I’m going to give a brief mention of a current viral trend in the UK, which is a resurgence of the Flag of St George (England’s national flag, a Red Cross on a white background) and the Union Jack (the flag of the United Kingdom as a whole).

For many years one of the common cultural contrasts cited between the UK and the US was on the ubiquity of the national flags of the respective nations. In the UK having a flag of St George or a Union Jack flying from your porch (fewer of those too in the UK) or a pole in your garden was much rarer than similar displays of the US flag from American households.

The England flag primarily came out during football (soccer, to Americans) tournaments. Maybe some rugby national contests. Outside of a sporting context it was rarely displayed, especially by officialdom. Councils and local government had no interest in flying the national flag. Schools with leftist teachers obviously didn’t want to. And even the working class tended to get more excited by St Patrick’s Day than by St George’s day, because the first was associated with Oirish charm and bonhomie (even during the very active IRA days) and the second had been constantly described by leftists as assimilated only with skinheads, thugs and football hooliganism (or the imaginary ‘Far Right Threat’).

Basically in the UK we have had a middle class consensus (which dominates local political choices as well as national ones) that our own flag is a Bad Thing. The only people to deny this Flag Shame were white working class communities, primarily because they hasn’t been indoctrinated at university and they knew that there was nothing wrong in patriotism and pride in your own history. Denied so much else, this was one of the things they had left, and they were damned if they were going to give it up because some twat at a college was calling them names.

Nevertheless, if you saw such a flag anywhere, it would normally be in a working class area. A few years back the Labour Party doyen Emily Thornberry, an incredibly snooty and patrician woman who is a multi-millionaire socialist, was horrified when she encountered an area where people flew the flag of St George. For champagne socialists like Emily, that made those people racist scum.

We had years and years of that attitude dominating.

But these flags are back, and no longer at just sporting events or just a few small working class areas.

In a campaign of quiet rebellion, spreading throughout the country, ordinary people are putting up England flags and Union Jacks on street lights and poles. They are also painting road furniture, roundabouts and crossings with England flags. Many councils immediately try to remove these. And then people put them back again.

It’s happened in Tower Hamlets in London, an area with a very small white English population and a very high ethnic minority population. It’s happened in Birmingham, a Muslim dominated city with a very small and declining white English population. And it’s happened throughout the North and South in less than urban areas.

Many of the efforts are a primitive, testifying to a spontaneous, spreading movement that involves lots of people, rather than any kind of funded or controlled event:

The reaction from the comfortable types who get invited into TV studios has been predictable, with bog standard accusations of thuggishness, racism and ‘xenophobia’, particularly since this viral trend immediately follows similarly spontaneous gatherings of anti-migrant protestors outside hotels where asylum seekers are being housed.

On the legacy media TV show Good Morning Britain, for instance, professional race grifters were invited on to tell us that our national flag is a symbol of racism and violent extremism. Dr Kehinde Andrews, a sort of poundshop British version of Ibram X.Kendi, has on multiple occasions given us the usual race grifter’s treatise on why every identity but our own can be celebrated. This bullshit is in fact so well established that he was saying the exact same things voices in response to this 2025 trend back in 2018:

Whilst painting a flag as primitively as the ones depicted above on a road crossing is hardly an act of power or an actual threat to anyone, the hysterical condemnation of it confirms the necessity of it and the kind of thing that establishment figures hate and fear the most.

An entire middle class of academic, media and political leaders who have spent years spreading the contagion of self hatred and conflating patriotism with evil are outraged at this kind of soft rebellion against their assumptions and authority. The reason the so called Southport Riots were stamped down on in such a draconian fashion is that the ruling class feel morally justified in hating their own people and oppressing them, and also feel that public order and progress requires the suppression of any kind of nationalism they don’t control.

It’s ok to let the scum get excited by the England football team, because you can after all load the England football team up with woke messaging like kneeling for BLM and wearing Pride armbands (both of which thankfully seem to be finally disappearing now) but you can’t let them have control of the symbols themselves. That’s like letting children play with matches, so far as the smugly trained wealthy Marxists are concerned.

They know that they hate the white working class and all their policies harm that class, so they can’t allow them to develop or organise any kind of fightback and they curiously both fear white uprising while not fearing any consequenves or escalation from cracking down hard on that demographic.

So for years now they have gone along mocking, disparaging and harming the English in particular, with middle class respectability and social opportunities tied to self hatred. At the time of Brexit for example I was confronted by a white English lady raving about the “stupidity of the English” and how only the English could be idiotic enough to reject wise French and Belgian authority.

And that was the standard Remainer mindset on Brexit and the standard ruling class viewpoint on any expression of Englishness. The England flag was despised by both the champagne socialists, the middle class leftists in positions of authority, and by the street level Antifa types. Both tended to refer to anyone who wasn’t ashamed of the England flag as a “flag shagger”…..before then themselves fixating on the flags of Ukraine and Palestine.

The only flags it is permissible to fly in the UK are non British ones, so far as rich woke people, angry students, studio guest academics, and local government jobsworths are all concerned. This was deemed perfectly fine:

A 30 foot tall flag of a nation that doesn’t exist which is also the flag of a terrorist organisation that does exist was fine for the leftists and for the leftist dominated mainstream of Britain (the picture above shows Ecotricity energy company founder Dale Vince with the giant Palestine flag he has draped on the front of the company HQ in the affluent little Cotswolds town of Stroud).

Vince’s flag is directly linked with terrorism and breaks local council rules on advertising, but has not been ripped down.

England flags put up by ordinary people, however, are ripped down by local authorities within a matter of hours.

Once again there’s an obvious two tier kind of response, and it’s a particularly absurd one when it comes to the symbolic flying of flags.

It really is amazing that we have got to a situation where flying your own national flag stands as an act of rebellion against everything your country currently is. But that’s how this works. Those schooled in seeing nothing but bad in our past have ruined our present. And as the present gets more and more obviously shit, as they oppress the symbols of the past and the ordinary majority of this moment, those told to hate themselves return to the flags they are denied.

As they return to the self consciousness and identity they are denied, too. The suppression and the contempt builds the thing it has tried to destroy, and the spontaneous return of the St George’s flag is one of the results.

In some ways it’s tragic, and in other ways it’s incredibly moving. Painting a red cross on a road crossing is not going to save us or solve anyone. But this is the language available to the powerless, the plea of the forgotten, and the reconnection with their fellows of those severed from their nation by the sheer depth of hatred they have endured from those above them.

A people being constantly betrayed, a people being demographically erased, a people who now more than ever before know that their ruling class despise them, assert through this simple act of flag waving that they still exist, however short a time remains to them.

It is far, far below the level of rebellion really needed. But it is beautiful and good in the same way the moment that a battered wife says to herself she will leave him, and means it, is beautiful and good. The abuse could only ever have this end.

But if the abuse IS to end, so much more must happen next. You raise the flag at the start of a battle, as a standard, not at the end.