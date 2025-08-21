Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Alan Jurek
12h

Oaks from an acorn grow!

Stuffysays
12h

I see it as the English rebelling quietly and amusingly. How to deflate the egos of the champagne socialists and antifa twats? Laugh at the them. When I was younger and there were still people alive who remembered Oswald Mosley, the sentiment was that Hitler would have never got to power in England because the English would have laughed at him. Like they laughed at Mosley and his cut-price Mussolini impersonation. I thought we had lost that. The flags show we haven't. Down but not out, it would seem, not by a long shot. I'm looking forward to the raising of the stakes!

2 replies by Jupplandia and others
