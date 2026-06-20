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Jeremy Poynton's avatar
Jeremy Poynton
1h

I’ve seen more elegant grain silos. That is as ugly as Obama is poisonous. A fitting legacy.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
40m

The Obama Center is perfect because it accidentally tells the truth.

https://luthmann.substack.com/p/obamas-dark-tower

Obama politics always promised harmony while producing division, promised uplift while feeding elite vanity, promised humility while building a shrine, and promised beauty while delivering brutalist confusion. Jupp’s phrase “Woke in Stone” lands because the building looks like the ideology feels: cold, swollen, joyless, asymmetrical, anti-human, and contemptuous of tradition. Monticello, the Lincoln Memorial, and the Library of Congress lift the soul. Obama’s Dark Tower lectures it. The hypocrisy is the legacy. They call ugliness beauty because obedience now matters more than truth.

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