In the last week I’ve seen two cases where ‘our side’ have celebrated a victory that isn’t really a victory at all.

In the UK the MSM tried to smear Reform as racist and homophobic. They did an undercover investigation claiming to prove that a Reform activist used the word ‘Paki’ regarding people of Pakistani descent and that he also described Pride festivals as degenerate.

This attempted smear failed when Farage pointed out that the man in question was an actor saying these things in character for a performance.

In Australia Tucker Carlson is said to have destroyed a progressive liberal reporter who tried to link him to the Great Replacement Theory. Tucker pointed out that black Americans have been in America for 400 years and that black citizens are also replaced by a massive wave of new immigration. Tucker denied he has ever said that white people were being replaced.

Now the points Farage and Tucker made were accurate and they ‘won’ their encounters. But in each case it was a victory that came partly from accepting the other side defining what is respectable.

My thought is this: we must be able to say that Pride is degenerate. Many gay people know this is true. Many people know that Pride isn’t about equality anymore, or just about being gay. Pride is about LGBTQ+ activism which includes bizarre sexual fetishes performed in public and even aimed at children.

The Q in LGBTQ+ stands for Queerness Theory, and writers of that have defended ‘minor attraction’ (child rape) and bestiality.

This stuff IS degenerate so why should we bar ourselves from saying that?

We might also accept a word is a racial epithet and not that nice. Does that mean we accept that anyone who has ever said it is evil and that this magic word bars them forever from society? That’s insane, but that’s what we are accepting. That’s what even the champions of the fight back against political correctness and progressive tyranny seem to be accepting. For a start, this particular banned word happens to be true. It’s just a shortened version of the name of a real people with a real country of origin.

A people who have been overwhelmingly responsible for the gang rape of white children in the UK. Former Labour MP Sarah Champion suggested some years ago that over a 30 year period a million children were victims of this organised gang rape culture which was overwhelmingly composed of Pakistani men targeting white children.

But we must pretend the bad word for them is the great crime, and not the gang rape of our children by members of their community?

That too is insane.

Similarly the fact is that the majority of the existing population of western nations are white. If you replace that population, which is happening at a rate never seen before in history, the majority of people losing out are white. It IS a replacement of white people, it IS most harmful to white people, and when you combine it with Critical Race Theory, with constant attacks on white people and now legal injust disparities in treatment that white people lose out from, AND mainstream politicians actually CELEBRATING white replacement….then all this quite clearly IS an intentional replacement of white people.

Yes, existing ethnic minorities also lose out, which is why many of them want the borders fixed and illegal mass immigrant invasions dealt with. We ALL lose out as existing citizens when services are put under huge strain and millions of arrivals can quickly claim support and benefits. But the majority of those who are paying taxes that are giving money to people who invaded their country are white.

Here is MigrationWatch speaking in 2021, before the dinghy invasions and immigration to the UK hitting 1 million arrivals per year:

“…90% of growth since 2017 has been driven by immigration and subsequent children. Since 2001, the foreign-born share of the population has doubled to about nine million. Meanwhile, the number of those from an ethnic minority background, including ‘White Other’, has more than doubled to over 13 million; their share of the population rising from 10% to 21%. Just over one third of all births now involve at least one foreign born parent and one in three pupils in English state-funded schools are from an ethnic minority background. Furthermore, the share of the population of other ethnic backgrounds is already much larger amongst younger people than in the wider population.”

The scale of the replacement is vast, equivalent now to x40 Norman Invasion landings per year. The deliberateness of the replacement must be acknowledged, given that huge scale replacement has been occurring for over 20 years. In the US, Biden and others have openly floated about the white majority disappearing, whilst the Biden administration itself acknowledges 11 million illegal arrivals (independent estimates suggest the true figure is more like 30 million). This total collapse of a demographic majority and this simultaneous collapse of a national border does not happen accidentally.

That’s just the facts. You don’t get CRT, open borders, constant attacks on ‘whiteness’ and mass demographic change all at the same time without the political intent to replace white people.

Most of those who will suffer most will be white, just based on who the old majority were.

So have the courage to say that is what is happening.

Otherwise you might ‘win’ an encounter, but you are still letting your opponent be the referee in charge of the rules of the game.

It is NOT homophobic to say that Pride festivals are now degenerate and not about equality. It is NOT racist to say that the white population is being replaced-that’s definitely happening, and it’s the REPLACEMENT itself that is motivated by racism.

Our champions have become better at not giving a damn what the other side thinks. At knowing that the other side are malign liars. But they also need to become better at not accepting the other side framing the language that’s respectable, too.