In many ways commenting on the dishonesty of the mainstream media begins to feel redundant and repetitive. It’s easy to conclude that those who still somehow trust the legacy outlets will always do so, that those who don’t are as fully aware as they can be of just how disgusting the mainstream media are, and that therefore there is no longer any point in stating the obvious.

The obvious being, of course, that the mainstream media are by all objective measures both pathological liars and one of the chief means by which the western world is being destroyed.

Is there any point in repeating this now? I think there is. I think we have to keep saying it and remembering it, and that if we don’t even the most aware and informed risk slipping into a day by day treatment of what is happening as either normal or irreversible. It is certainly not the first and it is not yet the second.

The Christmas shopping season provided us with another example of why we have to keep repeating the awareness of the pure evil of the legacy media. As is now a customary feature of the modern Christmas, a fresh tradition added to Christmas trees, carols, Santa and mince pies, Christmas 2024 provided us with yet another example of the incompatibility of Islam with western civilisation.

On December 21st a Saudi asylum seeker ploughed his car into crowds shopping at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. Here are the details as supplied by most search engine AI summaries:

Identified as Taleb Al Abdulmohsen, a 50-year-old Saudi Arabian citizen who had been living in Germany since 2006.

Worked as a psychiatrist in Bernburg, Germany, but had not been to work since October 2024 due to vacation and illness.

Had a history of making anti-Islam statements and expressing discontent with Germany’s immigration policies on social media.

A black BMW SUV drove into a crowded Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, at approximately 6:30 pm local time.

The vehicle traveled approximately 400 meters through the market, causing widespread destruction and chaos.

Witnesses described the scene as “reminiscent of a war” and reported seeing bodies and debris scattered across the area.

More than 200 people were injured as Taleb Al Abdulmohsen steered his car through the crowd. There are at present five fatalities, one of whom was a 9 year old boy. Several other victims remain in a critical condition. Footage of the attack shows the full deliberate horror f it, with bodies crushed and flung to either side as the Saudi asylum seeker aimed for the densely packed crowds between Christmas market stalls.

The obvious points first: the attack came from an asylum seeker from a Muslim nation. This man, ironically the kind of person we are told all asylum seekers are (a doctor! How wonderful!) had been welcomed into Germany during the open borders era of the Merkel administration. Germany has been one of the most accepting European nations for asylum claims, one whose Establishment elite went all-in on the idea that decency and goodness consists in welcoming in a flood of strangers from war torn and terrorist dominated Third World origins.

It’s a policy that has resulted, multiple times, in innocent German deaths. Across Europe, Christmas markets are now cancelled in many places, considered ‘too dangerous’ to continue with. Birmingham in the UK for example, with its high Muslim population, apparently decided to abandon a planned Christmas market this year. Berlin, London, Paris and many other European cities are now decorated at key points, at bridges or at markets, with anti-terrorist concrete and metal barriers and bollards, specifically in response to the frequency of Islamic terrorist attacks using cars to drive into crowds.

So these are the basic facts:

Car attacks of this kind, like suicide bombings, are almost exclusively linked with Muslim terrorism. This form of attack only occurs in nations that have had open border policies and accepted a large influx of Muslim immigrants. They are not common anywhere where there isn’t such a Muslim population. Poland, for example, or Hungary, do not see these attacks occurring. France, Britain, and Germany, with large immigrant Muslim populations, do. The latest German attacker came from a Muslim nation and was a Muslim.

It is that last point of course where we see the depth of evil of the legacy media. AI summaries are compiled by sweeping up mainstream media content and having an AI (often programmed to favour globalist and progressive political stances and filter out sources that are more honest, the same way search engines do) essentially collate it into bullet points. Look again at the AI summary I provided earlier, and this section:

“Had a history of making anti-Islam statements and expressing discontent with Germany’s immigration policies on social media.”

This statement comes from both a social media account held by the terrorist, and from mainstream media reports. It seems to be true that the killer posted a handful of anti Muslim statements in English. What the media, the authorities and AI search engines don’t tell you is that he posted far more content repeating jihadist points in Arabic. Both the ‘anti Muslim’ and pro Muslim content he posted demanded the solution of more mass immigration and easier mass immigration into Germany.

Here is France24 reporting on the attacks:

“The Saudi suspect behind the deadly car attack on a Christmas market in Germany is believed to be “Islamophobic”, the interior minister said Saturday. The 50-year-old doctor, now under arrest, said German authorities had not done enough to fight the “Islamism of Europe” and had also voiced support for the far-right and anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany party.”

Here is PBS:

“Authorities say he does not fit the usual profile of perpetrators of extremist attacks. The man described himself as an ex-Muslim who was highly critical of Islam and in many posts on social media expressed support for the far-right anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

He is being held in custody as authorities investigate him.

“This perpetrator acted in an unbelievably cruel and brutal manner — like an Islamist terrorist, although he was obviously ideologically an Islamophobe,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said Sunday.”

And here is the BBC:

“The suspected attacker has no known links to Islamist extremism. His social media and posts appear to suggest he had been critical of Islam.”

All of these represent the mainstream media agreeing on a line and vigorously pushing it. That line is that the Muslim attacker was not a Muslim at all. It is the line that a man from a Muslim nation must be an anti Muslim, despite the fact that Muslim apostasy is very rare and has no prior links to terrorist attacks except as the VICTIMS of terrorism.

We are supposed to believe that a Saudi asylum seeker who ploughed his car into Christian shoppers in a classic carbon copy of previous Islamic terror attacks did so….because he hates Muslims.

We are supposed to believe that this attacker is closer in nature to brave ex Muslims like Ayaan Hirsi Ali than he is to an Osama bin Laden.

Why are the German authorities and mainstream media, together with fact checkers and search engines and AI summaries, so determined to present a view of this attack which separates it from all prior Islamic terrorism from similar origins?

A view which on the surface is patently ridiculous. After all, if Taleb Al Abdulmohsen was motivated by hatred of Muslims, why didn’t his terrorism target Muslims? The target he picked was a specifically non Muslim one, a target which would ensure that his victims were, by most laws of probability, NOT Muslims but rather Christians.

If you wanted to kill Muslims, you would target a mosque, not a Christmas market. So here we have another very odd feature if this alleged Islamophobic terrorism: the killer came from a Muslim nation, and the killer targeted Christians.

We are supposed to believe that makes him an Islamophobe? Why?

Well the reality is of course that the vast majority of global terrorism comes from Islam. The 20 largest terrorist organisations on the planet are all Islamic. The Global Index of Terrorism confirms, year after year, that the vast majority of terrorist attacks are from Muslim sources (the next largest are leftist terrorism, and only after those two do we see separatist and nationalist terrorism-a long way behind Islamic terrorism).

The second basic reality is that western governments ignored this and conducted open border policies that encouraged millions of Muslims to settle in the West.

The third basic reality is that all of these nations then saw Muslim terrorist attacks. Western nations had imported terrorism they would not otherwise have experienced, or which would have been far less likely without those open borders and Muslim immigrants.

The fourth basic reality is that western populations know all this and object to it and in the vast majority are deeply concerned about living in countries subject to constant and growing Muslim presence, Muslim demands and Muslim terrorism.

These realities present western political establishments including the media with a problem. The problem is that people know they have been lying, and people know that Islam is a threat. The authorities though are politically incapable of dealing honestly with an Islamic threat they and their views and policies have created. This threat would not be IN the West without Globalist policies and assumptions. The authorities underplay the threat of Islam because they are guilty of inviting this threat in.

Of course many globalists and progressives are ideologically brainwashed fools who don’t consider Islam a threat. These are however in most cases the globalist voters, the generally affluent, university educated, achingly stupid class of self haters who know nothing and are exceptionally proud of it. The media and the authorities who lie about the ‘religion of peace’ and the effects of mass immigration from Muslim nations aren’t fools in that particular way.

They KNOW that most terrorism comes from Islam, and not from opposing Islam. They know that Islamophobia is a made up propaganda term designed to silence reality and truth. They know that this attacker was not an ‘anti Muslim’ at all, but a person on a Muslim jihad like all the rest.

But if they admit any of this they are in worse trouble than they are by lying about it and denying it, because they let it happen. They encouraged it to happen.

The western political and media establishment are the enablers and accomplices of Islamic terrorism. They actively assist it. They assist it by lying about its nature and how integral it is to Islam as a whole. They assist it with open borders. They assist it by imprisoning critics of Islam, and by demonising criticism of Islam. They promote Islamic festivals and Islamic ‘values’ in schools. They allow the Saudis and Qataris to fund mosques in the West. They allow sharia courts to exist and enforce a Muslim judicial system in western nations. They do nothing about female genital mutilation, Muslim grooming gangs, Muslim domestic abuse, honour killings, cousin marriages, bigamy, and all the other barbaric cultural practices that come with Islam.

They are far more likely to legally harass and imprison critics of Islam than they are to catch or stop Islamic terrorists.

Western authorities are primary funders of Islamic terrorism. They provide funds that go directly to Islamic terrorist groups and have done for years. That’s where aid to ‘Palestine’ goes from the UK, the US, from Germany and from the EU. But they also fund Islamic terrorism through their own insane asylum and welfare systems. People like Abu Hamza or their family and dependents are paid for by the British tax payer. Our system allows Muslims to not work, to have several wives, to produce large numbers of children, and to use their free time to promote Islamic conquest in the nation that shelters them.

At the very top of our governments we have terrorist enablers. Sadiq Khan allocates hundreds of millions of pounds, billions of pounds, of spending in London. He began his career as a defence lawyer for Islamic terrorists. Keir Starmer is our Prime Minister. As Director of Public Prosecutions in the Blair government he was one of the key establishment figures covering up Muslim grooming gangs and preventing the prosecution of Muslim child rapists. Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (who Starmer enthusiastically served under in shadow ministerial posts) is of course the leading UK Hamas and Hezbollah sympathiser.

These people all excuse and deny the Islamic nature of Islamic terrorism. They pretend it is separate to Islam, rather than the consequence of Islam. They deny entry into the UK for critics of Islam like Geert Wilders or Robert Spencer, but they do not deny entry for Islamic fanatics and terrorists. Germany’s policy is exactly the same, and the consequences in both nations are exactly the same.

Now these European nations are in the position of having very large Muslim populations that are totally unintegrated and that exist parasitically (with far higher welfare dependency than the average). They have got themselves into a situation of paying for the existence of a potential terror threat then having to pretend that threat doesn’t exist. They are terrified of these communities engaging in even MORE violence and terrorism than they already engage in, and they know that they are organised and act in a concerted fashion whereas white populations do not. This means that they will keep lying and keep conceding special privileges to Muslims, downplaying their crimes. That’s exactly what we witnessed in the UK with the Southport riots where Muslim armed gangs were assisted by the police and treated completely differently to unarmed white protestors.

Ordinary people are aware of all this and deeply resent it.

Which leads to the other reason for the dishonest gaslighting on this Christmas attacker and the absurd pretence that he was an anti Muslim rather than a typical jihadi.

That media lie comes as the AfD, which opposes mass immigration and Islamification, surges in popularity within Germany. The German establishment are desperately looking for excuses to ban the AfD and label them an extremist group. Over 100 German lawmakers have been actively campaigning for a total ban on the AfD and the criminalisation of a party that has never been linked to any real terrorist activity in any way (while the political wings of leftist terrorism are active without comment in Germany, and of course no mainstream globalist objects to Sinn Fein in Ireland or Northern Ireland).

What could be more helpful in that anti democratic plot then a terrorist atrocity pinned to opposing Islam and mass immigration?

So the absurd media and authority decision to pretend that the Saudi Christmas market killer was an Islamophobe is part and parcel of the globalist effort not just to disguise their own responsibility for Islamic terrorism striking the West (notably the Saudis had warned the German government about this attacker, and apparently been ignored) but also a convenient device to turn focus, attention and blame away from Islam or themselves and onto their domestic political opponents.

It’s part of the same fundamental globalist complicity with the Islamic conquest of the West. Those who notice this are to be ignored, and their votes denied by banning the parties they support. If they are prominent and capable of raising awareness and resistance (particularly in the white working class) they are to be imprisoned (like Tommy Robinson) or if they are in the wrong place and not sufficiently protected by other forces, imprisoned and killed (like Peter Lynch).

The mainstream media are completely on board with this and keen to promote any lie that is needed to continue it.

Hence, the Saudi Muslim is an Islamophobe, based on a mere handful of taqiyya style social media posts while ignoring the jihad style of the attack, the jihad nature of the target, and the jihad origins of the attacker.