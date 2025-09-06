Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lknotts's avatar
Lknotts
13h

Thank you for crying out for the truth, for taking a passionate stand against the twisting of our compassion that only perpetuates evil.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jupplandia
Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
13h

“Palestinians cheer when the bodies of murdered Israeli civilians are displayed in grotesque death festivals, including those of children. Palestinian civilians rip Israelis apart with their bare hands when they get the chance.”

They do this because this is what their sick dasth cult has preached and extolled since 632 AD. The fools who stand abd cheer this are nothing but allies of the fiends who worship the Satanic Verses

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jupplandia
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Jupp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture