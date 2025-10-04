Jupplandia

Thank you for the perspective. My daughter-in-law who is Peruvian said to me that many of her friends (which includes many from Latin America and Asia) were complaining that they had not been 'colonised' by the British. She told me that the consensus was that the Spanish were rubbish (only interested in plundering and the French only interested in dominating and exploiting); whereas the British created infrastructure and government and good schools and brought the railway. A view we don't hear.

Thank you for taking the time to make these points and show clearly the differences. Because you are the first that I've read, it appears as though leftists are not capable of making these same comparisons, it doesn't fit their narrative .... that's all they have ... a narrative, no facts or truth can enter.

