have been the cop who beats someone to death with a truncheon, plants drugs on them, or takes a huge block of heroin home to sell himself because putting it in the evidence locker would be a terrible waste.

Such a machine creature as Joe, with no real belief but in his gain and his advance, has to learn a lexicon of cliches, a folksy kind of expression that indicates, as it attempts to disguise, the underlying shallow malice from which this creature is formed. All of Joe’s verbal ticks are of this kind, either pure political jargon from the Democrat HQ Handbook or his own weird brand of ‘I’m just like you folks’ fake camaraderie. Joe has so many of these folksy fall backs ‘let me tell it to you straight’, ‘get this’ and even the blindingly obvious, hilariously self revealing ‘this isn’t a lie’. Now, these phrases, like the chilling and pitiable repeated references to coming from Scranton or being a lover of Unions or, worst of all, the use of his Dead Son as an ever ready sympathy ticket, bubble up from the fog of advanced mental collapse.

Joe was never a good liar. His speech was always as obvious in its falseness as his physical approaches towards children. Both scream the same thing he tries to diaguise.

I’m a predator.

Now, it’s worsened so much more by the senility, and by the failure of the cocktail of drugs his handlers put him on. Joe can’t control his sentences anymore. Not even as badly as he did four years ago. He can’t speak, ascend steps, walk or control his bowels. The late Soviet Union at least tried to hide its Corpse Leaders behind a Kremlin balcony. The late US in its sclerotic descent installs a puppet who must be seen up close, a thing as cruel to the puppet as it is to us.

So how does a debate between these two constitute anything other than an offence to the senses and a murder of the English language? Well, it’s also a reminder of the way a Machine has no care towards human beings, even a human being stretching the boundaries of the classification the way Joe Biden does.

The take from Democrat voters of course will differ from mine, just as they differ so frequently from Reality itself.

Democrats are so stupid that they believe Trump is literally Hitler and excuse everything fascistic in their own behaviour.

They confound that stupidity but genuinely believing that Joe Biden is a good man because he’s a Democrat.

They then show how even more clueless they are by believing that CNN blundered in the debate by acting in a surprisingly neutral fashion. For Democrats, journalistic neutrality is a crime.

For CNN, though, it’s just another tactic. CNN take orders from the actual people in charge, who aren’t as stupid as Dem voters. These people know that Biden is not a good man. They probably know where actual bodies are buried.

Biden was installed as the puppet precisely because he’s the most corrupt and senile politician in the US. That made him a perfect pick as someone to be controlled, someone malleable and willing to do anything.

Only there comes a point where even your total control of legacy media can’t stop people hating that puppet. And it’s the same point where it becomes obvious that your equal control of the Injustice System isn’t going to stop people voting for Trump.

They have now looked at the data, looked at the polls, and know that Hate Trump and Trump is a Convicted Felon isn’t working. They have looked at the same data and they know their puppet is now a huge liability. FJB didn’t go away. It’s got louder.

But what remains of Joe’s personality makes his removal a little difficult. Joe is a fool, but he’s a stubborn fool. They can run his Presidency and run the US into the ground with it, but Joe would go from senile pliable to senile angry if they tried to remove him as the candidate without a really obvious excuse.

This horrific debate is that really obvious excuse.

For the very first time, the media didn’t set a trap for Trump. The purpose was to set a trap for Biden, have him wander into it in his usual senile way, and not try to cover it all up this time.

So they can then say “I love the guy, I really do. But it’s time for him to pick a different course”.

Think of the level of cynicism in how they use Ole Joe, and it’s almost more chilling than Joe’s own soulless evil or their treatment of Jan 6ers. They had people whispering ‘you’re going to do great, Mr President’ and all the while they were preparing him for sacrifice. Poor Joe didn’t know. In the end, Joe gets the kind of love he gives.

Joe the Predator is also Joe the Victim. In both the way he was selected, and the way he is cast aside, in the way he has been handled by those who have no more real love of him than they have of us, Joe the abuser is also the victim of abuse. Joe might be aware of a tiny fraction of this, in his more lucid intervals.

But Dem voters are even dumber still-they think that calls for a removal are a response to the debate, rather than what the debate was set up to allow.

Late switch to someone more popular, which would include a possible switch to Charles Manson or, indeed, the actual Hitler, if they were still alive.

What the need for the switch tells us though is that perhaps the OTHER methods of rigging aren’t as 100% certain as they would like. They are worried that they can’t invent enough votes to repeat 2020 and they do actually need some more real votes than Joe can get them.

There will still be massive fraud, but they do need at least SOME real votes as well.

For those real votes, the question becomes whether undecided and independent voters are fully as stupid and easy to manipulate as Dem voters are.