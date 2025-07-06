I’ve never seen anyone turn themselves from pivotal to laughable as quickly as Elon Musk has.

He’s never going to get back the Democrat Green Apocalypse crowd. The purple hairs will always hate him now.

And he’s quickly evaporated the respect gained via DOGE and the brief Trump alliance. 99% of MAGA will always consider him an enemy now.

So who does The America Party capture?

Well, about the same territory as The Lincoln Project represents or The Libertarian Party does.

I know autism rates are high, but does autistic and high make a good political platform? I don’t think it does. Notably, when Elon first started turning against Trump, even some of the DOGE guys came out making it pretty obvious they didn’t like the turn. This doesn’t fly too well even with other hyper-smart, hyper-unusual guys who were very closely linked to Elon.

Now, how does it go with the general public and the Average Joe?

We are talking about maybe 1% of actual voters, if he’s lucky. A weird, tiny rump of people who can mash together, in their heads, EV subsidies, socialist visions of utopia and tech bro love of Indian immigration with pro abortion but concerned about depopulation fertility rites, drug abuse and designs for jet packs for every household.

I mean there’s a certain kooky appeal to jetpacking while high but it’s not going to win elections, is it?

All of Elon’s personal weirdness was irrelevant when he was championing free speech and united with Trump against Democrat corruption and lunacy. All of it comes sharply back into focus when he sets up a political party composed of that weirdness and thinks this is what the American voter craves.

No Elon, they don’t.

They wanted Free Speech Guy. Not Ketamine Abuse Guy pretending to be Mr Fiscal Responsibility.

Yes, they want the deficit dealt with and debt reduced….but not in this burning purist fanaticism way that goes apeshit at transferring wasteful spending to growth and sensible spending.

They want a border too, Elon.

Trump gets this. Elon’s grinding that invisible fiscal perfection like a lonely teenage boy humping his pillow, while Trump is delivering real things.

There’s no contest there.

Super smart and super weird often go together even in people who aren’t on the autistic and Asperger’s scales. But the super smart is much easier to sell than the super weird.

In alliance with Trump, Musk was selling the brain power of an Einstein.

With The America Party, he’s selling the haircut of an Einstein.

Big difference.

Personally I’d be surprised if it even tips the scales in anyone else’s favour. If it succeeds I’ll reference this post as my biggest ever mistake and the reason I try to avoid predictions.

But for the life of me I can’t see the group of voters that get really excited by this except for the 0.5% of Republicans who are also on ketamine.

I have seen some argue that the entire Musk-Trump dead bromance is a ploy, a clever 3-D chess move or a way of establishing distance so that neither of them can be accused of financial impropriety or buddy buddy nepotism when Elon carries on getting big contracts. Personally I see that as a wish fulfilment fantasy, a little like Qanon and a little like a kid who doesn’t want Daddy and Daddy to divorce.

It will all come out in the wash.

But however relevant Musk remains in tech and business, he’s boxed himself into a drug meltdown corner as far as direct political influence goes, at least until he works out, like so many others have had to do before him, that Trump is the main character, and everyone else is just a supporting role.

The wheels have to fall off the Trump tank before the Musk rocket soars, and that’s looking unlikely so far.

This rocket may make a lot of noise, but it still doesn’t fly.