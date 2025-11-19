Jupplandia

Alan Jurek
Daniel,

I'm keeping this for posterity it's so forensic and true.

All I can say to Grok is don't play chess with Daniel, you'll lose.

🇮🇱 Shalom.

NY Nanny
This is by far the best article about one of my favorite entertainers, Tucker Carlson. Thank you Daniel!

We seem to forget that like all politicians, Tucker is first and foremost an actor and a very good one at that.

Here's Exhibit A- his performance on Dancing with the Stars: https://youtu.be/FRTYvygTArs?si=1YrTbMWe7CNmiNxQ

Nevertheless, we have to wonder just whose script he's following. Daniel has done a yeoman's job in dissecting the particulars of Tucker's descent into anti-Semitism, Jew hating and just plain weirdness.

Why would Tucker EVER interview and/or give credence to such a bunch of LOSERS like Kanye West, Candace and the odious Nick Fuentes who I guarantee 99.9% of viewers never heard of before. Forget about Tucker getting money from the anti- Jewish groups, I think he's getting paid as an agent for these talentless has beens who simply need to promote themselves.

H.L. Mencken had it right: "The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary.”

Today the hobgoblins are much more sophisticated actors like Tucker, Sean, Levin, et al who pander to their screen addicted audiences, myself included. When all is said and done, it's a guilty pleasure to watch their performances but at some point we have to turn off our devices and go back outside to Realville.

