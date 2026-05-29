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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
7h

It does make you think is Tucker insane or merely following the money. One thing is sure he is evil incarnate. The Pro-Palestine mob have completely dominated the narrative we've all been fed on the West and the vast majority of people are buying the lies. We must resist, be braver and call it out at all times. Great article, Daniel !

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Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
7h

It is interesting that my wife detected Tucker’s antisemitism when he was still on Fox and I didn’t. Then, I started to notice it. Some of my friends still didn’t. The progression got worse when he started his own media company and it seemed that he was looking for investors. Once the suspicion of Qatar money was being being made, the insane rabbit hole got deeper and deeper. Correlation or causation?

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