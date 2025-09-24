The government of the United Kingdom recognise and support jihadi terrorists who execute people by beheading on the street and who strangle babies to death with their bare hands.

But refuse to recognise England.

They genuinely think there is more danger and evil in the national flag of the primary nation they govern, than in a people ruled by terrorists who commit atrocities.

When white British and English people wave their own flag in their own nation, they are treated as a greater threat than boatloads of illegal invaders from Third World nations.

“Keir Starmer, the UK Prime Minister, commented on the Unite the Kingdom march, stating that Britain would not surrender its flag to those who wish to use it as a symbol of violence, fear, and division. He emphasized that the flag represents a diverse country and that he would not allow people to feel intimidated on the streets because of their background or skin color. This statement was made in response to the rally, which was attended by an estimated 150,000 people, with some sources claiming the number was as high as 1.5 million. Critics, including political commentators and attendees, have argued that Starmer’s response was hypocritical, pointing out the disparity in how different protests are treated by authorities and the media. They contend that the vast majority of the march was peaceful and that the government’s focus on a small number of arrests at this event, compared to larger numbers at other gatherings like the Notting Hill Carnival, reflects a double standard. Some attendees and commentators, such as Stuart Field, stepfather of Courtney Wright, expressed frustration that the government had turned its back on ordinary patriotic people who felt unheard, and they criticized Starmer for denouncing the crowd rather than acknowledging the peaceful nature of the gathering.”

Starmer and mainstream media presented the Unite the Kingdom rally as racist, criminal and violent. In reality, only 24 arrests were made out of a crowd the government estimates at 150,000 (the Spectator opined thar estimates around a million were more realistic). Even at the governments limited estimate, the number of arrests was far smaller than the Notting Hill Carnival, with between double and triple the number of arrests per 10,000 attendees at that event even if the Unite Kingdom march was at the low government and police estimate.

The 24 arrests included, as well, leftwing counter protestors, a reality which no mainstream media organisation and no member of the government including Keir himself saw fit to mention.

Labour Party demonisation of the rally also sought to cast Elon Musk’s ‘fight or die’ comments (which were followed by an explanation of the need to get ins different government, showing that the fight called for was political rather than physical) as literal calls to violence (the same distortion by which many innocent patriots have been impeidoned for thought and speech crimes).

Yet at Starmer’s first Cabinet meeting about the ‘Far Right threat’ following the march, he used the same metaphorical language as Musk:

“The UK faces “the fight of our times” against the division exemplified by the Tommy Robinson-led far-right march in London on Saturday, Keir Starmer has told his cabinet in a robust if arguably belated response to the scenes in the capital.

Starmer made the comments at Tuesday morning’s meeting of his cabinet, Downing Street said. No 10 extended the criticism to Elon Musk, saying many Britons, particularly from minority backgrounds, would have felt intimidated by “calls to violence from foreign billionaire”….

According to a summary of the cabinet meeting, Starmer told his ministers “that some of the scenes of police officers being attacked on Saturday, and a march led by a convicted criminal, were not just shocking but sent a chill through the spines of people around the country, and particularly many ethnic minority Britons”.

It continued: “He said we are in the fight of our times between patriotic national renewal and decline and toxic division. He said the government must heed the patriotic call of national renewal, and that this was a fight that has to be won.”

(From The Guardian, UK faces “fight of our times” against toxic division shown in far-right rally, says Starmer).

All this makes the stinking hypocrisy of the Left when it comes to the kind of language which is dangerous entirely evident, with ‘fighting talk’ and metaphors being ‘robust’ and ‘welcome’ on the Left, but ‘vile’ and ‘extremist’ on the Right. But more than that the subsequent recognition of Palestine makes the two tier hypocrisy at the core of modern progressive metropolitan attitudes obviously evil.

Because protesting British and English citizens, with no terrorist ties, no violence in their actions and no hate in their hearts are treated as a greater and more real threat than Hamas. The Labour government is more prone to accommodating Islamic terrorists than its own citizens, and more scared and disgusted by England flags than by Hamas atrocities.

Keir Starmer has spent far more words and time condemning the English people than he has ever spent condemning the Palestinian people. He and every member of his Cabinet would instantly regard condemning the Palestinian people as racist, unacceptable and vile…..but have no such qualms about condemning the English or other Brits with patriotic feelings.

Those who peacefully assemble under an England flag are deemed fit for demonisation and contempt.

Those who wave the flags of active Islamic terrorism are deemed worthy of support and protection.

“British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has formally recognized the State of Palestine in a video statement, declaring the move to revive the hope of a two-state solution and to keep alive the possibility of peace between Israelis and Palestinians. The announcement, made on Sunday, September 21, 2025, coincided with similar recognitions by Canada and Australia, and was framed as a significant step towards a peaceful future, despite the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the continued captivity of hostages taken by Hamas.”

A recebt poll found that 87% of the British public do not support recognising Palestine. The government holds a very unpopular position, which is an extremist, pro terrorist one.

What does this bizarre moral stupidity and inversion do within Britain, as well as encouraging and supporting the terrorism of Hamas in the Middle East? Well we see it reflected in legal judgements here, by judges who share Atarmer’s perverse ideas regarding what is dangerous, and what isn’t.

Just the other day a Muslim who repeatedly stabbed a man on the street was released by a British judge. The Muslim knife wielder was excused by the judge on the grounds that he was understandably angry at the time of the stabbing (his victim was a Turkish refugee who burned a copy of the Koran outside the Turkish embassy). A few days before that, Nathan Poole was jailed for 31 months for shouting “who the fuck is Allah?”. In 2024 a 61 year old man was jailed for 18 months for the same phrase.

Genocidal mass slaughter of Jews? Congratulations, sir, we recognise your statehood.

Stabbing a man repeatedly on the street for offending you? Perfectly understandable, sir, you’re free to go.

Peacefully protesting under an England flag? You are vile racist filth, I’m going on TV right now for an emergency broadcast telling everyone you’re a blight on this nation, a Far Right threat, and I’ll be looking to jail you.

Insulting Islam on the street? Straight to prison for you, lad, don’t you know Britain is a theocratic Islamic Caliphate now with vigorously enforced blasphemy laws?

The overall message is clear.

For a Marxist-Islamist friendly government like ours, and for judges and police of the same disposition, loving England is terrorism and Far Right. Killing Jews or being part of or supporting Hamas, isn’t.

It is England which they fear being recognised, and Palestine that they rush to recognise. For them, England is an imaginary land only believed in by dangerous extremists, whereas Palestine is a real land every decent person believes in.