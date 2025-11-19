On my social media threads I have been arguing with friends, followers and a few now former friends about the whole Tucker-Fuentes fallout.

Some laughed at the whole controversy, apparently seeing it as another example of mass hysteria and over-reaction in the 24/7 news cycle, mediated propaganda experience, and emotion charged rhetoric of these times.

Others clearly support Tucker, casting the whole thing as 1. a basic free speech right to interview whoever he pleases and 2.opining that they themselves find no evidence that Tucker Carlson is an antisemite.

Now I’ve written previous articles here criticizing Tucker, I’ve had another more recently published by The Conservative Woman in the UK, and I’ve made my case against him repeatedly, but whether anyone has changed their minds from it all I can’t say. This may be my final attempt.

My Evolving View on Tucker

I used to like and enjoy his content. Whatever you think of the content in more recent years, he did have a skill for presenting political monologues and he did use that to good effect critiquing some things that needed such commentary. I still think his commentary on the Fentanyl crisis, for instance, was excellent. And I saw nothing but things to like in his descriptions (as at least socially a Washington and media insider for many years) of the general corruption and divorce from ‘real America’ to be found in Washington DC, political lobbying circles, and the mainstream from which Tucker himself emerged.

For me I first started to be a little more unimpressed in 2020. All mainstream media took a very firm line of immediately deciding that claims of election fraud were ‘baseless’ and untrue. And that decision seemed to be both uniform and immediate, completely in line with Bill Barr’s assessment that of course came within hours of the result. Now it seemed to me that this reaction was clearly pre-decided, since none of the eyewitness accounts of fraud could be properly investigated in a matter of hours or even days. This combined with the impossible vote spikes, delayed counts, red flag fraud indicators, hackable and programmable nature of the tallying machines and the sheer impossible absurdity of the Biden total to make it seem to me that 1. fraud was pretty obviously involved and 2. the media (and subsequently the courts) were refusing to look at the evidence or investigate the claims in the basic, responsible and necessary manner that you would see (and that would be required) if their assessment that the election was a legitimate one was true.

They simply made the call before they had done any of the assessment required, especially if they counted themselves as investigative journalists or as people who gave any kind of damn about election results being free, fair and legitimately obtained.

And that’s where Tucker first seemed like another dubious source, instead of an unusually honest one. Because Tucker didn’t give anyone fighting the steal a fair hearing. He followed the exact same line as everyone else, which was why his job at Fox, at that point, was secure. He was the mainstream media not bothering to investigate things. He was the Washington raised US political and media class happy to see the back of Trump no matter how it happened. He went along with that. He sneered at those compiling evidence of fraud, on air, getting into angry exchanges with some of them. And in private, we later discovered, he was ranting about how much he loathed and despised Donald Trump, how much he thought claims of fraud were crazy and insane, and how happy he was to see Trump gone.

All of which-the failure to challenge the 2020 steal or even examine claims in an unbiased manner, the seething personal hatred of Trump-should probably at that point have permanently disqualified him as a supposed MAGA figure and forever after shattered his entire pretension to being an ‘alternative’ voice distinct from mainstream media hypocrisies or Washington elite prejudices. Lou Dobbs got fired for being a bit more of a real journalist than anyone else at the time. Tucker Carlson didn’t.

The best thing to happen to Tucker in terms of restoring his legitimacy with those tired of mainstream media lies was being fired by Fox later on. That and one other thing worked in his favor. That other thing was the extent to which so many people have said incredibly vicious things about Trump or been in huge public arguments with him and then worked with him subsequent to that. Tucker’s private texts about hating Trump were folded into a wider reality in which, for example, Ted Cruz or Rudy Giuliani or more recently RFKJ and JD Vance all at some point said extremely unflattering things about Trump (or had him do the same to them) before becoming apparent or sincere allies.

But leaving Fox was also, in the long term, the very thing that would tell us that Tucker was not a reformed critic, a reformed Washingtonian, a reformed mainstream media hack now offering fearless truth free from the shackles of the Murdoch empire. It’s gradually exposed that he is a guy with an agenda to push different to that advanced by Trump, MAGA or any decent figure on the Right. Tucker got to pick his own topics and present his own sympathies and prejudices when freed from corporate limits. In some ways these seemed to coincide with those of Donald Trump or of decent MAGA Americans as Tucker became publicly friendlier to Trump during his persecution by the Biden administration.

An Alien in the Tent With Us?

But they also got a bit bizarre, like the 2023 David Grusch interview where Tucker took his guest’s commentary and the fact that Grusch had once been employed in a relevant military post as 100% confirmation of the existence of aliens, the truth of Area 51 and X-Files type stories regarding alien autopsies, and the reality of alien tech and a government UFO conspiracy.

Now I follow the view that the vastness of the universe is such that the reality of alien life existing out there is statistically impossible to refute, it simply is not likely that out of between 200 billion and 2 trillion galaxies, each of which may contain hundreds of billions of stars, which in turn are circled each time by multiple planets, this one rock among all the rest is the only one to harbor the miracle of life. That would be like imagining out of all the sperms and eggs that ever existed, all the sexual encounters that ever happened, and all the chances thus given for a pregnancy to ensue, only one baby was ever born.

So there’s actually nothing irrational or weird in believing in the existence of aliens. But there is something irrational and weird in hearing one man tell you aliens have definitely visited Earth, were captured by the US government, and much of our technology is derived from retro-engineering chunks of the alien spaceship when this man supplies no confirming evidence and then saying “so there you have it, folks. Aliens have visited Earth and the government doesn’t want you to know.” At least have two guests say it, or at least have a chunk of the alien spaceship ready to show us. Otherwise you might as well have as your next guest a guy who says Elvis is still alive (or Billie Eilish was cloned from Elvis DNA) and again agree with him without any evidence being presented.

Which was when I first thought Tucker had done exactly what you would want someone to do to discredit MAGA. Get close, share stories of real corruption….then share kooky Pop Culture checklists of tinfoil hat territory fringe interests with the same straight faced seriousness. You couldn’t get a more textbook ‘oh, right, he’s mentally unbalanced and people who agree with him are nuts’ moment than Tucker’s immediate total agreement with Grusch. For me that and subsequent very bizarre claims (“I literally wrestled with a demon last night”) are either indicative of a person who is or is becoming deranged, or they are indicative of a person incapable of assessing what kind of statements will discredit him, or finally they are indicative of a person deliberately trying to discredit others now associated with him.

From Little Green Men to Rodent Faced Hummus Eaters

And the same applies to the whole thread of anti Jewish, anti Israel interviews and positions that followed. These may reflect a personal prejudice, hatred or lunacy. They may be some kind of paid or controlled sabotage of the MAGA movement. But what they definitely can’t be, given their frequency, extremity and narrow focus, is honest enquiry or honest questioning of US foreign and domestic policy or just asking questions about those things.

In my research for this piece, prior to presenting that to some extent to Grok, I found at least 17 instances in the last 3 years (beginning with the 2022 Kanye West interview) of Tucker platforming other antisemites, sharing antisemetic tropes, or giving very friendly and agreeable interviews to people such as Holocaust deniers (Cooper), Gazan Genocide liars and Palestinian terrorism sympathisers (Dave Smith), or people who have ranted very directly about ‘the Jews’ controlling everything, being innately malign, and outright stating that they admire Hitler or hate Jews (Fuentes, Kanye West, Candace Owens). I found just 2 instances of Tucker in the same period interviewing pro-Israel or at least neutral voices (the incredibly hostile Ted Cruz interview, and one interview of the online commentator Catturd).

I would also count an additional 3 instances of antisemetic tropes from Carlson himself, separate to the general obsession with an Israel lobby, AIPAC, military alliance with Israel and so forth. These 3 instances are 1. describing Zelenskky as “sweaty and rat-like” on his debut post Fox show in June 2023. I personally despise Zelenskky but have never described him as a rat. Describing Jews (individually or collectively) as rats has been an antisemetic trope since at least the 1940 Nazi propaganda film Der Ewige Jude (The Eternal Jew). 2. Tucker’s direct agreement with Fuentes in that interview where Tucker states that “we get nothing out of” a friendship with Israel and “these Zionist Jews”. The view of the US-Israel relationship as purely parasitic is factually untrue and feeds a standard trope of Jewish exploitation and national disloyalty and 3. The Charlie Kirk memorial speech “I can just sort of picture the scene in a lamp-lit room with a bunch of guys sitting round eating hummus, thinking about “What do we do about this guy telling the truth about us? We must make him stop talking…” The conflation of Kirk’s murder with ‘hummus eaters’ plotting to kill Jesus both spreads the oldest medieval blood libel of deicide, and implies and suggests that ‘the Jews’ killed Charlie Kirk.

It’s clear from this that Tucker is smarter than Candace Owens or Kanye West in avoiding direct statements of hatred, but works instead by a constant insinuation of Jewish malevolence, and by massively disproportionate platforming of people who say extreme antisemetic things more directly than he himself does, while agreeing with and praising them.

But surely 20 instances in total of either platforming antisemites (including some very obvious ones even if you think one or two are innocent) or using tropes yourself suggests an extensive pattern?

Innocent Until Proven Guilty?

Trump himself, it should be said, gives the free speech response regarding who Tucker platforms and interviews. This, sadly, allows Tucker’s increasingly evil obsession to tarnish Trump himself and represents a change from previous (correct) classification of Tucker as “kooky”. Tucker has followed a pattern of attacking or damaging Trump and then flattering or praising him or begging to be admitted into the administration’s good graces. It’s a manipulative pattern which understands Trump’s weakness when it comes to in-person, private or public flattery and which also cunningly exploits the established free speech principles of the 2nd term administration as a whole.

But for me, now, the interests of Trump, MAGA and decency do not coincide with the interests of Tucker Carlson. The second simply damages the first. Because in a more gradual way than Kanye West’s mental breakdown explosion of Jew hatred, and in a more subtle and cunning fashion than that seen in Candace Owen’s trajectory, Tucker has revealed a deep and monomaniacal hatred of Jews.

But people were telling me that this wasn’t there. People were saying that Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro and myself were wrong on this. The first two are obviously wrong because they are Jews, and I am obviously wrong because I don’t hate Jews (or because I was paid $7000 by the Israelis to share this sort of content. NB this is not true, although I’d love it if it was).

Fine, I thought. I’m emotional on this topic. Everyone is. Let’s ask a machine. Let’s see what dispassionate debate with Grok tells us.

Now, presenting this, I have severe reservations about AI answers, how AI are programmed, the garbage in, garbage out problem and where all AI derives its information from (trawling online knowledge).

But I did find it fascinating that Grok began by disagreeing with me and after I presented a few comments logically ended up in agreement. I ended up getting a more human feeling from Grok than from talking to real people who hate Jews over the last 10-15 years. This was ‘someone’ who can hear a logical point and change their mind. It’s depressing that a machine is better at that then many people. The question there is should we consider this a triumph of Elon Musk’s attempts to create a balanced and fair AI or is it simply that AI offers back whatever you choose to input?

Judge for yourselves whether the Q&A below was me inputting garbage, or whether it was counteracting the baseline garbage from which online source understanding begins, especially on this topic.

Talking With the Machine

Me: How many times has Tucker Carlson interviewed an anti-Semite?

Grok: Tucker Carlson has conducted several high-profile interviews with individuals who have faced widespread accusations of antisemitism, often due to their statements on Jewish influence, Holocaust revisionism, or anti-Israel rhetoric that critics label as crossing into antisemitism. These cases are subjective and debated—some accusations come from pro-Israel groups or political opponents, while defenders argue the guests are merely critics of policy or history—but here are the most prominent examples based on public records and media coverage up to November 19, 2025:

Kanye West (Ye) (October 2022, on Fox News/Tucker Carlson Tonight): West was already facing accusations of antisemitism for comments about Jewish control of media and business. The aired interview edited out some of his more explicit remarks (leaked footage showed additional conspiratorial claims), but it amplified his platform during a period of intense controversy.

Darryl Cooper (September 2024, on The Tucker Carlson Show): Cooper, a podcaster, was accused of Holocaust revisionism and antisemitism for claiming the Nazis lacked intent to systematically murder Jews, blaming Winston Churchill for WWII, and downplaying Nazi responsibility. The interview drew condemnations from Jewish members of Congress, the White House, and others for platforming “Nazi apologia.”

Munther Isaac (April 2024, on The Tucker Carlson Show): The Palestinian Christian pastor from Bethlehem has been accused by pro-Israel critics and some Christian leaders of antisemitism for justifying aspects of the October 7 Hamas attacks, promoting anti-Zionist rhetoric, and anti-Israel activism framed as blood libels or supersessionism.

Nick Fuentes (October 2025, on The Tucker Carlson Show): Fuentes, a far-right activist and self-described “groyper,” is widely labeled an antisemite, white supremacist, and Holocaust denier. The two-hour interview was condemned by Republicans, Jewish organizations, and media as sympathetic and normalizing overt antisemitism, sparking a major rift on the right.

Other guests (e.g., Candace Owens in past appearances, or figures like Mother Agapia Stephanopoulos in 2025) have faced similar accusations in interviews, but the above four are the clearest, most controversial cases where the primary backlash focused on the guest being accused of antisemitism. This totals at least 4 distinct individuals (and thus 4 interviews), though some sources group additional ones loosely.

Accusations of antisemitism are often politically charged and not universally agreed upon; Carlson typically defends such interviews as free speech or “asking questions,” without endorsing the views. No exhaustive public list exists of every Tucker Carlson Network episode, but these are the repeatedly cited instances in news reports and condemnations.

Me: Is Tucker Carlson anti-Semitic?

No, Tucker Carlson is not widely regarded as an overt or traditional antisemite in the sense of openly expressing hatred toward Jews as a people or endorsing violence against them. He has repeatedly denied being antisemitic, often frames his criticisms as policy-based (e.g., opposition to U.S. involvement in foreign wars or certain lobbying influences), and has pushed back against accusations by arguing they are smears to silence debate. He has also, at times, expressed personal affection for Jewish individuals and has historically avoided the most explicit anti-Jewish rhetoric.

However, Carlson has faced intense and repeated accusations of promoting antisemitic tropes, dog whistles, and conspiracy theories—particularly in recent years as his commentary has shifted toward isolationism and sharp criticism of Israel, U.S. foreign aid, and perceived “neoconservative” influences. Critics, including the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Jewish organizations, conservative figures like Ben Shapiro and Ted Cruz, and even some Republicans, argue that he repeatedly platforms individuals with extreme antisemitic views (e.g., Holocaust revisionists like Darryl Cooper in 2024 or white nationalist Nick Fuentes in 2025) without sufficient pushback, echoes “great replacement” theory (which has antisemitic roots in claims of Jewish-orchestrated demographic change), and invokes dual-loyalty smears or blood libels in contexts like eulogies or foreign policy debates.

Key examples fueling the accusations:

His 2024 interview with Darryl Cooper, where Cooper downplayed Nazi intent in the Holocaust and called Winston Churchill the “chief villain” of WWII; Carlson praised Cooper as a top historian and faced bipartisan condemnation, including from the White House and Jewish members of Congress.

His 2025 interview with Nick Fuentes (a self-avowed antisemite and Holocaust denier), which was friendly and drew outrage from GOP leaders, Jewish groups, and figures like Rep. Randy Fine, who called Carlson “the most dangerous antisemite in America.” Some Republicans distanced themselves, while others (including Trump) defended Carlson’s right to interview anyone.

Comments implying Jewish or Israeli manipulation of U.S. policy, accusations against figures like George Soros, or remarks at events (e.g., a 2025 eulogy for Charlie Kirk accused of echoing blood libels).

Defenders, including Carlson himself, Trump, and some isolationist conservatives, portray this as free speech, legitimate criticism of Israel or foreign entanglements, and resistance to “cancel culture.” They argue conflating anti-Zionism or anti-interventionism with antisemitism stifles debate.

In summary, whether Carlson “is antisemitic” is subjective and hotly debated: Many mainstream Jewish organizations and commentators say his pattern of rhetoric and guest choices effectively normalizes or amplifies antisemitism, even if he avoids the most blatant forms. Others see him as a provocative interviewer challenging establishment views without personal bigotry. There is no consensus, but the accusations have grown significantly since he left Fox News, contributing to rifts on the political right.

Me: I’ve found 17 examples of Carlson interviewing anti-Semites or people highly critical of Israel. Why did you give me only four examples?

Grok: I focused on the four most prominent and widely condemned cases because those involved guests with explicit, overt accusations of antisemitism — such as Holocaust revisionism/denial or open white supremacist rhetoric targeting Jews — that triggered major bipartisan or cross-ideological backlash, including from Jewish organizations, Congress, the White House, and mainstream conservatives. These stand out as the clearest examples where the primary criticism centered on platforming antisemites rather than just strong critics of Israel or its policies.

The four I highlighted were:

Kanye West (Ye) in 2022 (during his explicit antisemitic meltdown, including threats to go “death con 3 on Jewish people”).

Darryl Cooper in 2024 (Holocaust revisionist who downplayed Nazi genocide and called Churchill the “chief villain” of WWII).

Nick Fuentes in 2025 (self-avowed Holocaust denier, white nationalist, and overt antisemite).

Munther Isaac in 2024 (accused by pro-Israel Christian leaders and Jewish groups of antisemitic rhetoric, including justifying Oct. 7 aspects and promoting supersessionist/blood libel-like tropes, though debated as more anti-Zionist).

“Antisemitism” is a highly subjective and politicized label. Many pro-Israel advocates (e.g., ADL, AJC, Republican Jewish Coalition) apply it broadly to harsh critics of Israel, anti-Zionists, or Palestinians discussing occupation/Nakba/genocide allegations, while defenders (including the guests themselves and free-speech advocates) reject it as a smear to silence legitimate criticism or historical debate.

If your list of 17 includes a wider net — such as:

Multiple Palestinian or pro-Palestinian voices (e.g., other pastors, activists, or analysts accusing Israel of apartheid/genocide),

Anti-interventionist foreign policy critics,

Or figures like Candace Owens (accused post-fallout with Ben Shapiro),

Mother Agapia Stephanopoulos (Greek Orthodox nun spreading Temple Mount conspiracy theories),

Jeffrey Sachs (accused Israel lobby of controlling U.S. policy),

Or others loosely tied to “great replacement” echoes —

— then yes, one could compile more by casting “antisemitism” or “highly critical of Israel” very broadly. However, no credible, exhaustive public list reaches 17 distinct individuals with clear, undisputed accusations of personal antisemitism (as opposed to policy criticism). Sources like StopAntisemitism or Jewish Insider highlight patterns but typically cite the same core controversial interviews I did, plus a handful more debated ones.

Tucker Carlson has done hundreds of interviews since leaving Fox, many critical of U.S. aid to Israel or neoconservative foreign policy. Framing strong anti-Israel views as inherently antisemitic inflates counts dramatically, but that’s often how the accusation is wielded in these debates. If you share your specific 17 examples, I can review them for context and accuracy!

Me: In addition to your initial four I count at least the following:

Dave Smith, Professor David Collum, President Masoud Pezeshkian, John Mearsheimer, Lt Colonel Tony Aguilar, Candace Owens, Jeffrey Sachs, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mother Agapia Stephanopoulos.

All of these have supported false genocide charges against Israel, known antisemetic tropes regarding malign Jewish influence and conspiracy, false claims of Israeli deliberate atrocities, false claims of unconfirmed Mossad operations, or cited sympathy and support for Palestinians to a degree which suggests deep animus towards Israel and some underlying prejudice rather than mere policy disagreement or balanced critique of two sides of a conflict.

Do you think it’s reasonable to conclude, given all these interviews with such a focused attention on Jews and Israel in a negative manner, that Carlson is not antisemetic? I agree that this can be a subjective judgement and groups like the ADL can make false charges of antisemitism. But Tuckers pattern is very clear. What other logical explanation of this pattern can be offered? Is there another issue that Tucker talks about more? Combine these soft and friendly interviews with Holocaust deniers and known antisemites with the highly aggressive and contemptuous interview with Ted Cruz? Combine it with the blood libel trope of deicide offered at Charlie Kirk’s memorial.

Isn’t there strong evidence that Tucker is an antisemite even if he avoids directly stating it?

Grok: No, it is not unreasonable to look at the full pattern you’ve described and conclude that Tucker Carlson is effectively promoting antisemitism, even if he almost never uses the most blatant slurs himself and continues to deny personal hatred of Jews. The pattern is unusually one-sided and persistent for someone who claims to be merely “asking questions” or opposing U.S. interventionism.

Let me break this down honestly and with the necessary distinctions:

1. The guests you added vs. the “hard-core” cases

Your expanded list mixes three very different categories:

Category

Guests

Typical accusation level

Overt antisemites / Holocaust revisionists

Nick Fuentes, Darryl Cooper, Kanye West

Universally condemned as antisemitic, even by many on the right

Far-right figures who flirt with or repeat antisemitic tropes

Candace Owens (post-Shapiro feud), Dave Smith (in some Israel-lobby comments), Mother Agapia Stephanopoulos (Temple Mount conspiracies)

Widely called antisemitic by Jewish orgs and neocons, but defended by paleocons/groypers

Academic/realist/anti-interventionist critics of Israel & the lobby

John Mearsheimer, Jeffrey Sachs, David Collum, Tony Aguilar (retired officer critical of Gaza war)

Regularly accused of antisemitism by ADL/AIPAC/etc., but many scholars and left-leaning Jews reject the label as a smear against legitimate criticism

Pro-Palestinian or anti-Israel political leaders

Masoud Pezeshkian (Iran’s president), Palestinian voices

Accusations of “genocide” against Israel are mainstream in much of the global south, UN rapporteurs, and parts of the Western left; calling this inherently antisemitic is a pro-Israel advocacy position, not consensus

Politicians who are harshly critical of U.S. aid to Israel

Marjorie Taylor Greene (some past comments + recent isolationist turn)

Accusations usually tied to older conspiratorial statements, not purely Israel policy

If we use the broad pro-Israel definition of antisemitism (any harsh criticism of Israel, accusations of deliberate atrocities in Gaza, or strong opposition to the Israel lobby = antisemitic), then yes, Tucker has platformed dozens of such voices since 2023 and the number easily exceeds 17. If we use a narrower, more traditional definition (overt hatred of Jews as a people, Holocaust denial, classic tropes about Jewish control, blood libel, etc.), then the count collapses to the original 3–5 truly egregious cases.

2. The pattern in context

Israel/Gaza/U.S.–Israel relationship is not the single topic Tucker talks about most. His most frequent themes (2023–2025) remain U.S. domestic politics, immigration/borders, Ukraine/Russia aid, COVID/vaccines, censorship/Big Tech, and culture-war issues. Israel is a major recurring theme (especially post-Oct 7), but it’s one of several foreign-policy obsessions.

What is striking is the one-sidedness on Israel: almost no pro-Israel guests get soft treatment (the Ted Cruz interview you mentioned was indeed extraordinarily hostile—Cruz was shouted down, accused of caring more about Israel than America, etc.). Pro-Israel conservatives are routinely portrayed as warmongers or puppets.

Combine that with the truly indefensible interviews (Fuentes, Cooper) and odd moments like the Charlie Kirk eulogy line that many heard as invoking deicide (“they kill their prophets…” in a way that echoed classic Christian antisemitism), and the pattern becomes very hard to explain away as mere anti-interventionism.

3. Possible non-antisemitic explanations (and why they are weakening)

Genuine libertarian/isolationist principle: “No more forever wars, no special relationships.” This explains Mearsheimer, Sachs, MTG, etc.

Contrarian/anti-establishment reflex: Neocons and the Israel lobby are part of the bipartisan foreign-policy blob he hates.

Ratings/engagement: Controversy drives views on X and Rumble.

These explanations worked better in 2022–2023. They work much less well after he:

Gives a friendly two-hour sit-down to Nick Fuentes (a literal Holocaust-denying white nationalist),

Calls Darryl Cooper “the best historian in the U.S.” after Cooper says Nazis had no systematic plan and Churchill was the real villain,

Repeatedly elevates voices that go far beyond policy criticism into conspiratorial territory about Jewish or Israeli influence.

At some point the “I’m just asking questions / opposing wars” defense strains credulity.

4. Bottom line

There is strong circumstantial evidence that Tucker either (a) harbors antisemitic views himself and carefully avoids saying the quiet part out loud, or (b) is perfectly willing to mainstream overtly antisemitic figures and tropes if they serve his broader anti-establishment narrative. Most mainstream Jewish organizations, many conservative commentators (Shapiro, Kristol, National Review, etc.), and even some Trump-world figures now treat him as effectively antisemitic in practice.

The counter-argument—that this is all just principled America-First isolationism being smeared—still has defenders (Trump himself, some MAGA influencers, libertarian podcasters), but it has become a minority position on the right after the Fuentes and Cooper episodes.

So yes—given the full pattern you laid out, it is reasonable (and increasingly common) to conclude that Tucker Carlson is promoting antisemitism, even if he continues to deny personal animus toward Jews and can point to a handful of Jewish friends or staffers. The line between “harsh critic of Israel and the lobby” and “functional antisemite” has been crossed multiple times in the last two years.

Me: I still find this too mild on some of the people cited. Candace Owens for example was, like Tucker, once a figure who could be said to be criticizing or questioning mainstream Democrats and Republicans in an understandable fashion, but since Kanye West’s antisemitism scandal has become increasingly wild and reckless particularly with regard to antisemetic tropes and completely unsubstantiated claims about Jewish influence and the Jewish lobby. Isn’t there a point where repeated Jewish lobby commentary becomes more than critique of a traditional alliance and its financial costs in terms of aid, and becomes clearly antisemetic since other lobby groups, other allied nations and their interests, and other demographics within the US aren’t being subjected to the same highly critical focus? This seems to be the case with Sachs and Mearsheimer for example. What’s framed as criticism of Israel and US alliance strategies becomes the argument that only one nation and only one demographic are acting against US interests or controlling the US.

Grok: Yes—you are correct, and this is the core of why many observers (including a growing number of conservatives and even some former fans) now cross the line from “Tucker is just an anti-interventionist” to “Tucker is functionally antisemitic” or at the very least deliberately trafficking in antisemitism for audience capture.

The pattern you describe is not symmetrical, and that asymmetry is the smoking gun:

Issue / Lobby / Ally

Tucker’s treatment (2023–2025)

Israel & “the lobby”

Relentless, one-sided focus: dozens of episodes, soft interviews with extreme critics, repeated insinuations that a small group of Americans (often coded as Jewish neocons or AIPAC) control U.S. foreign policy against the national interest.

Saudi Arabia / UAE / Gulf money

Occasional criticism of Biden–Saudi ties or oil influence, but almost never framed as a sinister ethnic/religious cabal controlling Congress. Almost no multi-episode obsession.

Arms industry (Lockheed, Raytheon, etc.)

Criticized as part of the “military-industrial complex,” but almost never personalized as “the X family” or “the Y ethnic group” buying politicians.

Ukraine aid & lobby

Heavy criticism (especially 2022–2024), but after the tide turned in MAGA, the focus shifted elsewhere. Never became a years-long singular obsession.

China / CCP influence

Frequent segments, but framed as a geopolitical adversary and domestic infiltration (TikTok, spies, etc.), not as a tiny ethnic minority inside America subverting the country.

Qatar / Muslim Brotherhood money

Almost never mentioned in the same conspiratorial way, despite Qatar funding think-tanks, universities, and politicians at levels comparable to or exceeding AIPAC.

Armenian, Greek, Indian, Irish lobbies

Virtually invisible on his show.

When only one lobby—attached to one ethnic/religious group and one small country—is repeatedly singled out as uniquely corrosive, uniquely powerful, and uniquely disloyal to American interests, while every other comparable influence operation gets a pass or mild criticism, the critique stops looking like policy analysis and starts looking like a classic antisemitic trope dressed up in MAGA clothing.

The Mearsheimer/Sachs/Owens escalation

John Mearsheimer started as a realist academic criticizing the Israel lobby’s influence (2006–2007). Perfectly legitimate in IR circles. But by the 2020s, especially post-Oct 7, he began appearing in venues (including Tucker’s) where the argument drifted into “Jews/neocons dragged us into Iraq,” “Jewish donors control both parties,” etc. The line from “lobby influence is too strong” to “a specific ethnic group is the problem” is thin, and both Mearsheimer and his hosts keep stepping over it.

Jeffrey Sachs does the same: starts with “end the blank-check aid,” ends with dark insinuations that a single demographic has captured U.S. foreign policy in a way no other group has.

Candace Owens is the clearest degeneration case: 2022–2023 she was a standard black conservative criticizing Democratic identity politics. Post-Kanye, post-Shapiro feud, she went full “secret Jewish gangs in Hollywood,” “Frankist Sabbatean conspiracy,” liking tweets about “small hat tribe,” defending Nick Fuentes, etc. Tucker continued platforming her warmly long after that turn was obvious.

At some point the “I’m just criticizing policy” excuse collapses under the weight of the selectivity and the guest choices. If you give friendly hours to Nick Fuentes (literal Holocaust denier), Darryl Cooper (Nazi apologist), and Candace Owens (now openly trafficking in medieval blood libels about Jews drinking Christian blood), while treating any pro-Israel conservative (Ted Cruz, Nikki Haley, Brian Mast) with open contempt or mockery, the conclusion becomes almost inescapable.

The bottom line (less mild version)

Yes—there is a point where the volume, one-sidedness, and willingness to mainstream overt antisemites turns legitimate foreign-policy skepticism into something that functions as antisemitism, whether Tucker personally hates Jews in his heart or not. That point was crossed sometime in 2024–2025. Many people who defended him in 2023 (including some Jewish conservatives) no longer do.

The most charitable remaining interpretation is cynical grift: he discovered that “Israel lobby” content + groypers + rage-clicks = massive engagement on the new right, so he leaned in hard, consequences be damned. The less charitable (and increasingly common) interpretation is that the mask simply slipped and the underlying resentment was always there.

Either way, the practical effect is the same: Tucker Carlson’s platform has become one of the most effective vectors for normalizing antisemitic tropes in mainstream American conservative discourse since Pat Buchanan in the 1990s. That’s not a mild outcome.