I’ve just seen a scene from a Disney show called 9-1-1.

It has a black female cop and a white male cop on a plane. The black cop finds that the white cop has taped up an innocent person to their chair. He’s held people on the plane for 8 hours, and when this man complained (mentioning a dead parent in a coffin in the hold for extra hard hitting emotional impact) the white cop brutally attacked him and taped his mouth shut.

The white cop did all this because the CEO of the airplane company told him to.

The black cop then explains how unjust and greedy and capitalist the airline company is with a completely unrelated lecture, whilst also showing of course that black females have an unerring sense of justice that white males can never equal.

And everyone cheered.

I find this stuff really fascinating on so many levels.