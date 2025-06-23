Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George S. Bardmesser's avatar
George S. Bardmesser
9h

“The Iraq Wars removed Saddam on the basis of a lie and ended up with long years of anarchy and chaos in a ruined nation, hundreds of thousands of pointless civilian deaths, and no WMDs firmly proving the whole thing was completely pointless….save for the point of generating vast military and rebuilding contracts, of course.”

It’s worth mentioning that the number of civilian deaths in Iraq that can be ascribed to US operations fighting insurgency (or relating to it) is under considerable debate. The high number (one hundred thousand, or similar numbers) usually comes from sources about as trustworthy as the “Gaza Ministry of Health”. The people counting these deaths almost always have an ideological agenda, and a strong incentive to count every death twice or three or four times, to take rough estimates that are based on little more than wild-ass guesses at face value, and to count every bearded guy with an AK as a civilian because his family says he was just an innocent bystander out for a stroll.

I have seen numbers as low as 8,000 civilians. Whatever the real number is (and we’ll probably never know what the real number is), I tend to believe it is far, far lower than the hundreds of thousands often mentioned.

Not to quibble with the rest of it, obviously.

“The Ukraine stalemate has not weakened Russia internationally or strengthened the West geopolitically. Our interventionism has had a reverse effect to any rational one that might explain it. It’s harmed the German economy more than the Russian one (Russia ultimately secured increased trade by being forced to pivot from the West to India and China-the current GDP growth for Germany is -0.27% i.e. contraction, for Britain a measly 0.34% growth that is effectively recession and for Russia a healthy 3.6% growth).”

OK, here, with all due respect, I have to quibble rather vociferously. By what measure is Russia stronger internationally? Because it has North Korea as an ally now? Because it has Iran as an (ahem) ally? The Baltic Sea is now a NATO lake – Russia considers that a MAJOR defeat, even if it prefers not to talk about it, since there is nothing it can do about it. Sweden and Finland being members of NATO is also a defeat from the Russian perspective. (I am not debating the worth of NATO here, or the value of adding them to NATO – I am simply pointing out that TO RUSSIA, these are major defeats.)

For Putin, having to consort with African cannibals at his “summits” instead of European chancellors and prime ministers is a huge blow. Now, you can argue that Keir Starmer or the feckless EU politicians are no better than some cannibal from Congo – and you may be right. But PUTIN doesn’t see it that way.

Russia lost the markets in Europe, and its pivot to China has been pitiful from an economic perspective. China takes in Russian natural resources, and returns shoddy Chinese goods at double or triple their normal price. In other words, Russia has become, functionally, a colony of China. Its other export to China, btw, is young Russian women looking for Chinese husbands. Yes, it’s a big industry these days.

There is no 3.6% growth in Russia, any more than there is 5% growth in China. These numbers are completely cooked – even Russian officials at the recent St. Petersburg Economic Forum are admitting, through gritted teeth, that things are going badly economically. How badly? We don’t really know, since actual data from the government is no longer trustworthy (if it is published at all – just as in China, btw), but any growth is just military hardware being burned up on the battlefields.

“all while driving Russia into the arms of China and speeding the building of BRICS as an alternative power block.”

BRICS is an organization whose members have nothing in common with each other. It’s just a talking club. In the case of China and India, they are not even friends – they have serious border disputes, and India is looking to displace China now as the world’s factory. A discussion of BRICS as an alternative to anything is just a fantasy.

I generally agree with the rest of the piece, but here, I think the author was driving a bit too fast around the bend.

Incidentally, breaking news: Trump announced a ceasefire in the Israel-Iran war coming in a few hours. Personally, I would have preferred to see another week of mostly peaceful but fiery Israeli airstrikes on Iran, but I assume Netanyahu and Trump know more than I do. Perhaps Israel is close to running out of easy targets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
kay's avatar
kay
8h

These are interesting times aren't they? People going ballistic over minor issues as you pointed out, and actually standing for Iran having nukes as we watch them burn the American flag weekly, send out suicide bombers regularly, and treat their women like property.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Jupp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture