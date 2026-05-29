This one is a rant, and it combines elements that have appeared on my social media posts. But it needs saying. I’d say I’m actually quite moderate, in that I have always opposed political violence. It’s part of why I have deep contempt for apologists for terrorism.

But I’m increasingly unsure of why on Earth I should want some people, many people, to have a vote or a say. Because I’m looking at what they use it for. I’m looking at how extreme they are, and how abnormal it is that it’s allowed.

I’ll start with one of the more famous examples.

Tucker Carlson is now saying that he’s never seen anyone more unfairly slandered than Jeremy Corbyn.

Jeremy Corbyn who has spent his whole life hating Jews (gee, spot a theme here?), hating western civilisation (theme 2), white people (theme 3), America (theme 4), Britain (theme 5), and loving terrorists (theme 6) and Islam (theme 7, which is pretty much the same as theme 6).

As an aside, as soon as Tucker says something vile, it’s spread by media organisations like Joe (based in Ireland, shadowy funding, pushing propaganda constantly).

Imagine going from I hate Trump, to Trump was right and unfairly slandered to I hate Trump again. Imagine going from ‘woke leftists are destroying America’ to ‘I love Jeremy Corbyn, the Iranian mullahs, and radical woke leftists’. Imagine ending up with ‘da Joos control Trump and America’ and ‘sharia law is awesome, man’.

It makes every other turncoat act and even the Candace full blown lunacy look like a pale imitation.

Tucker is the purest expression of treason and betrayal I have ever seen. Most leftists have always been like it to some extent and I’d say the majority really believe it.

But I’ve never seen anyone as utterly soulless as Tucker Carlson.

And I’ve never seen positions as extreme as the ones that are now standard with the entire woke, progressive and globalist contingent being this widely spread and this normalised.

We have the attitudes of the French Revolutionary Terror and the attitudes of Jihad and the attitudes of Nazi Germany now being repeated by students and grannies alike. Or by podcasters.

And nobody is deeper in that change than Tucker. Not even Corbyn. That cunt believes what he is doing. Not even an Obama or a Blair, not even a Carney or a Starmer.

Tucker is simply the biggest and most sociopathic whore that the media world, which is nothing but soulless sociopathic whores, has ever produced.

None of them can match the ‘evolution’ Tucker has shown us.

And there’s no slander that can fairly express, or fully express, what a fucking worm he is.

In the UK the leftists set up a bullshit mini SPLC type organisation called Hope Not Hate. It’s part of that shit narrative that if we notice they are bastards then we are ‘hateful’, and that their support of terrorists is ‘love’.

I’d say we have no hope until we start to hate these bastards a lot more. It’s been earned.

They keep telling us they want to take our votes away. They already do everything they can to rig elections. They keep telling us they don’t care if our children are raped or murdered and that they prefer foreign criminals, no matter how dangerous and evil they are.

So where do WE draw the red line?

I look at what the Woke Left, the Woke Right, the progressives, leftists and globalists think and say, what US Democrat voters think and say, what leftist celebrities think and say, and all of it seems to include pathological hatred of white people and Jews as the basic underpinning of everything they believe, which leads to blatant, unashamed support for terrorism and treason.

I read black supremacist posts constantly demonising white people. I see gangs of brutal savages attacking kids. Always gangs against a lone victim, like packs of wild animals. I read the full report of what Hamas and the Palestinians did on Oct 7th. I’ve seen British leftists saying the same things that Jihadis say about Israel.

It’s difficult to see a real dividing line in attitudes between the terrorists and the millions of people who agree with them, or between the terrorists and their western supporters, whether that’s a Jeremy Corbyn or a Tucker Carlson.

And I can’t actually see why these people should be allowed to vote or why they should be outside asylums or prisons. Especially the ones in positions of authority.

The only argument against putting them all in prison is that there are too many of them.

An argument against it cannot be based on the idea that they are innocent or harmless, because if you take their own words at face value, they essentially agree with people killing us and celebrate it if it happens. They very definitely agree with our nations being destroyed.

They agree with killing Israeli women and children. They agree with gang raping British girls. They agree with mullahs and jihadis. They agreed with killing Charlie Kirk. They agreed with every assassination attempt on Trump.

If they aren’t the killers themselves, they are happy if we are attacked, or raped, or tortured, or murdered, or impoverished, or conquered.

That’s what Woke Left and Woke Right positions actually mean. It’s what progressive politics actually means. It’s what Globalist policies actually mean. We have situations that would be a spoof movie if they weren’t so serious, whereby people who commit treason and praise and excuse terror are actually in government and in TV studios and in university lecture halls being paid out of our taxes.

The same people who lecture us about our views or imprison us for offending people are terrorist lovers.

I don’t think any society before has ever allowed so many people within it to detest it and work towards its end. The fatal Roman welcoming of barbarian tribes was trivial compared to modern leftism and modern mass immigration., and indeed, modern media.

I can’t see anymore why I’m supposed to consider these people intellectually or spiritually deserving of a vote. I certainly don’t see why I should consider them equal to decent people who don’t support terrorists and possessed of the same rights. Communists, traitors, Islam submissives and open borders fanatics shouldn’t have their views protected. Nor should race grifters and race baiters whether their targets are whites or Jews.

I don’t really see anymore why their views are even legal. The old free speech cliche ‘but I’d defend to the death your right to say it’ argument makes no sense when they are saying ‘we want you dead’.

McCarthy was right. You have to treat communists as a real threat. Powell was right. You have to demand low immigration and you have to protect your own people.

And how Lord Haw-Haw was dealt with was right too.