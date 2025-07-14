I started the whole Epstein scandal 2.0 period wanting answers on who else was raping underage girls alongside Jeffrey Epstein for all those years. I wanted to know who was abusing and raping young women. I wanted to see evidence and prosecutions. I considered it ridiculous to believe that Epstein had all those connections, all those incredibly powerful friends including serving Presidents and parties full of underage girls he was raping, without other attendees doing the same thing and without their security teams or the intel agencies knowing what was happening.

You can be a rapist for decades and nobody notices. That happens. It’s terrible, but it happens.

You cannot be a rapist for decades and hosting the same victims and lots of other powerful people at the same events without somebody checking on you and discovering what you are. If Bill Clinton doesn’t know what you are, then Bill Gates does. Everyone who regularly interacts with a President is checked out. Everyone who regularly interacts with the world’s richest man, whether that is Bill Gates or Elon Musk or anyone else who reaches that position, is checked out.

It’s just impossible to conceive that the confluence of interacting in those circles and being a rapist for decades doesn’t get noticed, and frankly also stunningly naive about people at the top of our society to suppose that all of them (including those with entirely separate rape claims and abuse stories against them like both Gates and Clinton) were hanging around Epstein and those girls in a completely innocent fashion.

You might as well believe that Diddy’s twenty tons of lube only went on his own penis.

So of course there were others involved, and it’s equally almost impossible to imagine that every intel and alphabet agency in the US ignores all that happening so close to a President. The CIA had to be involved either as the sponsors of Epstein in the first place, or by knowing what was happening and (whether on Presidential orders, for purposes of blackmail, or simply corrupt protection of the powerful) doing nothing to stop it.

You can imagine different degrees of guilt and involvement, but you can’t realistically imagine total innocence.

Guess what? I still hold all of these views and they are unchanged. Ideally if it were possible I’d like to see those other perverts exposed and prosecuted. Of course I would. Anyone moral would.

So we have one area where the outraged influencers who have turned on Trump, Bondi, Bongino and Patel are right.

They are right that these crimes must have occurred and they are right that any decent person should be horrified at it and should want justice. They are right too that rich and powerful people other than Epstein were involved. And they are probably right that the CIA was directly involved.

Now let’s talk about the ways in which they are wrong:

Motivation

It would be lovely to think that every one of these influencers is a pure altruist fighting for good. They are furious with this because they care so much about those underage girls. Only sadly that’s not the case. These influencers are paid for rage bait. They get more money and more power and more influence themselves by feeding the most outraged responses. They are not shining champions of justice, in their own way most of them are just as grubby and sordid as mainstream media. They don’t care that any real Epstein List has probably been destroyed by now. They don’t care that some names bandied about will be witnesses or will be innocent (it’s just as mad to assume everyone who ever met Epstein was also a child rapist as it is to assume that everyone who interacted with him repeatedly wasn’t a child rapist).

All most of them primarily care about is themselves, their status and their income. They don’t give a shit that they might drag down a generally good government and restore a shitty one. They are rage bait narcissists and sideshow crooks who aren’t doing this for morality, but for likes, subscriptions and out of anger that the administration isn’t doing exactly what they tell it to on every topic they speak on. It’s as much about their selfish vanity as it is about caring about underage rape victims, and perhaps a lot more about that vanity than about the moral purity they pretend to possess.

Many of course have another glaring issue in this, which is their Jew hatred and determined efforts to describe Epstein (in the total absence of firm evidence of that except for Ghislaine Maxwell being a Maxwell and Epstein having a -stein in his name) as a Mossad agent.

Hypocrisy and Inconsistency.

As an example of this not really being about actual concern for rape victims and pure desire for justice, let’s take our friend Tucker Carlson as an example. We are being told that these influencers are the moral purists who have stuck to a defend rape victims line that the Trump administration has disgracefully abandoned.

In which case how the hell can these moral purists be friends and defenders of Andrew Tate? There are many credible claims of sexual assault and abuse against Tate. Sure, the authorities and the Deep State will use false sexual smears, but there’s an awful lot against Tate for it all to be invented. Tucker seems to be bosom buddies with Tate these days. And yet we are supposed to think that Tucker is a moral champion and Trump and his administestion are more morally compromised than him? Trump’s record is being one of the very first people to cut Epstein off and refuse to interact with him. He banned him from Mar-a-Lago and he was the only celebrity to go to Epstein’s prosecutors and give evidence and help willingly and without a subpoena. Tucker’s record is developing a close personal friendship with a probable Epstein equivalent (albeit at a lower social level) AFTER the rape accusations dropped.

Tucker and other influencers have also shilled for Qatar and Iran. They have taken money from Arab Muslim nations where abuse of women, rape and beating, Sharia endorsed brutality to wives, daughters and children is all commonplace. Tucker gave a soft soap deferential interview to an Iranian mullah. Iran’s age of consent is 13, and its age of legal marriage is 9.

But these guys have the moral high ground on the Epstein Files just because they keep demanding evidence whether or not it even still exists?

Gullibility and Serving the Real Enemy.

The whole purpose and reason for the influencers, their entire status and need to exist and claims of legitimacy and truthfulness, rest on them not being the mainstream media, of not showing the biases, prejudices and dishonesty of the mainstream media. That claim is completely destroyed when they gullibly press the same attacks and follow the same anti Trump agenda as the mainstream media.

The likes of Tucker or Matt Walsh or any of the others have built their alleged worth and credibility in not falling for mainstream media lies and not serving the same interests as the mainstream media serves.

And apparently they haven’t noticed that attacking Trump and his administration repeats exactly what mainstream media have been doing for years. Nor did they notice that they have been played in this and led in this direction by the mainstream media. Where did the original leaked memo appear? In Axios, a leftist, Globalist mouthpiece that hates Trump. Like bouncing puppies chasing a toilet roll in an Andrex commercial, slavering and drooling, the oh so clever influencers with so much experience spotting mainstream media lies and spin….all ran exactly where Axios told them to run.

Like the most gullible fools imaginable they let their Rage Offence drive them on, not noticing that they were reaching the same place as Cenk Uygur, Owen Jones, The Atlantic and CNN. All now fiercely attacking the Trump adninistration on Axios command, without pausing for a second of thought about why and where the memo was leaked.

None of them have acknowledged one iota of all the good the second term has achieved and none of them seem to give a shit that their attacks could hand the Dems the midterms and stall all the reform still needed. None of them have balanced the non appearance of the Epstein Files against the successful closure of the border and the agents actually arresting other perverts today under Bondi’s orders and direction.

Lack of Achievement Compared to Trump.

I’m being told that the Trump adninistration has failed to deliver. And yes, I wanted those child abuser convictions too. But unlike the influencers I don’t see everything as this one issue. For a start there are lots of OTHER child victims who have nothing to do with the Epstein girls or what went on at Epstein island.

There are children who were trafficked in their hundreds of thousands across the border. Trump has delivered for them. He’s stopped over 90% of that. Far, far more kids saved thanks to the border policy than were ever at Epstein island.

There are kids who end up getting killed or raped by South American cartels and gangs, American kids, that Trump has saved and that this administration is saving. How many fewer victims are there when child rapists are being captured and deported?

There are American kids in disasters who were ignored under prior administrations, who now receive quicker help and more help because Trump actually does give a shit about them.

There are kids killed by foreign drivers who drive recklessly and don’t follow road safety, and there will be fewer of those victims thanks to deportations.

So while Trump has saved tens of thousands, while this administration has, what can Tucker Carlson, Matt Walsh, Laura Loomer and the like say they have actually DONE and DELIVERED compared to Trump? Some films and clips that annoy woke people? Big fucking deal. Trump’s record and the record of this administration isn’t confined to bloody tweets, unlike the reputations and status of influencers. They have done actual good, not just spoken about what is good and bad.

There’s a massive nerve in questioning delivery when you yourself have delivered nothing except some nice videos. Once again there is huge vanity in it all. Yes, you’ve accumulated lots of subscribers. I suppose sometimes you have shared truth and that’s a decent thing to do. Other times you’ve shared click bait and bullshit. Now you’re sharing attacks on Trump with mainstream media.

I haven’t seen any of those influencers take a bullet for their country. I haven’t seen any of them change the reality at the border. I haven’t seen any of them improve the economy. And I haven’t seen any of them deliver the real evidence convicting anyone of sex crimes either. They claim to be investigative journalists, half of them at least claim that. So get the evidence yourselves. You think Trump has betrayed you. You think that evidence exists. Do your fucking job and find it then. Break that scoop…..instead of bad mouthing Trump and Bondi and Bongino and Patel in ways that has the Deep State beaming. Instead of following where Axios leads you on a route to a Democrat restoration which will finish off the US for good.

Matt Walsh tries to tell us that anyone who isn’t dumb enough to throw the Trump administration in the dumpster and set it on fire because of the Epatein Files must be some kind of leftist or child abuser. He makes that retarded point, serving leftist interests and sounding like them, then really thinks that MAGA loyalists are the problem. But the problem is that the likes of Walsh are cosplaying politics and always have been. Trump is getting real things achieved in the real world. What he’s done is enormous, but there is so much working against it.

There are things the administration WILL fail to deliver, and that can happen without it being a betrayal. Walsh and others expect Trump to be like Santa Claus delivering every present they have wished for, with none of the adult recognition that some wishes don’t come true.

I’d fucking like every win imaginable too and I’d love to see Bill Clinton or Bill Gates charged for sex crimes. Can it happen, can it stick, is there still evidence, are all different things to fucking wishes.

Build the wall and take the bullet, Matt. THEN you can turn on Trump and not sound like a fucking ungrateful spoilt child when doing so.