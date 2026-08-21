Yesterday saw one of those days where different stories converged simultaneously to give the clearest possible picture of Modern Britain under globalist progressive rule.

We had two significant court cases reported in the media.

The first was a case involving these men:

Khan Agah, 19, and Noorullah Ahmdzai, 26, two Afghani asylum seekers, encountered a romantic scene while walking through Barking Park on the 16th of August 2025. They saw a man and a woman reclining on the grass.

With touching innocence, the two people they encountered were stargazing on a romantic date. The man had a guitar, and was serenading the woman. It’s hard to think of a more civilised method of courtship than this.

Unfortunately, First World romance had the misfortune of encountering Third World savagery.

In the Third World, there may be instances of men serenading women. There may even be instances of stargazing first dates, although it seems quite unlikely. And especially unlikely in Afghanistan, where it is considered perfectly normal to rape not just women and girls, but little boys too.

The rape of children is so culturally normalised and condoned in Afghanistan, both through the boy-rape practise of bacha bazi and through Islamic instruction on forced child marriage, women and children being the possessions of fathers and husbands, and Koranic instructions on sexual slavery, that the Taliban formalised the whole thing in their legal code.

Decree Number 18 of the Afghan Criminal Procedural Regulations “legitimizes child marriages by allowing fathers to arrange unions for minors and treating a girl’s silence after puberty as consent”. The Regulations also explicitly recognise slavery as legal. Impoverished families frequently sell their children into sexual slavery while Afghani society as a whole accepts raping these children as perfectly normal, the sort of thing wealthier men acquire as an enjoyable luxury in the same way a western man might decide to purchase a sports car. Slave markets are common, and Afghan men discuss their salivating anticipation of purchasing child sets slaves online in a completely shameless fashion.

Khan Agah and Noorullah Ahmdzai knew exactly how to react, according to Afghani cultural practices, when encountering the star gazing couple. A woman in a park at night was quite clearly a whore who wanted sex with anyone. Just to be on the safe side though, the two men decided that one would hold a knife to the throat of the man while the other raped the woman. This is what they proceeded to do, in a manner completely natural and unremarkable to their cultural heritage.

The second case being heard in court and reported on yesterday was fairly similar. In that case a fourteen year old girl made the mistake of deciding to travel on a train from Kent to London. Her reward for this dangerous activity was to be repeatedly raped on the journey by two Afghan migrants who happened to find her alone in an otherwise empty carriage. The Inner London Crown Court heard how Baryalai Rahimi, 25, faces three rape charges and other sexual offences, while Mirebadurahman Sadat, 29, is charged with assault by penetration and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

It is of course true, as most of the British middle class Establishment would rush to interject, that there are Afghans who aren’t rapists. It is equally true that there are white British men who are rapists. What such people won’t acknowledge however is that Afghan culture sees child rape as normal and a perk of wealth or power, while British culture sees child rape as horrific, evil and disgusting. This is quite a significant distinction, and it is reflected in the likelihood of an Afghan being a child repost compared to a White British man being a child rapist.

The Afghan migrant or asylum seeker is therefore many, many times more likely to rape women and children than a British by birth, ethnicity and culture man is.

This is an irrefutable fact. It’s an obvious and glaring fact if you actually acknowledge what cultural lessons and practices are taught in Afghanistan (just as it would be obvious with regard to Pakistani men who committed the vast bulk of the gang rapes covering at least 250,000 white victims over a 30-40 year period. One must recall as well, that each of these victims were raped many times by many men. We are talking here about MILLIONS of rapes that would not have happened without Pakistani men being imported to Britain).

In roughly the last 20 years there has been a near ten fold increase in recorded rapes in Britain. In 1997 there were 8, 841 recorded rapes. In 2026 there were 74,265 up to August. By the end of the year we might be at 11 or 12 times the number of rapes that occurred in 1997.

To put this in context around 50,000 rapes in the former Yugoslavia during the war that ripped that country apart were classified as a humanitarian emergency rape crisis by the UN at the time. Britain sees more than that every year now.

Most tellingly of all, our ten fold increase in rape is actually remarkably close to the increase in net migration to the UK. The last time (other than 2020 COVID travel restrictions) that Britain saw below 50,000 net migration, was 1997. In 1997 we saw migration at 47,000. Through the last 20 years since we have added 10 million people at least to the UK population. This averages 500,000 per year.

Remarkably, the rate of increase of rape matches the rate of increase of migration almost exactly. Both show roughly a ten fold increase.

Our chart of the origins of sexual offenders tells us that several Third World nations produce far more sex offenders than Britain, without these imports, would itself produce. These are the nations represented by the occupants of the small boat dinghy invasions. The people we are the least effective at stopping are the people who are most likely to be rapists.

Our newly installed, never faced a general election as leader Prime Minister tells us that small boat crosses are down, that net migration is down, and that everything is improving. What he doesn’t admit is that net migration can go down when net emigration goes up-which it has. More people fleeing Britain because it’s becoming such a shithole can have an illusory effect of making your net migration figures look better when you are actually still having obscene numbers of arrivals, because to get the net figure all emigration is subtracted from all immigration.

You can also reduce the ‘number of small boat crossings’ by the boats getting bigger rather than by the boats being stopped. You’ll have a lower number of boats, but more illegal migrants.. This is exactly what has happened. Much larger vessels are now coming, and French police and the media report armed military type forces guarding some of these boats to prevent French efforts to stop them. France is paid by Britain to halt these illegal crossings, but French police somewhat reasonably don’t wish to be shot at in order to fulfil an obligation to another nation. The armed gangs aren’t challenged, and the bigger boats cross.

So much for the last Labour Prime Minister’s pledge to “smash the gangs”. Whatever migrant ‘smashing’ Kier Starmer engaged in, it remained a private business of no benefit to the UK.

It seems though a new and typically British solution has been discovered.

Rather than stopping the boats, smashing the gangs, deporting the illegals, preventing the rapes, patrolling the Channel, intercepting and returning the boats to France, removing the asylum financial and welfare pull factors and withdrawing from asylum accords and laws (effective measures) Britain has decided to politely ask Third World savages not to rape anyone. Referring to the Afghan rape cases yesterday, the Hungarian Conservative online news account said this:

“The convictions emerged just as Britain was debating extraordinary new Home Office guidance for asylum seekers explaining that rape, sexual harassment and sex with children are illegal, giving the case a disturbing irony.

The nine-page booklet, Understanding Behaviours and Expectations in the UK, tells arrivals that consent is required for sex, including within marriage, that anyone under 16 cannot legally consent, and that threats, force or pressure must never be used to obtain sex. It also warns against sexual remarks, following people or making ‘kissing sounds’ at strangers.”

I’m awfully sorry to trouble you, and it’s absolutely lovely to have you here, it really is, vibrant multiculturalism-yay!-but could you possibly stop raping people? I know, I know, I don’t mean to be a drag. We all need a good time, goodness gracious me, let the old hair down, have a bit of fun and so forth, but blast it, we generally don’t like it involving women and children without their consent, you see? I hate to impose on you like this, old boy, I really do. You have all my sympathy. Young lad, hormones surging, the sap rising in the stem, so to speak, we have all been there, even an old fuddy duddy like me…..look, can we offer some sort of compromise, yes? State funded brothels, perhaps, with every new asylum centre?”

God help us all.