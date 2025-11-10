Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
6m

I watched the Tucker piece with Fuentes in utter boredom for 10 minutes and turned it off. Fuentes is just another silly dork with a megaphone that in another age would be prancing in foolscap, scraping for pennies as a target for excrement. Tucker is sinking into irrelevance faster than his manic,schoolgirl laugh.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Jupp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture