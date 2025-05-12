The small grainy image above is from a video clip of Emmanuel Macron, Globalist, war hawk, and detested French President, hastily attempting to hide a packet of cocaine when surprised by an unexpected visit by journalists.

Macron was on a train journey to Ukraine and accompanied by Globalist, war hawk and detested British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as well as by Globalist, war hawk and detested German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

All three men (for want of a more accurate description) are very strong supporters of the worlds most heroic and inspiring coke addict, Globalist and war hawk, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy who has been so courageously fighting for Democracy by banning Ukrainian parties that want peace.

One should not of course deny the seriousness of the Ukraine War. In the interests of fairness, let’s also share an inspiring image of Ukrainian War Hero Zelenskyy planning exactly how to spend all that vast western aid and Save Democracy for all of us, given that we are All Ukrainians Now:

Truly inspiring, isn’t it?

Of course memes and images are constantly invented, and people will persist in saying mean things, nasty and satirical things, about leaders who demand trillions of spending and the risk of nuclear war with hundreds of thousands of deaths already at least partly caused by their own intransigence and criminality. Why people are even cruel enough to criticise Parisian shopping trips and Italian hunts for a palatial Home in the Sun these days.

Our barbarity knows no limits. It’s almost as if we don’t respect Democracy anymore.

As proof of this new and obviously lamentable lack of respect for our Great Leaders, the clip of Macron hiding his stash quickly went viral over social media. No doubt this will provide another excuse for total State control of social media. I imagine that about three seconds in Marx (sorry, Merz, easy mistake to make) was providing expert German advice on arresting everyone who shares the clip.

We have to Defend Democracy, you know.

But let us look on the positive side.

It’s actually an enormous relief to discover that British and European leaders are all completely off their tits on coke and whenever they get a private moment are snorting lines together.

It provides us with a rational explanation of exactly why they are such massive cunts making such ludicrously insane choices.

I thought it was just because they are ideologically batshit crazy. It’s good to know there is also a narcotic explanation.

Presumably just as Hamas fed their savages drugs to increase their already prodigious barbarism, whoever selects the empty ‘leaders’ of the western world feeds them drugs to increase their already prodigious stupidity.

If a dim stirring of conscience is ever possible in such morally stunted degenerates, it can be quickly obliterated by a quick top up of Bolivian marching powder, which has the added advantage of allowing people to talk utter bollocks while convinced that everything they are saying makes perfect sense.

How many of Starmer and Macron’s speeches would make better sense if you were off your heads on coke, too, I wonder?

I should say I’m talking from experience here. It took me longer than it should have to grow up and realise what a pointless indulgence drugs are, although I was always a minor, social user and never a regular. Like almost anyone at university it was part of ‘having fun’, and even after that I’d get invited to things where coke was everywhere. Not often, at all, but now and then. Maybe two or three times a year into even my 30s.

I never even got much out of it myself. I seemed to be naturally quite resistant. I’d listen to people talking utter crap, and I’d maybe stay up for hours longer on it, but I never got any kind of buzz. No idea why I wasn’t as affected as others. I got drunk much more often then I ever tried to get high from anything else.

But anyway, the standard stupidities were ones I shared.

But the thought of guys in their fifties who are supposed to be in charge of nations all gathering in a little huddle on a train to snort coke together then hiding it like guilty teenagers? Just how astonishingly pathetic is that? That you can have kids and supposedly decide whether wars happen and you are still this empty fuckwit giggling over a few ounces with your pals is pathetic in the way Pelosi and Kamala’s alcoholism is pathetic.

If you are any kind of adult, you do grow out of this crap, surely? Don’t you?

Eventually, right? It’s not as if other people are going to clear up your crazy shit forever no matter how destructive, is it?

(Play some elevator music while we think about that one)……

I suppose I do have respect for people who fight and beat addiction, by the way, even if they fail and fight it again. But these guys, you know there is no fight there. There’s probably not even addiction there. There’s just these incredibly shallow empty people acting like teenagers when they are nearly pensioners because everything is about their indulgence, their cheap sensations, their howling void that must be sated. And never thinking of the chain of misery that all these petty pleasures depend on.

These people (not Hunter, but the rest) are supposed to be making rational choices about trillions in spending and supposed to be in charge of nuclear weapons, FFS. To say nothing of being in charge of drug policies and the hypocrisy that entails (remember Kamala and Hillary were both caught giggling about putting away people for drug offences when they take drugs themselves? Kamala giggled about keeping them inside after their sentences finished as slave labour too when 90% of her own appearances are clearly conducted when pissed, high or both).

Complete emptiness and giggling perpetual adolescence, weak men or cruel women ruled by petty self indulgences, shallow fools who have never struggled and never thought, never known difficulty or want, never been denied or denied themselves, never accessed any kind of real moral code or moment of clarity, never had a hinterland of real belief or adult restraint…all this is what makes them perfect puppets.

They would probably have exactly the same guilty but not guilty look, the same giggling ‘oops sorry not sorry’ smug air, if they were caught abusing kids….and it’s just as likely that this too would rank, with them, as just another little indulgence.

Oh, and for amusements sake only, here’s the mainstream media and AI search take on it. It’s Russian disinformation everybody, don’t believe Your Lying Eyes:

“However, French media and the Élysée Palace have debunked these claims, confirming that the white object was actually a handkerchief and the alleged cocaine spoon was a drink stirrer or toothpick…. Russian officials, including Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, spread the conspiracy theories. French media, including Libération, have thoroughly investigated and debunked these claims, calling them "absurd conspiracies" and part of a disinformation campaign….The disinformation campaign is seen as an attempt to undermine European unity and the efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.”

Yeah, sure.

All aboard the Lie Train. Stopping at Nothing, Vanity and Hell.

Please accept your cocaine with the compliments of Mainstream Politics, the best in luxury train journeys for the Morally Dead.