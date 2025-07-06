Jupplandia

It's possible that what Musk is seeing is the dissatisfaction with Congress. Since his foray into DOGE he became acutely aware of the corruption there. And he knows both sides are sick of it. The real problem is he hasn't presented a solution that will appeal to all those middle of the road people that are fed up with our politicians.

Musk is a gigantic ego that couldn't handle not being the main character. While he was #1 at DOGE he could act out and be Mr. Big. Now that he's not the face of DOGE anymore he needs something else to keep him happy. The fever dream of a viable 3rd party fulfills that need, but it won't fly anytime soon. Look at how long the Libertarian party has been around, and they still don't make it on every ballot.

Good luck Elon, but I think you're throwing what little political capital you had left away.

