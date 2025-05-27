There was widespread celebration among delighted journalists and progressives yesterday after a car ploughed into a crowd of people, with 47 people injured, two seriously, after it emerged that the driver was a white British male. Police and mainstream journalists were spotted high fiving as they realised that the driver wasn’t a brown skinned Muslim terrorist.

The event happened at a parade celebrating Liverpool FC’s Premiership football title, on Water Street in Liverpool City Centre. A black Ford Galaxy car was reported travelling at high speed before hitting the crowd. Police are not treating it as a terrorist incident as it seems the driver lost control of the vehicle. That however was not the focus of reporting.

“It was such a wonderful day for us, it really was. We have been waiting and hoping for an event like this for a long time. As soon as I heard what had happened, I knew what we had to do. Front page, and the words WHITE BRITISH as prominently as possible in the headline. It was so obvious.” An ecstatic Jeremy Felch, Editor of The Scum, explained to us. Julia Louise Hot-Monocle, roving reporter for The Daily Slither, nodded enthusiastically, adding “Everyone I know is just so happy. Obviously it would have been much better if he was actually a terrorist, but the fact that the driver was white and British was exactly what we needed. I’ve already had four articles accepted talking about the percentage of dangerous driving that comes from white people, and I’ve got an interview lined up with Lewis Hamilton about why only black people should be allowed to drive. It’s just so thrilling to be part of a moment like this.”

As the fact that the driver was WHITE and BRITISH dominated the early edition headlines, social media was quick to follow the lead established by the legacy media outlets. Several reporters said that was one of the most exciting elements of the day. Often left behind the curve on fast breaking news and increasingly irrelevant in the age of instant social commentary, reporters were delighted to find that they were once again shaping the narrative.

“It was like the good old days really when we got to determine who won elections without any other fraud involved. It’s been terrible for us in recent years. We get paid still, but we have professional pride too and we have noticed how many people no longer believe us on anything and look elsewhere for their reporting. It hurts. We work very hard on our lies, and we want them to be appreciated. The beauty of a white driver ploughing into a crowd is that we could say something true that does the same job we always do, you know, being massively racist to white people and trying to totally crush the spirit of the majority of the population. Well, here, we had a horrible event that we could immediately put to that purpose. You can’t imagine the relief.” Babatunde Mohammed X, of The Gay Gazan Gazette, added.

The celebrations in print media were shared by TV stations and radio outlets who all receive millions of pounds of funding from people who hate whiteness. Veteran political talk show host Matthew Rimming, star of ITV’s long running The Morning Dump, took up the story and described to us the scenes:

“It was absolute carnage. There were bodies everywhere, people flung side to side, shattered and broken, just complete chaos….no, no, not at the crash, I’m talking about the party. ITV, Channel Four, the BBC, Reuters, all the print dailies, we were all there. We got our pieces out, all with that WHITE BRITISH bit as prominent as possible, and then it was just an orgy, you know, an outpouring of relief and gratification. These have been dark days for us. We never describe killers or terrorists anymore. We have even largely stopped describing rent boys and sex scandals. We just have this same old script we trot out all the time, not talking about anything real, and basically just filling the pages with opinion pieces from Gender Studies graduates. We use AI for most of it, or Antifa send us a 14 year old lesbian with a nose ring and she does it. It’s all Eddie Izzard looks stunning in a dress, and eat bugs, and isn’t it great now that you can be put in prison for any non Regime opinion. I’ve published It’s Time to Talk About White Racism 67 times and nobody has noticed it’s the same article….all the time we are basically only allowed to say Far Right and not much else….its not just about being shills and shitbags, you know….you can’t understand how great it felt to include a description of the driver. I felt like I was one of those old time journos in a black and white movie, the ones who actually said something.”

Talking to Matthew’s colleagues it was clear thar his perspective was one shared by most of his profession, although many were too drunk or high to confirm that. We strolled between the snoring half naked journalists in the aftermath of the party. The Filipino cleaners will have a lot of work to do, but the shy smiles and bleary eyed greetings spoke of a profession finally getting to do what they love best.

Not just purely theoretical white hating articles, but white hating articles with a nugget of fact at the core of them, like a pound coin wrapped in a turd. That’s what they want to do. That’s what their professional pride requires.

And that’s what they delivered.