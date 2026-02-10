During the Euros national football (soccer) tournament in 2021 (a tournament due to take place in 2020 but delayed by COVID) I lost friends and followers online by asking why any English patriot was supporting the England team.

At the time it was just past COVID, and just past the George Floyd Deification Tour. My national football team were one of the keenest Kneeling Squads around, and Britain was showing just how easily brainwashed many of my countrymen and women are by heartily embracing black supremacism.

Every national game was attended by the BLM kneeling ceremony, and indeed England were still doing this at the 2024 Euros and in games in 2025. The kneeling was a ritual subordination, a total rejection of first the USA as a nation, and then any other white majority country. Every time people kneeled for the lifelong criminal and scumbag George Floyd they were saying they despised their nation, hated the white people in their nation, and rejected any loyalty or shared fellowship to either.

Because the England team did well in 2021 (reaching the final), people were very angry with me asking them why they backed players who were telling them that they hated white fans. The same thing happened in 2024. I stopped following my national team when they started kneeling and disrespecting me and my country. What they were doing was a deliberate insult to every white fan and a betrayal of the position of representation, the honour of representing their country, that they had been given.

It’s true that many of those players are none too bright and don’t necessarily know that this is what they were doing. Even then, though, ignorance and stupidity isn’t much of a defence. If you let yourself be used for propaganda that betrays the shirt you are wearing and the nation you are supposed to be proud of, it doesn’t really matter to me if you do that because you are stupid. It’s the same effect and the same message as doing it because you are hateful.

Now here I’m going to turn this into a comment on today, or rather on the 2026 Super Bowl and the Bad Bunny halftime performance.

And I’m going to say the same thing I said to English soccer fans in 2021.

Why the fuck are you still watching?

I get it. You love sports. It’s an escape from ordinary life. It’s part of the fabric of American life. You can bond with strangers. You can celebrate with your kids. It’s a big unifying national event. You’ve been following since you were a kid. You used to watch it with your Dad. Maybe you think if you just switch away during the half time show that’s enough. Maybe you grumble about it but say to yourself ‘what am I going to do? Miss the Super Bowl?’.

Yes. Miss the fucking Super Bowl.

Let me make it abundantly clear.

They hate you, and they are telling you they hate you.

If you are white, the NFL hate you.

If you are white, black or purple with green spots and vote for Trump, the NFL hate you.

If you are a patriot who doesn’t give a shit about skin colour and just wants to enjoy a football match, the NFL hate you.

And you sit there soaking up that hate and giving them viewing figures while they call you a cunt.

Let me ask you this. If a guy walked into your house, maybe someone who once claimed to be a friend, and in your living room in front of your kids told you for a couple of hours that you don’t own your home, that you stole your home, that you aren’t American, that you’re less American than Mexicans or Puerto Ricans or Somalians or Colombians or Venezuelans or anyone from anywhere who illegally crosses the border…..would you keep inviting that disrespectful bastard back into your home?

And it’s not even just about their hatred of you for being white or their hatred of you for voting Republican. That would be bad enough. But the whole stolen land bullshit, the whole slavery bullshit, and the whole open borders and hate ICE bullshit they put into all this says that your entire nation is illegitimate.

It’s telling you not only that you have no right to be in America but everyone else does, but also that the United Stares of America itself has no right to exist.

At the heart of the biggest sporting event, the most American sporting event, you can think of.

You don’t have to be MAGA to know that. You don’t have to be white to be offended by that.

The NFL hates America.

And yet they depend on you. You pay the eyewateringly vast wages of the players who insult you and disrespect you. Not the clubs. Not the owners. You, the average fan.

You pay those wages at the turnstiles, and you pay those wages every time you switch on a game and watch it at home. You give them the advertising revenue, because without you watching, they don’t get it. You give them the power to force their bullshit hate and propaganda and lies into your living room and into the minds of your kids, because without you tuning in, they don’t have the power to do that.

They keep insulting you, and you keep inviting them into your life, your living room, and your heart, like a woman who keeps going back to a guy who beats her.

Why?

Does a single game mean more than your pride? Your identity? Your right to say to anyone who insults and disrespects you get the fuck out of my life?

Why do you think they can keep doing this? Because none of you have really given them that Bud Light moment yet. Because you haven’t set boundaries. Because you haven’t made it clear you don’t put up with this crap.

Before the game starts, you have lost. By switching this shit on when you know what’s coming in that Bad Bunny show, or whoever it is they get to insult you next time.

“The 2026 Super Bowl viewing are yet to be officially released, but it is anticipated to attract 127.7 million viewers, potentially making it one of the most-watched live broadcasts globally, with Bad Bunny’s acclaimed halftime show attracting a significant amount of interest.

Super Bowls consistently draw over 100 million viewers in the United States, with international audiences also experiencing significant growth.

Halftime shows are major viewership drivers, with the three most recent performances ranking as the top three since 2000.

Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 halftime show set a record with 133.5 million viewers, surpassing previous records including Michael Jackson’s 1993 performance.

Super Bowl LVII in 2023, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, became the most-watched Super Bowl of all time with 127.7 million viewers.”

According to this media report, the 2026 Bad Bunny Super Bowl is anticipated to match the viewing figures that are the highest ever.

That’s why they put Bad Bunny there. Where better can you program people to hate America, than at America’s most watched event.

And let’s be clear on Bad Bunny’s content and why he was chosen.

Singing entirely in Spanish is a fuck you to all Americans who don’t speak Spanish and a fuck you to the historical reality that English is your national language and that the USA was formed as a nation by English speakers.

Let’s look too at the content of Bad Bunny’s ‘art’, when the lyrics are translated. Here’s a typical example:

Here is another:

This retarded, sub 70 IQ filth is what you are inviting into your homes, what you are letting them share with your kids. If one of your actual real friends said this stuff in front of your kids, would they remain your friends?

And this, of course, is because Democrats and progressives are sexual deviants and degenerates and want to spread corrupt filth at every opportunity as well. They hate your family values. They hate your Christian attitudes towards profanity and vulgarity. They want you to break down every decent and restrained and civilised value there is because those are, in their ideology, white values.

These are the people who call Trump vulgar.

Pussy with dick, dick with ass

Puss-pussy with dick, dick with ass, yeah.

Yes, Bad Bunny’s a real Shakespeare isn’t he? Such poetry. Such lyricism.

This is material a horny 15 year old retard with a record of rape already to his name would think, or scrawl on the wall of a toilet. He’s not exactly breaking Third World stereotypes with this stuff, is he?

Of course almost everyone may indeed have bodily functions and natural instincts and most of us like sex. But only filthy degenerates like sharing how hard they are or how horny they are or how much pussy excites them with children.

The Super Bowl used to be a family event, didn’t it? Millions of those viewers are kids, aren’t they?

What does it say about a society when this is the content that supposedly expresses the best music it has? About the dumbing down of that society? About the filth and squalor and proud degeneracy of that society? About the sheer chilling awful stupidity of that society, of how stupid its decision makers want its populace to be?

For better or worse the Super Bowl represents America. And Bad Bunny represents America as a filthy sewer where the highest expressions of culture are a Puerto Rican guy telling the world that he likes pussy and hates white people.

So just stop.

Stop endorsing this. Stop pretending that it changes if you just grumble about it but still watch the game.

The Super Bowl doesn’t become a wholesome, American, decent, fun, sporting event again until Americans make it clear that the days of Bad Bunny bullshit are over.