This is not the first time there have been devastating fires in California. Everyone knows that some regions of the US are by existing climate particularly threatened by wildfires. Note the EXISTING part of that climate issue.

Just as frequently, though, some regions of the US now regularly burn thanks to riots, and those are invariably places where Democrats are also in charge.

It’s worth stating the two things together, because whether it’s by a mob of encouraged lunatics looting stores and setting fire to whole neighbourhoods, or whether it’s by ‘natural’ disasters that may include a significant degree of human intent via arson, the fact is that progressive globalist policies and leadership make the whole world burn.

Whether it’s through incompetence or design, it happens. And it’s not Nature alone making it happen. It’s their policies and their actions.

The rightwing historian Victor Davis Hanson gives a good summary of the way California politics, Democrat politics and globalist progressive attitudes, directly create ‘natural’ disasters. It’s worth sharing a large chunk of his commentary here:

“It's something like a DEI Green New Deal hydrogen bomb — the alarming symptoms of a society gone mad.

It was a total systems collapse from the idea of not spending money on irrigation, storage, water, fire prevention and forest management, a viable insurance industry, a DEI hierarchy, you put it all together and it's something like a DEI Green New Deal hydrogen bomb.

Gavin Newsom was fiddling, he's almost Nero Newsom. And this has been something that is just unimaginable.

The systems breakdown. And to finish, what we're seeing in California is a state with 40 million people. And yet the people who run it feel that it should return to a 19th century pastoral condition. They are de-civilizing the state and de-industrializing the state and de-farming the state. But they're not telling the 40 million people that their lifestyles will have to revert back to the 19th century, when you had no protection from fire.

You didn't have enough water in California. You didn't have enough power. You didn't pump oil. So we are deliberately making these decisions not to develop energy, not to develop a timber industry, not to protect the insurance industry, not to protect houses and property. And we're doing it in almost a purely nihilistic fashion.

And Karen Bass should resign. She came to the airport back from Africa. She had nothing to say. She was confronted at the airport. Why were you in Africa? Why did you cut the fire department? They cut the fire department by almost $18 million. They gave fire protective equipment to Ukraine's first responders. And she had nothing to say. She had nothing to say because she couldn't say anything.

I don't want to be too pessimistic or bleak tonight, but this is one of the most alarming symptoms of a society gone mad.

And if this continues, and if this were to spread to other states, we would become a third world country if we're not in parts already."

All of this is devastatingly accurate. The priorities of good governance are simple ones-don’t waste money on useless things, do spend reasonably on necessary things, provide basic services that protect people, manage the economy and public resources sensibly, place service towards and the safety of ordinary people above your personal ideological positions or your corrupt power and patronage.

Even the most libertarian and fiscally conservative person determined to reduce government waste and inefficiency is unlikely to tell you to start reducing spending by reducing the budget that goes directly towards fire fighting or fire prevention land management. That’s an area of spending that represents an obvious need and an obvious benefit to everyone.

In other words, it wasn’t some DOGE style efficiency drive that made California Democrat politicians and leaders reduce the budget of California firefighters by about 20 million dollars. When Gavin Newsome came to power in California, the State had a 100 billion dollar budget surplus. In the last two years alone Newsome and his fellow Democrat leaders at all levels of government in California have turned that into a 73 billion dollar deficit. Here’s the Hoover Institute discussing the findings of the latest analysis of California’s fiscal management:

“Last month, California’s Legislative Analyst’s Office, or LAO, which is the nonpartisan state department that advises California’s policymakers on the state’s fiscal issues, increased their estimate for the state’s 2024–25 budget deficit to $73 billion. This estimate substantially exceeds Gavin Newsom’s estimate of a $38 billion deficit. Both estimates stand in sharp contrast to the state’s $100 billion surplus from two years earlier.”

What does this mean in practical terms? It means that cuts to firefighting funding came because the budgets in California are under enormous stain and cuts have to be made in reaction to that. This is what happens when a State and its officials burn through 173 billion dollars in 2 years with nothing to show for it.

Where has the money gone?

Well Hanson mentions some of the ways that California politics has burned through so much money that none is left for protecting California residents from fires. Democrat politicians of course haven’t stopped spending like maniacs. It’s just that they would rather spend like maniacs on all their pet ideological obsessions rather than on basic and sensible services.

Karen Bass was in Africa because she cares more about Africa than California. She left as the fires started. The excuse for that is that she was part of an official delegation representing the US at the inauguration of the Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama. That’s true, but as the situation grew worse at home she had the option of staying and (if she was ever capable of that) providing leadership. At the least she could have signalled that her priority is California. Of course she chose to go to Africa instead.

Bass back in 2019 was speaking a lot about Africa. At that time she said that the US had to do the same as China and invest heavily in Africa. She described the impact of colonialism in the usual white bashing way. She was a strong advocate of the US federal aid programmes to Africa, to which of course California contributes. What was Trump saying when Bass was talking about Africa and obsessing about Africa? Trump was warning Newsome and others in public tweets that California needed to use its water resources more effectively to prevent wildfires. More recently Trump reiterated the point as the consequences of California’s Democrat leaders ignoring his prescient warnings unfolded:

“Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way. He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn't work!), but didn't care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid.”

Trump is of course completely right here. The difference between him warning California about wildfires in 2019 while Karen Bass was extolling the necessity of funding Africa is a telling one that speaks to the differences in priorities between globalist progressives and patriotic nationalists.

Partly the problem occurs because a globalist progressive really doesn’t care that much about the places that elect them and the countries they serve in. They really do care more about other people and other places. Sometimes this manifests as just a general contempt which makes responses to a home grown crisis slow or insincere. Sometimes it transfers funds from home to abroad so that nothing is left to protect the people at home. In FEMA responses to the floods in North Carolina we saw both of these results-people were actually instructed not to help Trump voting households, and the money to help people had already been diverted to immigrants and refugees and spent on them.

And it’s not just people in other places that matter more to them. It’s rare breeds of fish too. Trump is right-the people worrying about that fish were not worrying about human safety. At all.

California has no money left because it invited millions of immigrants in, created a vast homelessness problem, spent all the money abroad or on pet ideological projects thar are useless, encouraged crime, encouraged the State being flooded with drugs, and was run throughout by crazed DEI picks and woke obsessives who don’t have any clue whatsoever how to manage a budget or care about Americans.

California politics literally chose funding house loans for illegal arrivals or sending resources to Ukraine above preventing raging fire hellstorms that would burn everything to ash. It abandoned effective controlled burn techniques that would prevent wildfires because a Green lobby told them it didn’t like those sensible methods that worked. It worried more about tribal complaints than about protecting the majority of people and public safety. It even worried that fire fighters were too white and too male. Here is an NPR headline from before the fires:

“Firefighting is too white and male. A California program aims to change that.”

Yep as an astute commentator observed-dumb those white males and their disproportionate tendency to protect people from fires and actually have the skills needed to do so.

The fires undoubtedly came from not continuing effective fire prevention and land management techniques. That and from arson, which again is made more likely if you fill impressionable young heads with apocalyptic nonsense about climate change. Apocalyptic cults are exactly the kind of people who burn things down to prove their predictions thar everything is going to burn down, so well done for encouraging that level of brainwashed fanaticism.

Having set those conditions for the wildfires to occur, Democrat California politics set the conditions for the problem to be badly dealt with, or not dealt with at all. As we have said above, the firefighters were underfunded. Can’t give those firefighting white guys resources when they could be going to fund lesbian daycare centres, white privilege race awareness training courses and gifts to Africa and Ukraine. The hydrant system was not properly maintained with adequate water resources. This is basic fundamental infrastructure you need to fight fires. In my own small portion of the UK, the county of Essex which is tiny compared to California and which obviously has a much wetter and generally colder climate to most of California, there are over 30,000 hydrants. It’s very rare for firefighters here to find a hydrant isn’t working even though it can take two or three years for one technician to get round his whole patch and start again. Councils and fire authorities have a statutory obligation to maintain the hydrants, and it’s done pretty cheaply too (I used to work as a hydrant technician, and I know that small numbers of men cover large areas for a pretty low salary).

Somehow, my tiny UK area can do a basic job better, that’s less vital here, than a vast US region? The California economy is still massive. Only even vaster incompetence, neglect and mismanagement can explain this failure of basic systems, and it’s a failure repeated from prior disasters like Hawaii.

There comes a point where gross incompetence is indistinguishable from deliberate malice, and actually reflects deliberate malice. You don’t strive to protect people you don’t actually care about or who you hold in contempt. That’s when neglect happens, and what is true of parenting is also true of governance-neglect and abuse are often the same thing.

It’s in this context too that wilder theories emerge. I have friends who insist that the number of disasters and the response to disasters probes, along with some other presented evidence, that the State is deliberately attacking its own citizens. These people will talk about demicide and directed energy weapons, about HAARP and weather manipulation. I have other friends who consider these people bug eyed lunatics and conspiracy theorists.

For what it’s worth, I don’t think every disaster is caused by energy weapons or secret government technologies. But nor do I think it’s surprising that such thoughts occur, given the level of disaster globalist progressive rule enacts. The people who believe this aren’t generally mad or ignoring evidence. There’s a lot of circumstantial evidence they can bring in support of even the wildest claims. People are being bombarded with disaster after disaster and told lies about the cause. The mainstream lie on these events is just as wacky as the alternative conspiracy claims. ‘Man made change is causing floods and fires’ is itself an apocalyptic conspiracy theory.

All of the explanations, from the mainstream to the alternative, are primarily about human agency. If you think man is destroying the climate and this is causing disasters, you have a faith based conviction that casts all industry, all mankind, as sinner. If you think the government is directing energy weapons, you also blame man, but in a different way. And if you think not filling reservoirs, not saving and directing water properly, not maintaining hydrants, not funding firefighters, not caring about ordinary services and ordinary people is responsible, that is ALSO about human agency. The different explanations are closer than you think.

In an unusual display of fence sitting, I don’t condemn any side except those whose provable actions cause disaster. I think that the wilder theories reflect a deeper truth, even if they are not factually accurate. They present a symbolic truth. And that is that globalist progressive governance and modern incompetence is indistinguishable from and flows from a genuinely psychopathic attitude towards your own citizens. There’s a huge underlying malice that allows the neglect and allows people to genuinely prioritise Africa or Ukraine above California or Colorado. And the pragmatic effect is no different to what it would be if these people genuinely wanted you or the citizens of those places dead.

Does the house burn down because the Governor is a terrorist or because the Governor is just an incompetent arsehole? Does the disaster get a terrible response because of incompetence or because of an intent to harm? Are there directed energy weapons or are there just people in post because they tick identity boxes and who are more worried about fish than they are about people?

Ultimately, while some answers are undoubtedly false, the practical effect is the same. Your house is ash, your country is more dangerous, your State is bankrupt and you are harmed by their actions. All of this naturally flows from malign incompetence, just as it would come too from directed energy weapons. All of this shows political choices that were conscious ones that inflict devastating harm, long before you believe in space lasers doing that harm.