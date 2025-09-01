Jupplandia

Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
10h

When Biden and friends opened the border and the pushback began the progressives and other leftists argued that the illegals ( is there a better word to describe those who came here or GB illegally) needed asylum just as the jews fleeing Europe in the 30s and 40s. Funny that those asylum seekers did not demand or receive ( to my knowledge) housing food cash etc from Uncle Sam. And they never waved any flag of Europe once here.

If the analogy appliezs then it follows that the nation's whose citizens need asylum here should be similarly viewed to the nation from which those jews sought asylum. No aid and no respect until their own people can feel safe living there.

But we know it's a game and this has nothing to do with anything other than wanting what we have. And that goes to the heart of whether a country can limit immigration and PROTECT AND MAINTAIN IT CULTURE AND VALUES. GB seems to be saying its OK to abandon or dilute its history and historic culture and values. That is precisely what FUNDAMENTAL TRANSFORMATION means and what was intended by the man who made the term famous.

Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
11h

Instead of the idiotic arguments advanced by the globalist left regarding the "benefits" conferred by this migration let's look at hard facts. Such as the low IQs of the nations from whence these savages come. Sudan is reckoned to have an average IQ of 78. Ethiopia's is 68. As is Somalia's Syria is 74. And so on. In contrast the UK's is 99.1 Doe this really improve the UK gene pool? You tell me. Then add in the fact that most if not all are followers of the Satanic Verses. The same "religion" that extols female subjugation and mutilation. Rape gangs. Honor killings. Pedophilia and other insane barbarities. You note "[v]iolent protest in response to those appalling crimes is never justified." I disagree. When one sees one's home invaded. One's wife and daughters raped and abused. One's living quarters trashed and defecated on. And one's liberty taken and one's body imprisoned - violent protest and regicide is not only justified, it is required. Our Declaration of Independence was a legal and moral justification for the violent protest of killing and maiming the Redcoats whild sending them scurrying back to to safety of Boston.

