There has been some negative comment on Trump’s picks. This has come from the usual sources:

The exact kind of Republicans who have always been wrong and always opposed Trump. The media. A few purists for whom no list of picks would ever be pure enough.

I won’t count Democrat opposition to these picks. That’s a given. The people who scream hysterically, smash up their TV sets, shave their heads and the rest aren’t going to be happy any more than the average brain munching zombie in a George Romero movie is likely to take up a vegan diet.

Nor are the Democrat politicians who are concerned that their criminal actions during the last 8 years might be exposed (more than they already have been) or result in prosecutions likely to give a fair judgement on Trump’s new appointments.

Screw them.

Personally, when I look at the picks that have been made and the mood music coming out from the Trump team, I couldn’t be more delighted. To me, it really seems as if in 99% of cases Trump has really learned the lessons of his first term.

The most important thing so far is that there has been no route back for the Swamp Establishment traitors who did everything they could to derail the first term and then support the theft of the 2020 election. There has been no rush to accommodate or conciliate with these forces.

No post for Nikki Haley (now claiming she turned one down, which pretty much guarantees she wasn’t offered one). No Bill Barr. No Mike Pence. No John Bolton. No Mike Pompeo. Of course many of these are very obvious enemies and became obvious enemies. But they represent a whole class of poisonous traitors who were crowded around the throne throughout the first term as courtiers working for the enemy. Many of this class controlled key posts that allowed the 2020 steal, particularly Bill Barr.

Their absence alone is a huge improvement that makes positive steps and real beneficial change far more likely. Trump has said that he has learned who can be trusted and who can’t, and the absence of untrustworthy figures and proven enemies in his list of appointments so far supports this claim.

The absence of family members who pushed a liberal conformist line (Ivanka and Jared, who have distanced themselves this time) is also a significant improvement. While Jared should always have credit for the remarkable achievement of the Abraham Accords, in general the line this branch of the Trump family pushed was conducive to Trump being surrounded by people who were determined to prevent Trump following his own much better instincts. There’s no doubt that some people who deliberately blocked Trump ideas and policies were recommended or vouched for by Ivanka and Jared. The family members who will be closest in terms of politics this term are those who believe in Trump as Trump, and have never tried to change him into a typical or conformist figure.

Crucially, Trump has immediately shown that he will use his newer allies in the best possible way. Robert F.Kennedy Jnr as Health and Human Services Secretary will be able to push the vital healthcare reforms he wants to Make America Healthy Again. He has been empowered to tackle the gross corruption of the US medical Eatablishment infrastructure, the drug regulation agencies captured by Big Pharma, and the malign influence of the organisations he fought so boldly and courageously against during the COVID debacle. Kennedy will have direct authority over the 13 largest public health agencies, exactly as his alliance with Trump promised.

The most important area other than Kennedy’s reform of the medical establishment domestically, and probably the key battleground in terms of a lasting defeat of the Swamp, will be the efforts of Vivek and Elon Musk in the new department of Government Efficiency. A serious assault on the permanent administrative State is a serious assault on the Deep State too, and strikes to the core of several key problems from obscene spending levels to engrained (but disastrous) ‘expertise’ in the political class. This will be one of the main areas for reducing wasteful spending but also tackling a mentality of professional entitlement delivering repeated expensive failures.

Similarly Tulsi Gabbard has been aptly rewarded with a post both her own recent persecution (like being put on a terrorist threat list) and her innate intelligence is well suited for, as Director of National Intelligence. As a critic of the perpetual war strategies beloved by the military industrial complex and their intelligence agency allies, Gabbard will hopefully be an effective block on some of the regime change and reckless interference actions abroad that have become the main forte of the CIA. This is a person who also knows from personal experience how the entire intelligence apparatus has been corrupted and turned against decent American citizens rather than put to the protection of those citizens from foreign enemies. The whole domestic enemy targeting of conservatives, patriots, concerned parents speaking at school board meetings, libertarians, MAGA supporters and people like Gabbard herself who leave the Democrat fold will have a determined opponent of this kind of corruption and tyranny in office (to whom many of the perpetrators of this distortion of the role of intelligence agencies will now be answerable).

Marco Rubio as Secretary of State is more of a mixed bag than these former Democrats are. Of particular concern for people who want a strong, independent America putting US interests first and foremost is Rubio’s dedication to NATO, a thoroughly insane organisation that no longer protects NATO countries from the possibility of nuclear war but seems bullishly determined to start one. NATO is a typical example of an originally good and necessary organisation becoming a bloated, malign and power hungry bureaucracy serving only itself. The drain on US resources is unnecessary, and the Russia Must Fall obsession of its leaders both infantile and dangerous. That Rubio co-sponsored a bill that would prohibit a US President from withdrawing from NATO without congressional approval is therefore a bad sign. Slavish devotion to NATO is a key Swamp Establishment position.

On the other hand Rubio is far more sensible in other areas. As with many of Trump’s picks, he has the combative and fearless approach that is exactly what is needed in this second Trump administration. His NATO devotion seems sincerely his own, and not a thing assigned to him as orders from above. He isn’t afraid to tackle other Establishment positions head on, and he’s excellent when dealing with media dishonesty or activist comment against sensible positions. His handling of a pro Palestinian protestor was illustrative of these positive qualities-there was no dissembling, no cautious refusal to answer, no quibbling sanctimony. Rubio bluntly asserted the truth-that Hamas are to blame for any and all deaths following their genocidal atrocities on October 10th last year. This is the kind of direct slap down that pro Palestinian voices need to hear and that will hearten not just Israelis but everyone who knows the difference between an existing allies just war against terrorist filth and the perpetual war policies of conflicts like Ukraine. Rubio has at least half of this equation right, which is a step up from his predecessors.

Trump has also rewarded, rightly, some of those who stayed firm and loyal through the Biden lawfare and witch trial years. Dan Scavino as Deputy Chief of Staff will return to a role ge fulfilled competently in the first Trump administration, and has probed his credentials not only via the experience he has in the role but by being one of those who refused to testify to the corrupt House Jan 6 committee investigation. Similar loyal allies from the first term and from the 2024 campaign have been given the roles their talents are best suited to (people like James Blair and Taylor Budowich).

Far from being unqualified, inexperienced, untested-this team is a blend of the most promising and determined people drawn in over the course of the 2024 campaign and tried and tested allies of longer acquaintance who have shown they can be trusted not to submit to Swamp pressure, even if the most outrageously criminal kind of blunt force is applied to get them to turn on or betray the MAGA agenda and policy platform. One of the advantages of the Biden era is that the real rats and scumbags prostituted themselves in the lawfare cause or on talk shows denouncing Trump when it was advantageous to do so, and none of those people are getting a place at the table this time.

The most hilarious misplaced example of the ‘they are unqualified’ credentialism that serves as a supposedly more rational objection than ‘they are a Nazi’ concerns Trump’s choice for Secretary of Defence. This is indeed an important role. Senior Democrat figures in the military area included several men who wear dresses who seem to have been picked purely on that basis. Those picks were never described by the Pentagon or the media as ‘inexperienced’. Meanwhile, when Trump picks a military veteran with over 20 years of service as Secretary of Defense, we are told that this man is unqualified. We are told the Pentagon is shocked and concerned. For clarification, this is what the mainstream media calls unqualified to run the military:

20 years plus of active military service

Tours of Afghanistan and Iraq

Two Bronze Stars

Two Army Commendation Medals

National Defense Service Medal

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Expert Infantryman Badge

Combat Infantryman Badge

Rank of Major

Peter Hegseth spent half his entire life so far in the military. It’s hard to be more qualified than that.

But as far as I know he doesn’t wear a dress. The Pentagon is very worried about that.

The Democrat and media description of Hegseth as unqualified really is an early indicator that these lying bastards have not learned a thing from the electoral rejection of their Perpetual War, Perpetual Lies and Guys as Gals approach to what the world and the US military needs.

Under that former policy approach people were encouraged to join the US military in order to obtain free military funded sex change operations. Recruitment campaigns claimed that the strongest possible qualification for being a good soldier came from being a bullied schoolgirl with two lesbian parents (I’m not making this up). The top General in the nation was proud to have phoned his Chinese counterparts and treasonously informed them that he would not obey any orders from his Commander in Chief that would upset the Chinese. Chinese spy balloons flew across the land. The Biden Years delivered the utter catastrophe and humiliation of the Afghanistan withdrawal, where billions of dollars worth of US military equipment (together with a nation) were handed over to the Taliban and 13 US Service personnel had their lives thrown away by a military establishment scrabbling to get out without the slightest concern for properly planning the departure.

The media who saw no scandal there are worried that Hegseth has worked….in the media. I guess it takes the media to know what unreliable bastards work in their business, right? The BBC reported the pick as ‘Fox News host nominated Defense Secretary’ while failing to mention Hegseth’s military record.

Elizabeth Warren did the same:

“A Fox & Friends weekend co-host is not qualified to be the Secretary of Defense.

I lead the Senate military personnel panel. All three of my brothers served in uniform. I respect every one of our servicemembers.

Donald Trump's pick will make us less safe and must be rejected.”

A reply summed up the appropriate response to this kind of bullshit dishonesty:

“You left out that Hegseth is twice a bronze star recipient, served 20 years in the military including Iraq and Afghanistan, is a veterans' advocate, and is Ivy League educated.

Characterizing him as simply a Fox News host is a despicable lie of omission.

This bullshit is why your party was wiped out in the election.

Are you all not capable of learning anything, or do you plan to just keep imploding?”

Of course we expect this dishonesty from the media and the Democrats. There is zero indication that the definitive rejection of their habitual lying has resulted in any (even faked) humility and caution yet.

And I suppose we should also have expected the Polite Republican response, horrified by the idea that there now might be more than just Trump sending mean tweets and saying mean things. The Be Nice While Your Country Burns brigade are not happy with these picks. For me, that’s the best recommendation that they could possibly acquire.

I’ll leave with the blunt summation of the responses I put on my Facebook page. It’s a little reinforcement, in blunter language, of what I’ve expressed above. I hope my readers don’t find the repetition redundant:

“It’s pretty amazing that when the job that needs to be done is cleaning out an Augean stable of corruption and filth as swiftly and ruthlessly as possible, there are still people supposedly on the right side who say:

“Gee I don’t know, is Hercules qualified for this kind of job? Does he have his Stable Masters License?”

The more a candidate is described as inappropriate, unqualified, disastrous or yes even associated with some kind of sex slander by the mainstream media and the Democrats and Respectable Republicans, the more the Pentagon is worried and concerned, the more the same perpetual fucking losers are clutching their pearls and gasping in horror….the more you can be sure that this is an EXCELLENT pick.

How can anyone not get this yet? Credentialed and qualified in the eyes of the Establishment means corrupt and useless.Batshit crazy in the eyes of the Eatablishment means lucid, determined and incorruptible.

Stop fucking worrying about if they know that Gazpacho soup is served cold. “OMG he didn’t have a clue about the table settings!”

Who gives a shit?

“OMG there was some bullshit story spread by MSM that never went anywhere and he was never prosecuted for even though if somebody Republican they hate coughed in the wrong direction they were getting arrested for it….the bullshit story MUST BE TRUE!”

Yeah, like Trump is a Russian spy who was pissed on by prostitutes in Moscow kinda true, you mean?

Any pick needs three questions:

1. Does the Establishment hate them?

2. Are they an attack dog or a pussy?

3. Will they get the fucking job done?

That’s it. That’s the qualifications, credentials and ‘good moral character’ you need.

You aren’t hiring a fucking butler or a nanny for your kids. You are hiring a hard nosed bastard who will tear down a mountain of corruption and filth, burn the castle of Dracula to ashes, and maintain a calm smile throughout.

Jesus, when does the ‘he speaks so softly and his hands are like those of a China doll, he’s a perfect little gentleman’ stop being the thing some Republicans are looking for? Those are the guys who DO NOTHING.”