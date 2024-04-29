Elon Musk once described himself as a free speech absolutist. When he took over Twitter and began the process of transforming it into X, he struck a serious blow to the control of the narrative and the conformity of the social media sphere to the dictates of the globalist progressive worldview.

Thanks to that takeover, we had all sorts of things that were previously dismissed as ‘conspiracy theories’ confirmed.

We found out that the social media companies had an intimate and entangled relationship with the security services and alphabet agencies, and that these allegedly private companies were agents of the State created, in many instances, not by maverick technical innovators but by people funded by and controlled by organisations like the CIA.

Others had put this view of these companies forward previously, but the difference was that removing one of these companies from the plugged in network that all the others were still parts of allowed firm evidence of these relationships to emerge. More importantly, the evidence could emerge that not only were these companies and other parts of the Big Tech biosphere grown from seeds planted by intelligence agencies to allow a pervasive monitoring and direction of public opinion, with parts of their operating technology derived directly from military industrial contracts, but we could also see how those ties continued after the initial stages of development.

We could see, for example, someone like Matt Taibbi showing us what honest investigative journalism would expose about the intelligence agency and Swamp direction of social media platforms against Trump or against conservative opinion. We started to get an idea of just how many Twitter executives were ‘ex’ CIA or FBI agents, and of how these people sat above the more obvious censors and fanatical woke partisans in such an organisation.

For perhaps the very first time, we saw that behind the purple haired Antifa badge wearing radical programmers delighting in their ability to silence Republican or conservative voices, behind a sort of informal group-think from the young, dumb and woke who just happened to have jobs in tech industries, there was real purpose and direction to the blatant political bias of things like ‘community standards’ and who does or does not have an opinion censored or a story suppressed.

All this stuff was not just woke cancel culture with a corporate tech power base. It was a selectivity and a set of double standards being directed by intelligence agencies. It was the State, or more accurately the Deep State, outsourcing censorship to allegedly private enterprises.

Of course there were people who had suspected and discussed this before, but someone not entirely controlled taking over Twitter allowed a level of confirmation and a freer space for real journalism that started putting the pieces together and honestly discussing what they meant. There’s a difference for example between knowing that the Hunter Biden laptop story was true and being unjustly suppressed, and seeing the emails telling people to suppress it.

Many of those who questioned mainstream narratives became aware of how censored and controlled, how owned and directed, all mainstream media and mainstream tech companies are, particularly given the way the censorship was ramped up during the Covidian Tyranny. But its still useful to see the evidence proving that, the internal discussions in tech companies, for instance, or the names of particular agents and their alphabet backgrounds being exposed.

Twitter becoming X allowed that to happen, allowed that firm evidence to emerge and be discussed, both in terms of investigative journalism like the Twitter Files analysed and discussed by Taibbi, and in terms of popular opinion pieces from people like Tucker Carlson also summarizing and discussing these issues without the dead hand of a legacy media corporate employer telling that voice to shut up about certain ‘dangerous’ issues.

The public square of debate had become digitized, had become a virtual forum, but it was a forum in which who spoke and who was heard was ruthlessly and continuously controlled-to the blatantly obvious extent of removing and seeking to censor a serving US President. We needed a strong reaction to that level of unprecedented media and social media complicity in the denial of free speech, and Musk’s purchase of Twitter was a move which enabled that pushback to begin. It was, in one move, considerably more effective than every alternative media voice combined had been before that point.

All this would suggest that Musk had fulfilled his promises as a champion of free speech absolutism, and by what is written above it might also seem that I too am a free speech absolutist.

But Musk isn’t, really, and neither am I. I’ll explain why.

With Musk we can see that X still bans some accounts and some messages. If it didn’t, it would be breaking US law, UK law, and similar laws in multiple other territories in which it operates. Musk has clarified since his original statements that he believes in free speech within the existing law, that the absolutely maximum possible allowance should be made within the limits set by the existing legal code.

As a person running a major business empire, this is just common sense, to some extent. Musk knows that he hasn’t been forgiven for the level of defiance an essentially hostile purchase of Twitter represents. He’s facing a whole raft of legal attacks, and an enormous quantity of programmed woke hatred too. The totalitarian bigotry of wokeness has been further exposed by their fury at Musk since he began to allow more free speech and a little less Deep State direction on a social media platform. But Musk doesn’t necessarily want to go out of his way to stoke moves towards the break up of his business empire, any more than someone like Rupert Murdoch does.

Operating within the law isn’t a thing you can choose to go against, deliberately, without your enemies immediately seizing on that to destroy you, no matter how much you might privately cherish the idea that total freedom of expression ultimately creates a marketplace of ideas in which better ideas will win out.

Since Musk does still apply restrictions, and does still make what are pretty much personal choices on who to ban and what to ban, people with still restricted or closed accounts have been quick to condemn him as some kind of controlled opposition, shill or fake. Largely, though, I think that’s an unfair reaction that doesn’t acknowledge that there are set limits defined by existing law which apply regardless of his deepest personal attitudes, and there is this scenario where he knows that multiple Democrat controlled or Swamp controlled agencies are straining at the leash for any excuse to break up his businesses or pursue him in similar ways to the current persecution of Donald Trump.

Pragmatically, a person can be judging what extent of resistance is most effective, and what defiance is suicidal, without that person being a coward or a fake. There is such a thing as a controlled opposition, but it’s usually much more obvious-the controlled opposition are legacy media outlets with a supposed reputation for right-wing views, who vigorously share globalist views, for instance. Or politicians who assert Republicanism and patriotism and then serve globalism, like Mike Pence. Musk has challenged globalism directly in two major areas, on both free speech and (very interestingly and unusually) on global population levels and the need to increase (rather than decrease) birth rates.

For me, his combination of being financially invested in some aspects of the globalist agenda (his technocratic and transhumanist side) whilst being in some areas deeply and it seems emotionally invested in opposing the globalist agenda (on free speech, censorship, wokeness and depopulation) suggests not so much a man who is owned as a man who is genuinely independently minded. This odd combination is not the kind of structured contradiction that a controlled opposition figure has. It’s the kind of mix of beliefs and interests that an original maverick with a very unusual mind would have, which fits the profile of Musk being the kind of genuine innovator many other Tech giants only pretend to be.

Morally, as well, it becomes very hard to sustain an argument for absolute free speech in all circumstances, at least if you think about the implications of that for more than a second or two. Absolute free speech would actually mean that you are fine with terrorists using social media platforms to recruit suicide bombers, that you are fine with pedophiles discussing their most depraved desires and plans amongst themselves, or with these same child abusers grooming their victims without any legal intervention. That’s what absolute free speech would entail, and that’s where restrictions of free speech become moral and sensible.

The reality is that no society that has ever existed has allowed absolute free speech. None. In all recorded history, there are things that some authority if not an informal social code either prevents people from saying, or punishes people for saying, whether that’s verbally or in writing. As soon as speech exists in any form , speech can and will be restricted. Watch a group of chimpanzees and see how quickly an elder punishes an overly garrulous and cheeky youngster in an entirely natural setting. Consider whether a wise parent lets a child say anything at all.

Restriction is the birth of law, society, and social cooperation. Both self control, and enforced control, shapes civilization, defines good or bad parenting, and has a natural, rational and moral role to play in allowing human beings to coexist as peaceably and freely as they may.

But it is also true that the progress of western civilization in particular was once one of ever increasing personal freedom, and that layer by layer we shed a whole range of restrictions on speech in ways that made our society more successful, perhaps even giving us a significant competitive edge over other cultures. We let more and more people speak and have a say, especially in a political sense. We relaxed some very strict social restrictions to grant greater freedom of opinion to everyone in society, but particularly women. The enfranchisement of the working class or the female half of the population came with reduced social disapproval of them saying or thinking certain previously frowned upon things. And earlier than that, we underwent a whole process of reducing the control of the Church over what people are allowed to say and think.

In every sphere you can think of, and with regard to every kind of established authority, we granted more free speech than had previously existed. Which in turn generated more free thought, more competition of ideas, more innovation and, yes, progress (a word unjustly stolen and tainted by progressivism). The authority of religion, the edicts of a Pope, the power of a clerisy, all underwent this process of reduction. The informal social rules did too. The power of a King underwent this process, with less and less being regarded as treasonous, and more and more criticism and comment being freely allowed. And finally the State, the extent to which the State in any form can silence dissent, or outlaw opposition, underwent this process of reduction which is simultaneously the expansion of the rights and freedoms of the individual.

No other large cultural block underwent this development so quickly, so keenly, or so deeply, and under previous iterations of ‘western liberal democracy’ we came to regard freedom of speech, freedom of the media, and freedom to criticize authority as integral components of who we are.

It’s one of the supreme ironies of history, today of course, that those claiming to be defending moderation, fighting extremism, checking facts, embodying progress and protecting democracy, are the people who are restricting speech, politicizing language, promoting lies, denying democracy and turning back this long western tradition of ever greater freedom of speech for ever greater numbers of people.

The current globalist mania for censorship is obvious. The UN wants censorship. The EU wants censorship. The US government and the UK government want censorship. Legal restrictions of the freedom of speech are multiplying, everywhere. German ministers want the AfD banned and their social media accounts closed. They also talk openly about issuing government paperwork (online speech licences) to allow you to comment online. British police arrest people for jokes or silent prayers or for quoting Churchill. Competent nurses are sacked for verboten comments on Facebook.

Various ‘Digital Harms Acts’ emerge so that the globalist directors of our crumbling civilization can punish people for noticing how insane their favored positions and policies have become. Canada’s proposed censorship bill manages to top the lot by making future predicted speech illegal like some crazed version of Minority Report. ‘Hate speech’ legislation in several western countries reverses centuries of real progress on blasphemy laws, putting us in a situation where any offended imam can silence us as effectively in London as he would in Tehran. 20 million mRNA vaccine deaths were enabled by silencing all opposition. And the grotesque ‘new morality’ of wokeness and its bigoted and restrictive nature is as glaringly obvious as the outsourced State censorship of a compliant media and Tech industry.

All this is true and obvious and demands determined defense of free speech.

But the problem in relation to free speech today is not entirely that it is being restricted. It is that WHO is restricted and WHY they are being restricted is upside down, or determined by an inverse moral code.

I don’t give a flying fuck for the free speech rights of a child grooming pedophile, for instance. I do not care one iota if the alleged right of an Islamic terrorist to insult my nation, spread hatred of non-Muslims generally or Jews specifically is restricted. I WANT those people restricted and some ancient liberal adage about ‘I would defend to the death your right to say it’ no longer addresses adequately the state of war, of cultural and real war, western civilization is in.

A sane society will be prepared to restrict its enemies or those who embody and enact gross forms of evil. But rather as the framers of the US Constitution knew it was a thing only fitted to the needs of a godly people, and that without that moral backing from the populace as a whole would break down, powers restricting free speech depend on the moral judgement of those using those powers. The same power that is only to be feared by the guilty when held by a just authority, is to be greatly feared by the innocent when it is held by an unjust authority.

A friend of mine asked how anyone on the Right can support the restriction of free speech. He asked how a Thatcherite could support such a thing. Isn’t the market going to sort these things out, as a good free marketeer capitalist of the Right (let alone a triumph of the markets libertarian) is supposed to think? Well no, because for a start we don’t really have a free market anyway (we have a market of fascist corporatism in which the State and the biggest billionaire interests are entwined in mutual three way coupling with investment banks and when all three partners in bed are turned on by radical leftist wokeness).

Thatcher would have been horrified at the way globalists are restricting the free speech of patriots, conservatives and ordinary western citizens. She would have looked at Belgian police barring entrance to a European Conservative conference as a Communist attempt at free speech restriction, just as Farage accurately described it. She would have despised the idea of European politicians or bodies deciding what English men or women are allowed to say or share in any medium. But Thatcher was not a free speech absolutist. Thatcher blocked people from hearing the words of IRA and Sinn Fein representatives in their own voices, and that was fine.

It was fine because the voices being blocked were the voices of terrorist filth who were murdering British women and children.

The point about globalist censorship is that it blocks people from hearing the truth, it labels the truth as lies, and at the very same time it allows people who hate us to say whatever they like. You don’t have free speech, anymore. But the terrorist does. The Islamic maniac does. The black supremacist racist talking about the inherent evil of white people does. WHO is being restricted and WHY matters on whether or not free speech is deserved, in all cases.

It’s not restriction per se that is wrong. Many of the old things it was not polite to say were actually good and beneficial social rules, and we have paid a very steep price for sweeping them away. Their removal has made degeneracy and madness easier. Similarly, while I absolutely do not trust any modern globalist government to have power over what I am allowed to say and think, while I dismiss ALL their authority in regard to me or any other innocent western citizen, the concept of authority over free speech in certain cases is perfectly justified, as with pedophiles and terrorists.

This is not hypocrisy, because I would not do degenerate or evil things with my freedom of speech, and nor would most ordinary citizens. Those supporting the IRA, or Hamas, or those grooming children, or those advancing Communism, have already done a degenerate and evil thing, because of the nature of the politics and actions they are supporting.

Not only do I refuse to worry about their rights in the context of people who want me dead or to encourage others to kill me, I actively want their rights restricted in the same way I want the rights of a burglar or a mugger or a rapist restricted, related to their crimes. All this should be very easy to judge.

Our globalist leaders, though, don’t want to make proper and just judgements on these things. They don’t want to restrict the evil doers who hate or harm us, and leave it at that. They want to tell you that you can’t tell a non PC joke whilst simultaneously allowing another group to march through the streets chanting for your death or celebrating the murder of your children.

So it’s not judgement of free speech that is inherently wrong, its that the judgements being made on free speech are inherently wrong. Someone, in reality, will always be imposing lines and limits on free speech. What’s vital is making sure that the person doing that is possessed of an ideology that offers maximum freedom to the innocent and sensible restrictions on the freedom of the guilty, and is actually morally sane enough to judge those differences correctly. In fact, globalists deliberately and persistently invert these judgements, labelling innocent parents as domestic terrorists and alien terrorists as peace loving citizens.

There’s a difference between the freedom of the innocent and the freedom of the guilty. The first is a requirement of justice, and the second is a guarantee of injustice. This applies to free speech too.