Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
6h

I think that blacks struggle with imposter syndrome of some sort. White and brown people suffer from it too.

Most my life I acted and behaved very differently at work then I behaved outside of work. Outside of work it’s normal for people to let their guard down. My generation was taught to respect the job by conducting ourselves professionally. We hung our authentic selves on an imaginary peg outside our work place and picked it back up on our way out. Everyone understood this.

I’m retired and I’m grateful to no longer be doing the grind. I never particularly liked worked. Shocker I know. lol

However, working is what we have been trained to do since early childhood. So we do it. And we pretend to enjoy it.

I stopped watching sports long ago. I find that it’s boring and rigged.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard North's avatar
Richard North
5h

Andrew Lawrence made the soundest comments on the Euro final penalties 2021 and (more recently) on Adolescence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Jupp
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture