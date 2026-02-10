Jupplandia

Bruce Miller
7h

Thank you, Jupp, for speaking the truth. I had thought that switching off the puerile, idiotic halftime garbage was a sufficient message but you're right. The entirety of the travesty was an insult. To America. To Americans. Really to anyone who still has even the slightest instinct toward decency. And, beside that, the game sucked. Boring, Uninspired. A truly inferior product produced by the inferior insects under the reign of the truly despicable Roger Goodell. It is long past time to crush the Left. To make them feel real pain. In their pockets, hearts and minds. To let them know they are both despised and ridiculed at the same time. And, besides, as will soon become apparent in Milan-Cortina, hockey is just such a better sport.

Barry Lederman, “normie”
7h

Thank you for calling it what it is - trash. I stopped watching the NFL and the Super Bowl years ago. I loved college football but recently it got to be just the same. No game, no halftime show, no uncreative obscenely costly adverts - went for a walk!

