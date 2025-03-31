Perhaps the most tiresome canard of modern times is the idea that Russia wants global conquest. The idea we are presented with by those who have an insane fixation on Ukraine is that Ukraine is merely a stepping stone, or a domino in a line of future Russian conquests.

We should care about Ukraine, we are told, because Putin and Russia want to conquer the world. Putin is like Hitler. It is 1939 again. Trump negotiation with Putin, or the populist desire to end the Ukraine War and western involvement in it, is appeasement. Hitler told us again and again, in Mein Kampf, in countless speeches, in the demilitarisation of the Rhine, in the Anschluss with Austria, in the Sudetenland and elsewhere, that he wanted expansionist military conquest and global dominance. Russia, we are told, is the same.

Putin wants military conquest of the world. He’s a madman. That’s why stopping him in Ukraine is so vital. Otherwise we repeat the mistake made with Hitler and just encourage the dictator to expand his conquests.

Therefore of course this becomes a moral crusade, and any deviation from total belligerence towards Putin becomes despicable. Trump is Putin’s puppet, or we are Russian bots. The idea that Trump might genuinely see the war as pointless and the deaths as avoidable doesn’t register. The idea that those of us who aren’t enthusiastic Ukrainiacs might be aware of other factors-take your pick between Ukraine’s corruption and provocation, the poor record of our own military interventions, the lack of rationality and good arguments for our involvement, or most powerfully of all the fact that the same people wanting us to risk death for Ukraine don’t defend our borders and certainly don’t respect our freedom anymore-doesn’t register either.

Both Polite Conservatives and Banshee Progressives sing from the same song sheet on this, which is that Russia intends world conquest and that any negotiation, any recognition of Russian interests, anything other than complete Ukrainian victory, is morally abhorrent and sure to see Russian tanks rolling into the Baltic states or into Poland.

In which case under current NATO rules the Ukrainiacs would get both confirmation of what are currently predictive fantasies and the wider war they are so hungry for.

Nevertheless, the key point is that Russia is supposed to be a global threat and Putin is supposed to have designs on at least former Warsaw Pact members and probably France, Britain and the USA too.

So let’s go directly to the source and listen to Putin, just like Hitler did, outlining his plans of global conquest. Let’s directly compare Hitler’s comments in Mein Kampf with Putin’s comments today. If the entire World Conquest Madman narrative is correct, we should easily discern the similarities. Here is what Hitler says in Mein Kampf:

“We National Socialists must hold unflinchingly to our aim in foreign policy, namely, to secure for the German people the land and soil to which they are entitled on this earth….The soil on which some day German generations of peasants can beget powerful sons will sanction the investment of the sons of today, and will some day acquit the responsible statesmen of blood-guilt and sacrifice of the people, even if they are persecuted by their contemporaries….And I must sharply attack those folkish pen-pushers who claim to regard such an acquisition of soil as a 'breach of sacred human rights' and attack it as such in their scribblings…..Just as Germany's frontiers are fortuitous frontiers, momentary frontiers in the current political struggle of any period, so are the boundaries of other nations' living space.”

I have added bold for emphasis, but it’s pretty clear here (and in many other places). Hitler saw the strength to seize as the determinant of the right to own, and intended that Germany should militarily seize and conquer other nations as a racial policy of expansion to give more ‘living space’ to Germans.

He also emphasises that this expansion must come in Europe and must concentrate on Russia because that opens up vast territories thanks to the size of Russia:

“And so, we National Socialists consciously draw a line beneath the foreign policy tendency of our pre–War period. We take up where we broke off six hundred years ago. We stop the endless German movement to the south and west, and turn our gaze toward the land in the East. At long last, we break off the colonial and commercial policy of the pre–War period and shift to the soil policy of the future. But when we speak of new territory in Europe today we must principally think of Russia and the border States subject to her.”

So with Nazi military expansion with have clear features: 1. The claim is that existing territory is too small 2. The claim is that strength alone justifies the expansion 3. The aim is a racial expansion united with a racial eradication of ‘lesser peoples’ already there. Both those invoking the spectre of Hitler when talking about Putin and those of us who see the situations as vastly different can surely agree that these elements are the elements of Nazi expansionism and what made fears of Nazi world conquest desires rational even before the Nazis started invading other nations.

Now let’s see what Putin says about the Ukraine War. Perhaps he is saying Russians need all that land? Perhaps he says that Russians need more land in other nations, in the Baltic States, in the NATO nations, in Poland, or in Germany, or in France and Britain?:

“Russia has no geopolitical, economic, political nor military interest in sparking a conflict with NATO countries.”

Or how about this, from a Reuters report of the Tucker interview in 2023:

“Asked if he could imagine a scenario in which he would send Russian troops to Poland, a NATO member, Putin replied:

"Only in one case, if Poland attacks Russia. Why? Because we have no interest in Poland, Latvia or anywhere else. Why would we do that? We simply don't have any interest."…”

These comments are not isolated ones. Putin has repeatedly denied any global conquest intent. He’s stated that since Russia is the largest nation on Earth with very rich natural resources, it has no need of foreign conquest (interestingly, footage of this comment, the most direct challenge to the Russian Threat narrative, is no longer available on the search engines I use. I’ve seen the footage of this quote previously, but it seems to have been scrubbed…perhaps that’s innocent or a failure on my part, but perhaps it’s western search engines directing researchers away from sources we aren’t supposed to access).

Ukrainiac war hawks and all those who believe the Putin is Hitler narrative will of course say that just prior to the invasion Putin was dismissing talk of war and that of course a dictator will lie about his intentions. But the reality there is that Putin has consistently laughed at the idea of significant expansion westwards and repeatedly indicated not just some deceptive attempt to disguise his sims, but actual bemusement that anyone could think he intends military action so far beyond Russia’s strategic concerns or national self interest. He’s stated directly that a wider war with NATO would be a catastrophe for both sides.

Again, it might be said “well of course he will lie”. What do people saying that think of this assessment, from western intelligence sources:

“Russia almost certainly does not want a direct military conflict with U.S. and NATO forces and will continue asymmetric activity below what it calculates to be the threshold of military conflict globally.”

That’s from the Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community report, February 5th 2024.

So US intel was telling US politicians in 2024 that their assessment is that Putin and Russia do not want a wider war. Remember, that’s even before most of the new Trump adninistration efforts to secure a Ukraine peace deal, and Putin’s positive responses to that. In fact, the intel is saying the EXACT opposite of the Putin is Hitler narrative. Hitler was determined on a wide scale war-in 1939 he said he’d rather face that war at the age of 50 than the age of 60. Hitler was impatient for that wider conflict. But here the threat assessments declare that Putin wants to avoid that wider conflict.

Totally consistent, then, with Putin’s public declarations….his essentially peaceful ones as far as a wider war is concerned are considered true.

But is that what the mainstream media are presenting us with? Is that what we are being told in 2025? Of course not. The intel advice was pretty inconvenient, so it has to be updated. Here’s Politico and the Danish intel services correcting that rather embarrassing outbreak of truth from their US counterparts:

“If Moscow perceives NATO as weak, Russia could be ready to wage a "large-scale war" in Europe within five years, the Danish Defense Intelligence Service (DDIS) has said.

“Russia is likely to be more willing to use military force in a regional war against one or more European NATO countries if it perceives NATO as militarily weakened or politically divided," states the report, which was released Tuesday.

"This is particularly true if Russia assesses that the U.S. cannot or will not support the European NATO countries in a war with Russia," it continues, emphasizing that Russia is ramping up its military capabilities to prepare for a possible war against NATO.”

Why has the intel advice changed in a period where the US Trump administration has got the Russians to agree a partial ceasefire preserving infrastructure and an end of naval attacks in the Black Sea, with the same agreement from the Ukrainians at the moment, AND a Russian agreement not to slaughter successfully encircled Ukrainian troops? All those measures should indicate that peace, and certainly peace on a wider front with no full NATO conflict happening, is more likely, shouldn’t it?

Well, it’s changed precisely BECAUSE of these peace efforts, not because wider war is more likely, but because it’s less likely and European leaders don’t want peace:

“The updated DDIS threat assessment comes as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to end the war in Ukraine, which enters its fourth year later this month.

The agency offers three scenarios that could occur if the Ukraine conflict stops or becomes frozen, working from the assumption that Russia does not have the capacity to wage war with multiple countries at the same time.

Within six months, the update projects, Russia would be able to wage a local war with a bordering country, while within two years it could launch a regional war in the Baltic Sea region. In five years, meanwhile, it could launch a large-scale attack on Europe, provided the U.S. does not get involved.”

Look at the contortions in this analysis and the reporting of it. The reporting headline suggest firm proof that the Russians want wider war (Russia could start a major war in Europe within 5 years, Danish intelligence warns). But to get there the analysis has to begin with multiple unfounded assumptions-that the US will not honour NATO terms of membership, that Russia wants a series of new wars, that European military spending stays at current levels, etc etc. Even the acknowledgement of the reality that Russia does not have the capacity to wage war with multiple countries at the same time becomes somehow contorted into the idea that Russia is a terrible threat that must be destroyed now.

Apparently the Danish intelligence services are now putting forward, as serious analysis, the argument that we must fight the terrible Russian menace because the terrible Russian menace isn’t strong enough to fight us. Only the misapplication of the template of 1939 explains why people can be guilty of this kind of cognitive dissonance when discussing Russian intentions and when casting Russia (144 million people, 5 trillion GDP) as a direct military threat to Europe (500 million people, 30 trillion GDP).

That’s assuming of course that they are sincerely guilty of thinking simultaneously that 1. Russia intends world conquest and will achieve it unless opposed and 2. Russia can’t defeat Ukraine and can realistically be defeated by Ukraine. Even more astonishingly they manage to believe both those two points AND that the best way to avoid WWIII is by escalating a conflict with a nuclear power:

Can even European elites really believe so many contradictory and dangerous things at once?

The other explanation is that they know it doesn’t make sense, they know that they are contradicting themselves, and they know that Russia does not pose a real threat to Poland, Germany, France and Britain but that they simply want a bigger war with Russia. They want Trump peace efforts to fail. The Europeans and anti Trump Americans are desperate to continue the Ukraine War for the same reasons that they sponsored (through USAID, the CIA and neocon interference) the Maidan colour revolution in 2014 from which the current war derives. Those reasons being regime change in Russia, breaking up Russia, and seizing Russian resources:

The US side of the equation was right there at the start of course in 2014, and was there too throughout the Biden term, but no longer has the backing of a US administration. Trump’s pivot away from the Putin is Hitler narrative, away from ‘its 1939 again’ fantasies of needing to stop a dictator before world conquest happens, is reflective both of his long opposition to pointless war and an unintended consequence of the elite attempt to likewise delegitimise and destroy him with Nazi comparisons and accusations of global dictatorial intent.

Globalist progressive casting of BOTH U.S. nationalism and Russian nationalism as Nazism has backfired in the sense that both accusations are absurd, and if they do anything at all simply give Trumpian populism a reason to be even less adversarial with Putin then they would be anyway with that core policy of avoiding large scale conflict. By using the same ridiculous smear and by seeking to frame Trump too as a Russian puppet, the globalist Establishment made it MORE LIKELY that Trump would pursue peace with Russia, not less, which I suppose we can see as un intended good from what we’re actually efforts at insane warmongering and corrupt internal political control.

European Globalist leaders and the NATO leadership though are the ones who speak openly of WANTING wider war, of wanting escalation for the purposes of regime change and resource seizure, and of NEVER accepting peace. Senior EU figures have spoken approvingly of the possibility of withdrawing the map of Russia, while Mark Rutte for example says that even if a Ukraine peace deal comes, we should still want war with Russia and still refuse to normalise relations with Russia.

So what or who do these things:

Refusing to see Russia as anything other than a threat. Wanting to take Russia’s resources. Wanting to expand your own power and influence into Russia. Fantasising about redrawing Russia’s borders. Calling for escalated war, wider war and swift remilitarisation to wage war. Saying there can never be normal peaceful relations with Russia.

Remind us of? Where do ideas and attitudes like this come from?

Well for European leadership, quite often from their parents and grandparents:

All of which adds even deeper context to the European elite (copied by US elite and US underclass) obsession with calling others Nazis a bit more complicated, doesn’t it?

Almost as complicated as the European love of censorship, hierarchical political control, Germanic bureaucracy and increasing efforts to exclude rival political parties the elites don’t like….and nearly as embarrassing as the existence of the Azov Brigade, too.

As far as I have been able to tell not one Ukrainiac can point to a statement from Putin where he says he wants more living space for Russians, or that he wants control over the populations of Western Europe, or that he sees Russian strength as naturally justified in conquering NATO nations. Where negotiation has been offered, he has always agreed to at least discuss it.

Can our leaders say the same?