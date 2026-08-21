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Derek Sibthorpe's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe
4d

Until 1957, I grew-up with my parents and older brother on the private Leftly estate in Barking. The houses on our road, Sheringham Drive, were occupied mostly by middle-class families with just five car owners (my father had a 1936 SS Jaguar) with a splendid secondary school/primary School/nursery school complex (Park Modern) at the bottom of the road (now called Barking Abbey). Barking park was a wonderful and beautiful haven for all including an Olympic size Lido pool, a little lake with a stern-paddle wheel passenger boat, and a splendid 7 1/4" gauge 4-6-2 loco live-steam railway for Sunday public rides. Each year, there was a traveling 'fair' with rides powered by a thundering diesel generator on the back of a beautifully painted and lined scammel, Foden, or Diamond T. Amusement stalls, including .22-short calibre pump-action Winchester rifles for target shooting, all with no age restrictions and 'elf-n-safety' an unknown phrase. No hooliganism, no crime, no accidents, just civilised contented people. Barking was bombed in the recent war but most of the centre undamaged with lovely shops selling that which was available in those days of austerity. Three cinemas, and an indoor swimming pool in the town centre. From the age of 6 or 7, I could go out all day unaccompanied with friends to the park or further afield without a single worry from my mother. I haven't seen Barking for 20 years but, even by 2005 or so, it had transformed into the Republic of Concrecia with ugly buildings and crowded with faces alien to mine. Such a dramatic change from a civilised country and its people to the crime/drug-ridden shit-hole it has become.

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PJ Ford's avatar
PJ Ford
4d

Scenario: An MP's child is raped by an illegal.

What then?

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