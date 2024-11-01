First, let me apologise to my readers for posting two articles on the same day. I hope you aren’t feeling swamped or harassed. Ordinarily I would not do this, but I felt like I had to respond immediately to the latest disgusting example of Democrat and RINO mendacity and projection.

I mean of course the reporting that pretends that Trump has threatened Liz Cheney.

It’s a now very familiar technique from the TDS sufferers desperate to prevent another Trump Presidency. They have long since learned that Trump’s hyperbole and frequent use of figurative language can be taken literally in a way that totally ignores the point being made and can be easily used to smear Trump rather than deal with the realities he is discussing.

They have learned too that most of their voters are too lazy, smug and trusting to ever check the actual comments and their context.

Somebody said once that the other side take Trump literally, but not seriously. It’s a good formulation which explains what is done again and again. They take clearly metaphorical comments as literal ones, in order to give them an entirely different and far more negative meaning. They then laugh at the result, assuming that it proves Trump’s meanness, lack of seriousness, and dangerous nature….when really such a dishonest tactic proves all three things against them.

The latest example is reporting that Trump has been threatening Liz Cheney or talking about having her executed.

The actual commentary shows Trump criticising war hawk perpetual war policies.

Bit of a difference there, isn’t there?

There can be no better example of the dangerous insanity of the other side than this:

They dismiss actual assassination attempts they have inspired. Real bullets don’t matter to them and they carry on encouraging people to assassinate Trump.

But that’s not surprising. These people also support wars in which hundreds of thousands of innocent people end up dead. And they do that without the slightest sense of guilt. And they support open borders which put thousands upon thousands of people at risk every year too, including children trafficked across those borders into sexual slavery and death.

At the same time when Trump says that war hawks like Liz Cheney would not be so reckless with American lives if they were facing the bullets, this sensible and humane point AGAINST unnecessary deaths is reported by the mainstream media and war hawk Republicans and Democrats as Trump wanting to execute Liz Cheney.

Stinking of death, responsible for countless deaths, offering nothing but death from the womb to old age, they pretend to have the moral high ground and they warn you against picking another way.

But their dishonest reporting no longer fools most of us. And their deliberate conversion of rhetorical points into literal ones is a game they have played too many times before.

We know who is the party of death here. We know who means the hate they show, and we know who fires bullets at whom.

It’s them. Not Trump. It’s these ever offended, perpetually dishonest, war hungry lunatics who still laughably go through the charade of claiming a respectability they long since lost and a moderation they cast aside when they became the advocates of abortion, war, and electoral theft.

They are the Party of Death.

They love death like a jihadi does. They treat murdering babies in the womb as a weird affirming empowerment. They think the most important right a person can possess is not the right to a free and fair election, not the right to a thought or an opinion, not the right to live in peace and safety, but the right to murder your own child when giving birth to it seems like it would be a bit of a drag or raising it is beyond your feeble powers of responsibility. They claim to hate gun deaths, but not if it’s the bodies littering the streets of cities they run or foreign streets after coups they back.

From fentanyl to Ukraine, and from Planned Parenthood to COVID death-shot, from the murderers they let in to the murderers they let out, they are the true Party of Death.

Some 350,000 missing children sadly know it. Some 500,000 dead Ukrainians sadly know it. The whole of the Middle East knew it when Obama was dropping bombs, and Hawaii and North Dakota know it now too. Whether by malice or neglect, whether by gunshot or needle in the arm, whether by a border thrown open or a criminal released, somebody suffers for all their choices.

Because they are the Party of Death.

Nothing offends them more than than saying “don’t kill your children”. And nothing disgusts them more than saying “we don’t need this war”.

Because they are the Party of Death.

These people step over piles of dead bodies their policies have left behind in order to scream that the man they keep trying to murder is a terrible threat because he uses figurative language they decide to take literally.

Words are violence. Riots aren’t. Assassination? Well, damn, they are sorry he missed.

Because they are the Party of Death.

Every day they are saying vile things they absolutely mean, delivered with a million times more real venom and hatred than any comment they can ever supply from Trump, and every day real people die because of vile policies they support and vile attitudes they have towards others.

Who holds up the severed heads in pretend executions, again? Whose head is that meant to be, again?

But nothing gets them angrier and more insane than Trump’s non literal language.

Can there be any delusion greater than treating words as fired bullets and fired bullets as less important than words?

Well yes. Their policies are worse.

But let’s be brutally clear here. Trump could literally call for their execution on treason charges and it would be a drop in the ocean compared with the blood they have already shed, the hate they have already shown, and the malice seething in their rotten hypocritical hearts. It would not equal what they have done against him. It certainly would not equal what they have done to America, to the standards and reputation of the Free World, and to the peace and security of the rest of the world. He could call for execution on the grounds of treason and still have a long way to go to equal their crimes.

But of course he hasn’t called for that at all.

He just called for an end to mindless greed driven perpetual war.

Because they are liars, and because he is better than them.