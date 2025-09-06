The Venice Film Festival gives a Stalin style endless ovation to a film which deliberately mixes the most emotive fact and fiction. It has the apparently real recording of a 5 year old girl’s voice, a girl trapped beneath a car under IDF fire:

“The film The Voice of Hind Rajab, a 2025 drama directed by Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, recounts the final hours of five-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab, who died in January 2024 after being trapped in a car under Israeli fire during the invasion of the Gaza Strip. The film, which premiered in the main competition of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2025, received a record-breaking 23-minute and 50-second standing ovation, the longest in the festival's history, and was met with widespread critical acclaim, including a 100% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film is based on the real audio recordings of Hind’s desperate calls to the Palestinian Red Crescent, focusing on the psychological horror of her ordeal and the efforts of the rescue team to save her.”

What people get from this, of course, is that the IDF and the Israeli’s are cruel murderers who slaughter 5 year old girls. That’s what they are intended to get from this, and that is what unthinking drones who receive this stuff accept and applaud.

Hind Rajab is given a voice. And the voice says “I am innocent. I am a little girl…..Hate Israel”.

The director says that Hind Rajab is the voice of the Gazans, the voice of the Palestinians. “The voice of Gaza crying out for help.”

The presentation of this voice has all the features of affluent Hollywood style virtue:

Well, this time, the glamour has found a real voice, unlike all the fake play dead actors of Pallywood and unlike the fake pictures of ‘starving’ children that turned out to be kids with severe congenital conditions that had nothing to do with how much food there is in Gaza.

And I’m sure it’s chilling to listen to. I’m sure, and I know I would react this way myself because I’m a human being, that listening to a 5 year old girl who is terrified and who then dies is horrific. No sane person wants 5 year olds girls to die. I’ve got a 6 year old daughter. If you are any kind of human being, that kind of death is the most horrific to contemplate.

That kind of death happens in war. Always. That’s why war is not something you start without very just cause. That’s why who started a war matters in terms of who is responsible for the following deaths. That’s why terrorism, which seeks those most innocent deaths first and foremost, is innately evil and innately worse than being the armed force of a country that tries to avoid war or a country that follows rules of engagement and tries to minimise civilian casualties.

It matters that the IDF did not set out deliberately looking to kill a 5 year old the day Hind Rajab died.

And it matters that Hamas deliberately set out to murder women and babies on Oct 7th.

There is a difference between a 5 year old being caught in a firefight in an ongoing conflict, or a car being mistaken for a terrorist target when it isn’t, and planning for months to slaughter civilians and children you know to be innocent, targeting them because their innocence makes them the easiest victims and the most terrifying and demoralising victims for the people you hate.

To only hear the voice of Hind Rajab is to refuse to hear the facts on who started the war, and the facts on who wants child deaths, and the facts on who deliberately aims at child deaths….as well as who doesn’t.

I would bet my life, my soul, that not one IDF soldier on that day deliberately wanted to kill a child. I would even more happily bet my life, my soul on the fact that not one Hamas terrorist would refuse to kill an Israeli child, or would feel anything but pleasure in such a vile act.

I know this because it’s been firmly established. Hamas terrorists filmed themselves DELIGHTING in murdering, raping, torturing women and children. There’s no sane way to doubt that Palestinians DELIBERATELY want child deaths. They say it themselves. Palestinian mothers say they want Israeli children to die. Palestinian Mother’s say they want their own children to die in jihad against Israel. They say they have children not to love them, but to sacrifice them in jihad. Palestinian sons ring their mothers to proudly boast about killing Israeli women and children with their bare hands. Palestinian civilians took part in Oct 7th. Palestinian approval of Hamas goes UP when they commit atrocities. Palestinians cheer when raped girls are displayed. Palestinians celebrate when Israeli women and children are abducted, and little boys too. Palestinians cheer when the bodies of murdered Israeli civilians are displayed in grotesque death festivals, including those of children. Palestinian civilians rip Israelis apart with their bare hands when they get the chance. That’s one of the symbols of their ‘resistance’, worn by the kind of Hollywood crowd who lap up the a film which ONLY gives voice to ONE victim, and which does so in order to make MORE hatred of Israel and hatred of Jews.

All of the above is the real context and what the IDF and Israel are dealing with.

All of this sane knowledge of context is swept away. And all of the OTHER voices are silenced. All of the FIRST victims are ignored.

How many Tunisian directors would care to watch or show the real footage taken by Hamas on Oct 7th,or put that alongside the recording of Hind Rajab’s voice? How many Tunisian directors would honestly say or be capable of understanding that a 5 year old Palestinian girl died not because Israeli’s are monsters, but because Hamas are? Every death is on those who started the war and on those who want child deaths.

That is not the IDF. Not for a second.

Children have died. Children are dying. Those are facts. Those are terrible facts. But the smug, superior, performative and selective tears of those in the West who side with the Palestinians automatically or Muslims who side with the Palestinians automatically are the tears of indoctrination and ignorance, not the tears of real compassion.

Nobody who supports Israel really wants little children to die. Everybody who supports Hamas really wants little children to die. That difference matters.

“At least 38 Israeli children were killed during the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, according to data released by the Israel National Council for the Child. This figure includes three children under the age of three and four aged between three and six. The total number of deaths from the attack is reported as 1,139, which includes 695 Israeli civilians, 71 foreign nationals, and 373 security forces, with 36 of the civilian deaths being children. The youngest victim was a 10-month-old baby. Additionally, 42 children were abducted during the attack, with nine under the age of five and nine over the age of 18; 40 were released during a temporary ceasefire in November 2023, while two, Kfir and Ariel Bibas, remained in captivity. The trauma from the attack has had a lasting impact, with over 23,000 Israeli children and teenagers physically or mentally harmed by the war in 2024, according to a report by the Israel National Council for the Child.”

It matters that those child deaths, child abductions, child tortures were all deliberate, were all absolutely more deliberate than ANY Palestinian civilian casualty.

Where is the voice of a terrified boy, stripped half naked, surrounded by leering and gloating Hamas terrorists? Where is the voice of the child tied up and abducted? Where is the voice of the hostages atill held by Hamas? Where is the Venice Film Festival standing ovation for the film about October 7th? Where is the voice of those in the West sane enough to know who started this war, wise enough to know who aims at child murder, and brave enough to let the truly silenced and the truly slaughtered speak and be heard?

Kfir and Ariel did not get to speak. They couldn’t speak. Palestinian hands were on their throats, strangling them to death. Kfir was 9 months old when abducted. Ariel was 4 years old when abducted.

Imagine the level of insanity and hate that allows you to strangle a baby or a four year old to death.

Imagine the insanity and hate that allows you to ignore that this happened before any Palestinian death in the current war Palestinians started.

Yesterday I saw a clip on mainstream British TV news. It went on for ten or fifteen minutes. Nothing but talk of the Palestinians and the suffering of Gaza. Nothing but footage and presentation designed to make people hate Israel. Nothing about Palestinian attitudes and atrocities starting the conflict. A Brirish woman who volunteered to assist Gazans. Talk about Palestinian children. Not a word on Israeli children. Not a word on rockets fired on Israel. Not a word on why the war started. Not a word on terrorism.

Not a word on beheaded babies, raped girls, abducted children, still held hostages.

Not a word on Tomer Eliaz a “17-year-old boy…used by Hamas terrorists as a pawn to lure neighbors out of their homes at the Nahal Oz kibbutz before being killed along with his mother. A video of the attack shows him looking terrified.”

Not a word on the Bibi family.

How it started matters. Who started it matters. How it will end matters. Which deaths are deliberate and which aren’t matters. How soldiers differ from terrorists matters. The voices that are STILL ignored because they were Israeli matter.

But not when you only want to hear one side, when you only want to care about Palestinian deaths and do not want to hear about Palestinian responsibility for those deaths.

Not if you are a Muslim propagandist, or a Western fool.

Then, only hating Israel matters.

Which is the attitude that created Palestinian suffering and inspired Palestinian atrocities in the first place.