This article also appears in The Conservative Woman, a UK based publication that shares the best and boldest conservative, patriotic, and populist content, with many other great writers besides yours truly.

It can be found here:

https://newsletter.conservativewoman.co.uk/tj/c/eyJ2Ijoie1wiYVwiOjEzNTA3NzksXCJsXCI6MTcwNjY0MjA0OTY3MDg1ODE1LFwiclwiOjE3MDY2NDMxOTYzNjIxMDg2NX0iLCJzIjoiODE1MWY1MDNlZmE0NWJjZiJ9

Just click on the link and click again on the title and it will open. I urge people to check out TCW if you haven’t already become familiar with it. The advice I offer is intended to defend MAGA and Jews at the same time. We can’t let grifters and people with other agendas poison the most important movement towards sanity and sense the West has.

For the benefit of those who find they have trouble with the link, the draft version appears below:

On October 27th Tucker Carlson interviewed the podcaster Nick Fuentes, and published the interview on his own website the following day. The interview immediately provoked a firestorm of response in both mainstream and alternative media. Many British people may not have heard of Feuntes before. He’s the 27 year old influencer and commentator often cited as the figurehead or leader of the Groyper Movement, a mainly internet based group of young online radicals who delight in breaking cultural and social taboos on the kind of things that can be said on public forums or shared spaces. Fuentes fo example has personally praised Hitler on multiple occasions, and that’s the kind of level of thinking we are talking about with most of the Groyper movement. The following is fairly typical of the majority of his content:

“Jews are running society, women need to shut the f--- up, blacks need to be imprisoned for the most part, and we would live in paradise; it’s that simple.”

Generally, then, even if Fuentes advances some positions that are mainstream conservative ones, like a belief in Western Civilisation or a claim to be opposing leftism and wokeness, he always discredits and undermines them with obviously racist and foul mouthed extremism as his ‘conclusion’ of what the West needs. All of this is part of a package of picking very controversial and offensive statements in order to drive clicks and engagement and become a well known, famous person. Thus while Fuentes does say many things that a Nazi would say, it’s somewhat complicated by his background in what has been called ‘shitposting’-saying things that you know are incredibly controversial and pushing boundaries driven more by a desire for notoriety and attention than by whether or not you believe what you are saying. Only Feuntes could ever confess whether he’s just doing it for money and attention and to cross taboos, but that doesn’t really in the end matter-he says all the things a Neo Nazi would say.

Leftists and mainstream media have long reacted to all this by treating Fuentes as a much more serious and influential figure than he actually is. It’s true he’s built up a following of just under a million subscribers, and true too that the things he says are vile and disgusting. But it serves the interests of both Democrats and the Establishment Right to pretend that Fuentes has more power than he really does. It’s very worrying that a gleeful Jew hater and racist like him is prominent at all, but it’s equally deeply dishonest and a smear to pretend that he has any link to the Trump administration. Back in 2022 Fuentes was smuggled into a dinner meeting Trump had with Milo Yiannopoulis. Neither Trump nor his circle had invited Feuntes to attend, and Milo stated that he and Kanye West (who of course descended into his own sewer of antisemitism and madness) cooked up the idea of Milo bringing Feuntes along as a means of “making Trump’s life miserable”.

In other words attention seeking controversialists ambushed Trump by trying to place him alongside Fuentes when Trump didn’t even know who he was. They did so knowing that this would damage Trump, and wanting that effect. Predictably, the plan worked and mainstream media ran with a smear campaign presenting the Jew hating Hitler admirer as the kind of person Trump hangs around with. In reality, other than that single ambush, there are no documented instances of Trump meeting Feuntes. Far from being a champion of the youth wing of MAGA, Feuntes has been highly critical of Trump on multiple occasions and is part of the same group of people (which includes Tucker Carlson) who are scornful of Trump’s Jewish family links and support for Israel. Jew haters in the US have increasingly attacked Trump as an ‘Israel First’ leader, and Feuntes posted that there was a war for control of the US Right between those controlled by the “Jewish lobby” and those who genuinely put (in his eyes) America First.

All of this has been of enormous assistance to the Left and the Democrats as a means of deflecting from antisemitism becoming rife in their own base, from student and activist support of Hamas, and from the constant drumbeat of anti Israel extremism from both Muslim and Hard Left leaders within the Democrat Party which has seen antisemitism in general surge. It enables them to entirely skip questions regarding Democrat voting students chasing Jews across the US campus, or even more damaging questions regarding exactly what representatives like Ilhan Omar or New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (who called for a “global intifada”) really think about Jews. Mamdani, for instance, was endorsed and campaigned for by Jeremy Corbyn, whose leadership of the Labour Party pushed antisemitism to the very top of the British political scene. Any link to Feuntes, via Tucker or anyone else, provides ‘corroboration’ for the cynical and disgusting slurs the Left routinely apply to Trump. In this way the President simultaneously takes flak for both being Netanyahu’s puppet and far too pro Israel so far as Jew haters are concerned, and somehow at the same time is also a Hitler copy as described in the insanely biased rhetoric of Democrats like Robert Reich.

As the Democrat Party has become more and more extreme itself, to the point of electing candidates like Jay Jones who fantasised about murdering Republican children, it’s move relentlessly towards the Hard Left has combined with ever more rabid hatred of Trump, until it’s use of the words fascist and authoritarian and Nazi has extended with ever bolder shamelessness to encompass anything and everything even vaguely rightwing. This, ironically, has had the effect of frequently rendering charges of racism and antisemetism as nothing more than the standard weapons of leftist ‘debate’ whenever the Left isn’t already committing murders like that of Charlie Kirk or arson campaigns like that against Elon Musk or campus physical assaults like those of Antifa. Crying Nazi for any rightwing position, and aiming it at an incredibly pro Jewish President like Trump, has actually helped genuine Jew haters and Nazis like Feuntes claim that such charges are always false and always merely about leftist propaganda.

In this sense the hysteria and dishonesty of the Left has helped create the popularity of Feuntes, far more than Donald Trump has. And the manner of thinking about Jews that Feuntes represents, the conspiratorial idea that Jewish money, influence and power creates all the problems America faces, is in fact advocated by leading Democrats in the same way as it is advocated by Feuntes or by Carlson. The Left’s claims of protecting Jews from rightwing Nazis are quite clearly a lie, but remain a surprisingly effective one: 33% of New York’s Jews voted for Mamdani, who literally embraced Muslim terrorism on the campaign trail by praising an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Centre Bombing. Both what’s been called the Woke Right (Tucker, Candace Owens, Feuntes) and the extremist Democrats share the same attitudes towards Israel, and therefore towards Jews since ‘anti-Zionism’ so frequently exists as a fiction by which Jew haters pretend they would stop hating Jews if only Israel didn’t exist. Both, too, are highly critical of Trump and exist in a perpetual state of extremist outrage, whether that comes as falsely depicting Trump and his administration as servants of Israel or whether it comes from describing them as Nazis. The truth is that Jew haters of the Feuntes ilk and the extremists in the Democrat Party hate both Jews AND Trump, while existing in a mutually beneficial relationship with each other. People like Tucker or Feuntes need a mad Democrat Party to justify their existence, and mad Democrats need people like Tucker and Feuntes to justify their supposed ‘Resistance’.

Nor is the attempt to smear MAGA and the Trump administration with Tucker’s descent into Jew hatred as evidenced by his friendly interviews with Iranian leaders, his claims that Trump is controlled by Israel, his platforming of Holocaust deniers like Darryl Cooper and of Feuntes most recently, just limited to dishonest Democrats of the Robert Reich mould. An Establishment Conservatism that has failed to protect western populations from mass immigration and failed to uphold western values or protect western citizens also has a vested interest in falsely associating the Trump administration (doing the sensible things Conservative Inc hasn’t done) with the kind of Jew hating madness Tucker and Feuntes engage in. In Britain for instance the patrician Centre Right journalist Charles Moore thunders that Donald Trump and JD Vance need to speak out against Tucker but are, he claims, scared of doing so since they might thereby lose young radicals (Tucker’s reach is considerably wider than that of Feuntes).

Moore’s intervention is suffused with the Establishment Conservative snobbery towards the Trump administration that has so often seen those on the Right obsessed with polite submission to the Left rather than bold defences of patriotism and tradition end up despising Trump and right-leaning populism far more than they ever attack the extremist drift of the Democrats in the US or the Labour Party in the UK. There’s almost an underlying glee in his piece that he gets to join in and associate JD Vance with the likes of Fuentes. The cack-handed blindness of Kevin Roberts, The Heritage Foundation leader who defended Tucker’s avuncular embrace of the revolring Feuntes, did not help and seems to have given Moore an excuse for his semi hit-piece sneering about Vance’s silence on these issues.

Nevertheless, there is truth too in what Moore had to say, however dishonest his motives may be. The fact is that while true conservatives (note, I don’t mean snobbish Establishment ones) may know that Tucker Carlson is not really a MAGA figure and that Nick Feuntes had so little contact and regard from the administration that he had to gate crash a dinner to get anywhere near Trump, many people do bundle them all together as ‘the Right’. It’s an association every enemy of MAGA wants to make because Trumpist populism providing a real battle against leftist excess and Globalist power terrifies the Democrat aligned consensus mainstream.

Indeed, when we look at this whole alleged ‘split on the Right’ properly, we see it in the context of 80 years of the Left using the horrors of Nazism and the evil of antisemitism as a scatter gun drive by shooting assassination of every rightwing principle, an approach Moore style Centre Rightists have always been too cowardly to confront. This if anything though makes it all the more important for the innocent, like Trump and hopefully like Vance, to fight against such smears by false association. The quickest way to do that would be, in this instance, to do as the Establishment Right demands. People like Candace, Feuntes, and Tucker must be cut off from the MAGA core and from access to the administration. Not only would that give the moral clarity that is needed at a time of growing extremist antisemitism from multiple sources, but it also works as an effective and obvious counter to the constant and insane rhetoric that casts defending national borders, enforcing immigration laws and fighting entrenched corruption (the real MAGA projects) as white supremacy and fascism.

The likes of Tucker and Feuntes have always been somewhat unbalanced, even before Tucker’s Jew hatred became as obvious and explicit as that of Feuntes. Candace Owens began her career as a leftist race grifter and has recently gone so far as to accuse Trump of killing Charlie Kirk. Tucker Carlson privately opined in 2020 that he hated Trump with a passion and wanted him gone. These people have never been true friends of MAGA or any real rightwing cause, but simply adopted that persona for a time when it advanced their personal careers to do so. More recently, their obsession with hating Israel is a direct contradiction of the Trump administration position, and has been a grotesque and poisonous influence on US youth. There’s no better way to answer lies from the Left or from Establishment figures regarding the nature of MAGA and Trump’s second term than to make it plain that Tucker’s descent into apparent antisemetic madness, or that of any other influencer, has nothing to do with the efforts of the 2nd Trump term to restore American sanity, greatness and competence. Far from being aligned with such an agenda, Tucker and co. represent the very opposite and are an embarrassing and cancerous attachment to rightwing politics that can and should be swiftly excised.

Whether it’s genuine belief or cynical clickbait, these people don’t care if they damage the reputation of the Right or if the things they now advance are evil and harmful. Tucker for instance recently said Mamdani, a Marxist Islamist, was more America First than Trump, which is a genuinely insane position to advance. Feuntes in the Tucker interview spoke about how much he admired Stalin, which should have indicated to everyone that this person’s extremism isn’t really a reflection on rightwing politics. That Trump has been a stalwart friend of Israel and of Jews is something to be proud of, not ashamed of. Both the hatred of Jews and charges of being an Israel First candidate must be met head on by condemning these grifters and racists and emphasising that there is nothing rightwing, just as there is nothing rational or true or America First, in hating Jews and spinning paranoid fantasies about one of the strongest allies, in Israel, the US has.

It shouldn’t be done because the Left demand it, or because Charles Moore does too, and certainly not just because I say so….but because it’s the right and moral thing to do, the sensible rightwing thing to do, like the rest of the Trump platform, and because it so directly answers the false smears placed against the administration by far more extreme opponents. Divorcing from these antisemetic talking heads will be pragmatic as well as moral. Tucker’s content has become a pus filled sore. Feuntes’s content always has been. For the good of both America and MAGA, this poison must be lanced.