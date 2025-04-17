Everyone who has ever subscribed to a false ideology has something negative to say about Churchill. One of the odd features of recent commentary from Tucker Carlson has been a growing desire to denigrate Churchill, which runs alongside his growing desire to flirt with antisemites. Similarly the alternative media apologists for Hitler like Darryl Cooper have pressed this ahistorical notion that Churchill is the chief villain of World War Two. David Smith seems to hold the same opinion.

For a long time hating Churchill has been a Marxist and progressive obsession, so much so that ‘hating Churchill’ could be placed in the overlapping segment of a Venn diagram showing shared points of view held by both the Woke Left and those alternative voices now being described as the Woke Right.

The Israeli rightwing satirical outlet Latma TV gave a hilarious summary of how these groups tend to discuss Churchill:

Objectively speaking, Churchill’s stature and the good he did in opposing Nazism should surely have rendered him beyond such treatment, but the satire above is not far removed from how he is now discussed.

I’d like to try to describe why this has happened, in somewhat deeper terms than just saying that various groups dislike Britain and therefore denigrate one of its chief heroes. It’s clearly motivated in many instances by anti British hatred, but I think it’s also about how tyrannies composed of mediocrities are threatened by the kind of individual greatness Churchill embodied.

All history begins in myth. The older back in time you go, the more indistinguishable the two become. Take an event like the Trojan War, one of the key foundation epics of western civilisation. Partly, it is mythology. It is peopled with kings and heroes who speak directly to gods. The Greek gods play an active role in the Iliad, and are described as inspiring and shaping events as living participants and characters in the unfolding drama.

But we also know that Troy was a real city, that some kind of major conflict almost certainly occurred there (perhaps more than once), and that one of the destroyed levels of the city discovered through archeology was burnt down in what was likely the result of a war coinciding with the estimated dates of the Trojan War legends. We also know that the oral legends Homer compiled were passed down for generations before him, and that in the 12th century BC the Ancient World experienced a late Bronze Age collapse that saw the Mycenaean Greek civilisation and the Hittite Empire fall while Egypt entered a period of chaos at the same time, just the kind of disruption that would make sense on a wider scale of Troy’s destruction in Homeric myth.

National identity, too, begins from the joining of both reality and dreams. On one hand it is the most solid and real large scale construction of which man is capable. It begins in the most real things we know, in place, in family, in blood and soil. A small tribe or clan, fighting to survive, to claim and hold a particular piece of solid earth as theirs alone. But it begins too in the dreams of self identity, in the gods of one city, or the spirits of one valley, and in the human beings who span the gap between the realms of Earth and Heaven. Every national story of any antiquity has its founding heroes, its legendary leaders, its Great Men (and some Women too). Every old nation has a national poem, and these were origin story heroic myths. The English have Beowulf, for instance.

For the Ancient World our modern distinctions between history and myth are more confused and arbitrary than the merging of the two that early cultures saw as natural and true. But again, the seperation is inherited. The Greeks who gave us legends and myths we adopted as part of the heritage of the entire western world also gave us Herodotus, the Father of History, and shortly after that Thucydides, the Father of Scientific History, writers who began the process of recording history as it happens and with more attention to purely human elements than to symbolic or mythic ones. In his introduction to his The History of the Peloponessian War Thucydides tells us that he has applied strict standards of impartiality and evidence gathering and analysed cause and effect without reference to the gods.

In Thucydides, we get the first instance of the idea that a historian is an impartial recorder of events, which is somewhat ironic given the fact that Thucydides was himself an Athenian general and a principal active partisan in the conflict he describes. However objective he really was, Thucydides has been a staple of the education of a gentleman and of military leaders for the last two and a half thousand years. He is still studied in Classics departments, of course, but also in military colleges. As late as Churchill’s childhood, he was considered vital to a fully rounded education, particularly when talking about children from prominent families or children who expected to take a leading role in the affairs of a nation when they grew to adulthood. It’s in this context that Churchill both studied Thucydides and emulated him, both leading his people in a time of war, and then composing a magisterial history of the conflict afterwards (in Churchill’s case, the six volume series The Second World War which begins with The Gathering Storm and ends with Triumph and Tragedy).

For most of human history, from the earliest national epic poems and mythological legends through to Thucydides through to Winston Churchill, what we we getting from historical texts was a recitation of the life of heroes, particularly military ones, and an understanding of history as a thing shaped and delivered by the actions of extraordinary individuals. It has been referred to as the Great Man theory of history, but it was never as artificial as a mere theory is. Almost everyone agreed, innately, instinctively and repeatedly that great changes were the result of the actions of great people. History was made, not by propaganda, not as a lie deliberately manufactured, but as extraordinary achievement, by certain individuals being so exceptional, so brilliant or so determined that they rose up through the multitude and pressed their individual mark on the shape of the world to come.

History, until very recent modernity, was always about greatness.

And conversely, about villains too. History was the narrative of Great Men who changed the world, and Weak Men who ruin it. Heroes and Villains, Gods and Monsters, are the lifeblood of the narrative of nations and the foundations of all history. For ages beyond counting the citizen or subject of a nation knew that it was greatness that mattered. It was the instinct to greatness that explored the world, that crossed trackless deserts, that founded new cities, that built civilisation from the wilderness, that knitted a people together, that gave them tales of glory, that inspired their children and gave solace to their suffering and privations. There was nothing shameful in seeking or attaining greatness, and nothing to be hated in the life of those who change or make history.

From the boasts of Egyptian Pharaohs carved in hieroglyphs, to an Anglo-Saxon king who went from despair in a fenland marsh with a handful of remaining followers to forging a nation anew, there is a reason why the highest epithet bestowed on any ruler was ‘The Great’. And the reason was that the lives, the prosperity and the prospects of an entire nation could and did rest on the efforts of remarkable and exceptional leaders. History was the record of Great Men, whilst in the opposite direction those incapable of exceptional cunning, strategy, effort and determination tended to confer their mediocrity on any nation they led.

As they still do.

One of the most dishonest and dehumanising aspects of modernity was the introduction of the idea that history is the record of impersonal forces, inevitable processes, and complex changes beyond the control or influence of any mere individual. Whilst it is true that ancient or even medieval societies were often incredibly brutal, unjust, and hierarchical in absolutist ways that left the mass of mankind living lives of extreme hardship and toil, there is a psychological difference between the sufferings of the past and those of the present.

That difference is the one which derives from existence within a meaningful cosmos, buttressed by shared faith and the promises of rewards beyond this suffering earthly existence, and of living within a system of thought that supposes that men may touch the divine, may communicate with gods and spirits, may ascend beyond ordinary bounds both in life and some kind of afterlife. The mythological, spiritual and moral framework of existence, in all differing religions and cultures, conveyed meaning beyond the sum of its parts. Mystery cults may have made the deepest meaning accessible to only the most initiated, a Gnostic revelation conferred after some period of strict initiation, ritual and ceremony, but not one person lived within a world entirely void of meaning or subject to the peculiarly isolated existential sufferings of modernity.

Life was brutal, harsh, monotonous and short for many human beings, but it was not meaningless. It was filled with spirituality and divinity, alive with meaning, pregnant with purposes both human and divine. And a great contradiction is found in this-even in those hierarchical and brutal social orders, with their conquests and enslavements and horrifically sadistic punishments, humanity itself was in some ways more elevated and more respected because human beings were thought to be capable of greatness, possessed of some spark of divine fire, and if exceptional and bold enough the masters of history, rather than mere cogs in its mechanical operation.

A man was more likely to be an actual slave, but more able to dream of becoming a God. The physical life was immeasurably harder, but the spiritual life was immeasurably richer. The majority had less leisure but more meaning, and it is the absence of meaning in the presence of comfort that causes the greatest agonies of the mind, because human beings crave meaning almost as much, if not more, then they need sustenance and shelter.

Modernity claimed to be offering or heading towards a heaven on Earth, and in one sense it was true. Most of us today, at least in the western world, have access to wonders and treasures no ancient monarch could command. And we have lifespans that have been extended far longer than those of our ancestors. We have more of almost everything….except meaning. Few of our ancestors had the leisure and plenty to grow fat, or the time and safety by which to indulge certain kinds of stupidity, but we do. It turns out that vast, complex, technologically developed societies that have drifted away from blood, soil, family, people, divinity and everyday wonder at Creation are societies filled with reduced individuals stripped of both practical skills and spiritual meaning. Those who could not or would not defend themselves and their land used to die very quickly. Those who did not aspire to greatness succumbed to slavery. Those who could not feed, support or shelter themselves, who were neither competent nor courageous, would wither away. There were far fewer safety nets, but that made the majority stronger and sterner than even the best are today.

How does all this relate to Churchill, and why is it necessary to understand all this in order to understand why Churchill is a figure of hate to so many people in the modern era?

Well Churchill comes at the end point of English and British greatness. In 1942/3 the United States overtakes the British Empire. The US war economy becomes the bigger economy even compared with the entire Empire, and militarily Britain becomes the junior partner of the Alliance. The two world wars break Britain as an imperial superpower, and make America as the new imperial superpower. Churchill is an embodiment of Empire, a proud, unrepentant, passionate imperialist. But he is also the deliverer of the ultimate pyrrhic victory, the defeat of Hitler being both Britain’s greatest triumph AND its last triumph, the most spectacular achievement event which is also the event which seals British decline.

Churchill is also, personally and obviously, a Great Man. His life is full of more achievement than ten or twenty other statesmen or leaders can scrape together between them. He is a symbolic war leader who steers his nation through the greatest war in human history. He does more than any other one person to defeat Nazism. He does so after coming back from the political wilderness. He is one of the greatest orators there has ever been. He is a Nobel prize winning author and historian. In his youth he makes national headlines as an intrepid reporter. In 1899 global news is made by his daring escape from a Boer prisoner of war camp. He is the son of another famous figure, the aristocrat and politician Randolph Churchill. He is a descendant of the great British general Marlborough. He was raised at Blenheim Palace, one of the most magnificent palaces in Britain. He is daring, energetic, witty, droll, brilliant, and obviously intelligent. He teaches himself to be a competent water colourist and oil painter, and even a bricklayer. He shapes world events, including the most important events of the 20th century.

His history magnum opus is also one of the last examples of the kind of history that focuses on Great Men. After him, British history texts will be written largely by Marxists, and the understanding of history will be framed by those who despise Churchill for his imperialism and aristocratic privilege. He represents the old order both as a leader and as a writer. He’s a living denial of Marxist prejudice and ideology, a figure who contradicts in every way the idea that history is shaped by broad movements and trends rather than by bold and brilliant men. He asserts that it is not economic forces or the struggle of competing classes that shakes and shapes history, but vision and daring and individualist pursuit of greatness that does so.

It becomes obvious then why Marxists hate Churchill. His ideology is the opposite of theirs, but his example is even more an indictment and a contradiction of their assumptions and their narratives. Marxism cannot abide Great Men, because it is already supplied with Great Villains. Unless you are Lenin, Trotsky or Stalin you must understand that history unfolds to the inevitable triumph of Communism, in predetermined certainty, based on economics and class struggle, not on any one comrade being exceptional compared to the rest. If the State is to seize control of everything, it must crush the soul of greatness in Man first, levelling us all beneath an equality of despair and a total denial of of the individuality required of all true heroism.

Traditional Communism has its heroes, but they have to be controlled and invented ones. The Party must be in charge of everything, so Communist heroes are not self made men boldly carving fate into new shapes, but men made machines, like Stakhanov exceeding his work quotas. Even the Cult of Personality framed around a Stalin or a Tito or a Castro is not about a human being touched with semi-divine greatness from the exceptional nature of that person as an individual, but the transformation of that individual into the vast beast of the entire Party and the symbolic embodiment of its collective ruthlessness, remorselessness and hunger for power over everything. It is more a Cult of the Lack of Personality, the absence of humanity, the pitiless working of character free psychopathy.

Churchill is not just the last embodiment of an old aristocratic tradition. He’s not just the end point of British national greatness and of the historic theory that history is shaped by great men. He’s also someone who opposed every totalitarian denial of greatness and substitution of fanatical oppression for a prior pursuit of excellence. Churchill opposed Communism and Nazism. He was the British voice who called for Communism to be strangled in its crib in the period before the Reds won the Russian Civil War, and again who urged FDR to recognise what Stalin was even though Stalin had been needed against Hitler (a warning FDR ignored).

Totalitarian systems cannot allow the Great Man theory. They cannot allow that old idea stretching back to the national heroes of epic poems to be REAL. Because if it is REAL, if greatness and control of history is a thing which men may seize, which ANY man may seize if he is exceptional enough to do so, then the total control of all things the totalitarian desires is stolen from his grasp. Men may be emboldened to impose some other vision than the one held by the anointed priest or the credentialed expert or the unelected bureaucrat or the Party official.

And descendant movements of Communism, like our modern Globalists, despise Churchill just as much as Irish Nationalists or Indian Nationalists despise him. It has been decided that western nation states must go. They must be deprived of their history and deprived of their greatness. They must be ruled by pitiful mediocrities and they must sneer at the very idea of greatness. So how can they be allowed a hero and an example like Churchill?

You aren’t allowed any REAL national heroes. That’s not in the project, at all.

So beyond specific falsehoods like Indian nationalists blaming Churchill for the Bengal Famine or modern progressives hating him as a ‘white supremacist imperialist’ of the British Empire, the reason he is hated is because he is one of the very last examples of real greatness.

As such, he shows that history can indeed be guided by a single hero stepping forward at the right time. And this is not the lesson that any totalitarian intent on total control, whether they are Marxist, Fascist, Nazi or Globalist, wants people to hear or, even worse, feel. It’s not even something that alternative self proclaimed opponents of tyranny can allow to exist, since their whole status and worldview has become dependent on pretending that everything is a lie.

So Churchill’s greatness, despite the overwhelming evidence, must also be a lie. The thing goes full circle, and the Woke Left and the Woke Right agree.

You cannot have Churchill. He must be reduced. We decide your heroes now. to which there really is only one reply: