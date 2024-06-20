Popular entertainment isn’t as popular these days. And we are familiar with the reasons for that, but it’s worth reiterating them.

Hollywood used to make its money out of escapism. It made its money by creating fictional worlds that were better than the real world. It took some of the most beautiful people on the planet and, through teams of make-up artists, talented fashion designers and costumiers, black and white carefully posed publicity shots and every visual trick it could think of, it made them more beautiful.

And it gave them stories, big, bold, brash beautiful stories. At the height of its cultural significance it was employing writers like Fitzgerald and Faulkner and Hemingway. It could easily pay the very best writers more money than they had ever seen. Even a generation after that, it could use the very best genre writers around for ideas and series episodes, as it did with the likes of Harlan Ellison.