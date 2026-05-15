Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
14m

Western elites pretend that people have no collective characteristics and are interchangeable regardless of origin, history, heritage, upbringing, ethnicity, and language.

Ironically, the elites are compsed of people who do have a common characteristics in terms of middle class and upper midlle class origins, educational history and upbringing, predominenlty white ethnicity, and speak the language of luxury beliefs.

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Iska's avatar
Iska
17m

Seeing an argument structured that way in 2026 feels a bit weird – "X is not [what you say it is], it's [what I say it is]".

The moment when you could 'win' that way is long past. I don't think anyone's listening anymore, and if they are they're certainly not going to just defer.

The best you could do now would be to extract a concession that X can be both of those things. And I feel like the window for that is also rapidly closing.

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