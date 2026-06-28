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Donna's avatar
Donna
6h

Don’t really know where to start. Firstly, why did you bring up James O’Brien just before my bed time? I dislike that toad more than most other people. Secondly, O’Brien would not like to hear this, but Brexiteers were not uneducated or tricked. I found that Brexiteers mostly had given a lot of thought to their stance and could justify it eloquently. Unlike many Remoaners, who could not justify their position, but just felt threatened by change. And this Brexiteer actually got to decide whether the Brexit campaign, including the bus, constituted an offence. The answer was no! And thirdly, most of the Remoaners I have spoken to over the years, have claimed they would vote leave if there was another referendum.

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ThePossum 🇬🇧's avatar
ThePossum 🇬🇧
5h

As an American, I will never in 10,000 years understand the willingness of (formerly) sovereign nations to join the fugazi nation of the EU. Of the six reasons supplied to underpin Leave, only the first need ever be mentioned:

"The moral argument is that it is fundamentally wrong for British people to be ruled from abroad because that betrays the whole purpose of a nation state and the contract between the nation state and it’s people whereby the nation state is supposed to protect us from foreign rule or tyranny."

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